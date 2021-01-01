Our youth development might be starting to upset the apple cart a bit in terms of how we transact business though eh?



It's really interesting isn't it? We seem to have a defined track for the Trents, Jones', Kellehers ... and I guess the Elliotts now and seems Gordon next. They are all clearly tracked to fill out the first team squad.Then we have this track for the highly rated and maybe not going to make it here, Wilson, Brewster, Awoniyi etc - who become 5 - 15 million £ sales through good loans, cup games, being talked up by the club - the bread and butter of breaking even (and paying for the academy itself).Really keeping an eye on Clarkson at the moment and how his loan goes. (Lovely assist at the weekend) to be honest he seems to be between the 2 tracks at the minute, I really like the way he plays but not sure he'll make the leap but the club seem to really rate him, and won't be surprised if he does but you kind of trust that he'll at the very least end up a £15m midfielder at a good club. It must be very appealing to young players looking in. I hope so anyway.Trent, Jones, Elliott - probably saved us millions in fees and wages.Won't be surprised if Kelleher is the next big one away over the next couple of years. He's very good, maybe a bit too good to wait until 2026 for a chance. Think goalkeepers need to play.