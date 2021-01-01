« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3080 on: Today at 11:37:17 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:22:27 am
Not necessarily. I'll be sitting down some of the time with a smug look on my face.

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3081 on: Today at 11:54:13 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:07:52 am
So back in January we basically knew Konate was in the bag for summer. Ornstein didn't break the news until the very end of March. Really does show how quietly we work, even if it did break before we wanted it to (presumably from Leipzig/Konate's side rather than us).

I remember Rory Smith was the first one to make any suggestion of the deal being a reality on a podcast in January(?) but yeah unlike Upamecano to Bayern it was a pretty covert move by us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3082 on: Today at 12:20:47 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:01:04 am
Our youth development might be starting to upset the apple cart a bit in terms of how we transact business though eh?

It's really interesting isn't it? We seem to have a defined track for the Trents, Jones', Kellehers ... and I guess the Elliotts now and seems Gordon next. They are all clearly tracked to fill out the first team squad.

Then we have this track for the highly rated and maybe not going to make it here, Wilson, Brewster, Awoniyi etc - who become 5 - 15 million £ sales through good loans, cup games, being talked up by the club - the bread and butter of breaking even (and paying for the academy itself).

Really keeping an eye on Clarkson at the moment and how his loan goes. (Lovely assist at the weekend) to be honest he seems to be between the 2 tracks at the minute, I really like the way he plays but not sure he'll make the leap but the club seem to really rate him, and won't be surprised if he does but you kind of trust that he'll at the very least end up a £15m midfielder at a good club.  It must be very appealing to young players looking in. I hope so anyway.

Trent, Jones, Elliott - probably saved us millions in fees and wages.

Won't be surprised if Kelleher is the next big one away over the next couple of years. He's very good, maybe a bit too good to wait until 2026 for a chance. Think goalkeepers need to play. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3083 on: Today at 12:25:25 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 12:20:47 pm
Won't be surprised if Kelleher is the next big one away over the next couple of years. He's very good, maybe a bit too good to wait until 2026 for a chance. Think goalkeepers need to play.

I reckon hes a good Championship loan move away from going for Brewster-like money. Not that I want to see him leave, but Alisson is the best in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3084 on: Today at 12:34:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:05:09 am
We all know it makes sense to buy the best young players, the challenge is to keep the first team at the top or winning while the younger players are coming through, weve signed two absolute gems in Elliott and Gordon but missed out on Bellingham, we know we cant win them all

The key learning for me is all of the above came via the lower leagues- so this is potentially why we added the new scout to look at the British market, we have a great story to tell any young player, a chance to work under the best coaching staff in the world and compete  at the top level- we dont need to recruit in volume either, its a matter of finding the absolute best 2-3 players each year at U16-18 level

Hopefully if the Redbird / multi club platform takes off we can use the network to secure the best talent across the globe and incubate them until theyre ready for us or hopefully be sold at a tidy profit

You can sign several of the best young English players, hope to develop a few for the squad (Which saves you a fortune) or ultimately move some on down the line (Brewster/Solanke) which boosts the kitty.

Obviously we'll still have to sign established players, but when we sign twenty somethings it'll be non-homegrown players (Konate/Jota/Thiago) because we simply can't afford to pay the sums that will be asked for English players of their age and quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3085 on: Today at 12:38:30 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:25:25 pm
I reckon hes a good Championship loan move away from going for Brewster-like money. Not that I want to see him leave, but Alisson is the best in the world.

Ramsdale would be comparable and he wasn't even good in the PL.

English/homegrown players are going to carry that premium in the market once established.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3086 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 12:20:47 pm
It's really interesting isn't it? We seem to have a defined track for the Trents, Jones', Kellehers ... and I guess the Elliotts now and seems Gordon next. They are all clearly tracked to fill out the first team squad.

Then we have this track for the highly rated and maybe not going to make it here, Wilson, Brewster, Awoniyi etc - who become 5 - 15 million £ sales through good loans, cup games, being talked up by the club - the bread and butter of breaking even (and paying for the academy itself).

Really keeping an eye on Clarkson at the moment and how his loan goes. (Lovely assist at the weekend) to be honest he seems to be between the 2 tracks at the minute, I really like the way he plays but not sure he'll make the leap but the club seem to really rate him, and won't be surprised if he does but you kind of trust that he'll at the very least end up a £15m midfielder at a good club.  It must be very appealing to young players looking in. I hope so anyway.

Trent, Jones, Elliott - probably saved us millions in fees and wages.

Won't be surprised if Kelleher is the next big one away over the next couple of years. He's very good, maybe a bit too good to wait until 2026 for a chance. Think goalkeepers need to play.

Yeah - it's a weird situation isn't it? Now we've seen Elliot against that lot and look like a bit of a Coutinho in progress. A month or two ago with Wijnaldum in the departure lounge and Elliot still a slowish winger in most of our eyes, where we are now wouldn't have seemed feasible. Trent was a centre mid, Curtis was a forward... we're getting good at moulding them into something we can really use, aren't we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3087 on: Today at 12:45:30 pm
Just still can't help but think we're nailed on to sign Nkunku from Leipzig next summer when his £36m release clause kicks in. Quality players. Scores, assists, is fast, good dribbling and pretty strong. Ticks all the boxes of a Klopp attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3088 on: Today at 12:52:48 pm
Spurs want Traore apparently- hopefully Origi is who they want as a replacement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3089 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:52:48 pm
Spurs want Traore apparently- hopefully Origi is who they want as a replacement

We seem to all want Origi out but i do believe if he started most weeks for a team like Southampton or Wolves he would get them goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3090 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:55:39 pm
We seem to all want Origi out but i do believe if he started most weeks for a team like Southampton or Wolves he would get them goals.

I don't. The worse the team the worse Origi would look in my opinion. Doubt he'll ever do double figures in a league season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3091 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:30 pm
Just still can't help but think we're nailed on to sign Nkunku from Leipzig next summer when his £36m release clause kicks in. Quality players. Scores, assists, is fast, good dribbling and pretty strong. Ticks all the boxes of a Klopp attacker.

Yeah, when there's a release clause in play we've shown we're happy to wait until it kicks in rather than paying over the odds to get them earlier. Did it with Konate at Leipzig, and kind of with Keita - triggered his clause then refused to pay extra on top of it in the in the January to bring him in six months early.

He feels such an obvious Liverpool player, agree it's just a matter of time before we're linked with him. Still only 23, so another year of seasoning in Bundesliga and CL can only do him good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3092 on: Today at 01:01:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:58:02 pm
I don't. The worse the team the worse Origi would look in my opinion. Doubt he'll ever do double figures in a league season.

Shush. They maybe reading this  ;D. I don't think he'd break any records but reckon he'd be good for 10 goals ish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3093 on: Today at 01:06:17 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:58:02 pm
I don't. The worse the team the worse Origi would look in my opinion. Doubt he'll ever do double figures in a league season.
Thing is the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Southampton have very little quality upfront if you take away their starting options, they have no real strength in depth. Injuries to Jiminez or Antonio will leave those clubs very short and that is why they should buy Div. Think ill call the aforementioned clubs and really hammer home my point, see if I can get them to make a bid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3094 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm
I think Origi could do well at a mid tier club, he tends to get most of his goals by isolating defenders and making just enough room to get a shot off, something that can be a lot more difficult when you're up against a packed box every week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3095 on: Today at 01:11:00 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:06:17 pm
Thing is the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Southampton have very little quality upfront if you take away their starting options, they have no real strength in depth. Injuries to Jiminez or Antonio will leave those clubs very short and that is why they should buy Div. Think ill call the aforementioned clubs and really hammer home my point, see if I can get them to make a bid.

Shaqiri would have been a great players for these clubs too. Maybe his injuries scared them off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3096 on: Today at 01:13:37 pm
So Cunha off to Atletico.
Not really sure who might sign.

Id take Traore on loan with an option if that deal was accepted by Wolves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3097 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:13:37 pm
So Cunha off to Atletico.
Where did they get the money from? Thought they were in huge financial difficulties?
