Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS  (Read 156096 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 05:13:03 am »
The Frenkie says Illaix, dont do it is still the greatest thing by far in this thread.
We are Liverpool!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 08:00:43 am »
Tbf Wilson Phillips, Hold On, came on the radio in the car the other day (shows what sort of station I listen to) and I had a little chuckle to myself because of the joke in here a few weeks back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder

All depends on injuries. We're going to go into some games short given the injury history of players and then Fabinho having to quarantine after the international breaks.

When we've got Henderson fit and Keita having a run of games we're well stocked. Once the games come thick and fast in September, and the international breaks, we may end up short.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:28 am
All depends on injuries.

We just played a game where Fabinho, Ox and Milner were all unavailable and Thiago and Jones could still only get a place on the bench. I think we're fine. 8 players for 3 positions is probably one too many as it is. I want to see Jones keep improving but we might have too many midfielders for him to get the minutes needed.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
Literally the only MF I would be excited about us signing (realistically) is Bellingham, since he has 15 years at the very top ahead of him, but even he won't make any difference for this season ahead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:03:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:28 am
All depends on injuries. We're going to go into some games short given the injury history of players and then Fabinho having to quarantine after the international breaks.

When we've got Henderson fit and Keita having a run of games we're well stocked. Once the games come thick and fast in September, and the international breaks, we may end up short.

Surely we will refuse to send our Brazilian lads then?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,850
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:38:34 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 09:41:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:03:39 am
Surely we will refuse to send our Brazilian lads then?

Id imagine so yeah, there was a rule earlier in the year about being able to refuse if it required a quarantine of five or more days (which Brazil would)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 09:42:43 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:41:18 am
Id imagine so yeah, there was a rule earlier in the year about being able to refuse if it required a quarantine of five or more days (which Brazil would)

Was that a FIFA set rule because I wouldnt put it past them to remove that rule.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:42:43 am
Was that a FIFA set rule because I wouldnt put it past them to remove that rule.
https://www.fifa.com/media-releases/bureau-of-the-fifa-council-extends-temporary-measures-concerning-the-release-of- I dont think it has been extended for the upcoming international matches though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:47:12 am
https://www.fifa.com/media-releases/bureau-of-the-fifa-council-extends-temporary-measures-concerning-the-release-of- I dont think it has been extended for the upcoming international matches though

Yeah I reckon we will have no choice but to release the player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:47:57 am
Yeah I reckon we will have no choice but to release the player.
I understand why not want to extend it for qualifying games but if it friendlies I would hope it is extended
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
Probably right that whopper

Fair chance when we play Leeds well be without Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane and Keita :thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 10:26:36 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:57:34 am
Literally the only MF I would be excited about us signing (realistically) is Bellingham, since he has 15 years at the very top ahead of him, but even he won't make any difference for this season ahead.

I can think of quite a few that are worth signing:

Gravenberch
Camavinga
Bellingham
Bissouma

Bellingham is the one we shouldve gone all out for
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 10:26:55 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:51:55 am
Probably right that whopper

Fair chance when we play Leeds well be without Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane and Keita :thumbup

That's a list of our main goalscorers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:44:43 am
We just played a game where Fabinho, Ox and Milner were all unavailable and Thiago and Jones could still only get a place on the bench. I think we're fine. 8 players for 3 positions is probably one too many as it is. I want to see Jones keep improving but we might have too many midfielders for him to get the minutes needed.

Henderson is key though. If he's there the midfield ticks. Fabinho also important.

We started at Norwich without either, which we don't want to be doing often. Our results went to hell last year when they were both out of midfield and that was with Wijnaldum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:51:55 am
Probably right that whopper

Fair chance when we play Leeds well be without Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane and Keita :thumbup

And there's 5 international breaks during the season as well as AFCON.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:20 am
And there's 5 international breaks during the season as well as AFCON.

Exactly Fromola. So ten days quarantine after each one, lets say 6 of our players. Then theres the world shutting down from October until about January again.

I dont think its hyperbole to suggest our players will spend a combined 18 months in quarantine hotels this season


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 10:39:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:20 am
And there's 5 international breaks during the season as well as AFCON.

Then its another asterisk season isnt it ?

Common sense will say if players test negative they can play.

The other solution is should football be being played in red zone countries couldnt Brazil play in Europe where most players are ?? Its not like they lose home advantage as there is zero fans anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 10:47:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:51:55 am
Probably right that whopper

Fair chance when we play Leeds we’ll be without Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Mane and Keita :thumbup

Yes that’s going to be shit. Will have to see what the clubs do in the next couple of weeks. The break in October will also be a problem.

Maybe the Government changes the rules for sports players with vaccinations or extra testing etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
The Government should step in and say their not allowed to travel to red flag countries as its not essential travel  , though it had to be essential travel ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 11:12:46 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:26:36 am
I can think of quite a few that are worth signing:

Gravenberch
Camavinga
Bellingham
Bissouma

Bellingham is the one we shouldve gone all out for
It's very early days and I don't think we should be basing our decisions on Naby and the Ox being available. If we feel we are well stocked without them, ok. Same at the back with Matip.
Personally would bring in another midfielder as Hendo has been in and out and we are managing a long term injury with Thiago
Like the look of Jones and Elliott shows promise in an attacking role but a young, pacy, reliable player like Bissouma think would be great.
Being able to have a midfield that can repeatedly control games would be huge. Hopefully as the players get up up to fitness our control of the midfield in games continues to improve anyway. Would love to see in 10 or so games Keita, for instance , improving to the point where he looks quick, athletic and bossing it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
Can the players refuse to go?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 11:13:37 am »
In the football league don't clubs postpone games if they have more than 2/3 players away on international duty? Surely the same thing can apply here and games get put back to a midweek later on in the season when there's room to accommodate them.

The Premier League won't want their 'product' devaluing by loads of games taking place without the star names.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:12:49 am
Can the players refuse to go?
No player can refuse an international call up, there's also no such thing as 'retiring' from international football - it's a gentleman's agreement, they can still call them up if they want to be twats about it. I'd imagine the players would serve a suspension and miss the league games anyway.
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 11:40:42 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:15:10 am
No player can refuse an international call up, there's also no such thing as 'retiring' from international football - it's a gentleman's agreement, they can still call them up if they want to be twats about it. I'd imagine the players would serve a suspension and miss the league games anyway.

What utter tosh :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 11:48:07 am »
Bissouma looks like hed suit us to a tee. If Keita and Elliott are going to be serious options for us, I guess theres no rush. Although Im surprised hes still at Brighton. Arsenal have spent over £100m on shite, hed have been a great addition for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 11:51:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:48:07 am
Bissouma looks like hed suit us to a tee. If Keita and Elliott are going to be serious options for us, I guess theres no rush. Although Im surprised hes still at Brighton. Arsenal have spent over £100m on shite, hed have been a great addition for them.

He'd be great here. But he wouldn't start though just yet so I hope he ends up staying at Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 11:52:21 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:13:37 am
In the football league don't clubs postpone games if they have more than 2/3 players away on international duty? Surely the same thing can apply here and games get put back to a midweek later on in the season when there's room to accommodate them.

The Premier League won't want their 'product' devaluing by loads of games taking place without the star names.

PL and Championship games are scheduled along with international weeks. League 1 and 2 games don't involve too many international call ups.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
We should just get games called off if we had too many away, the Mancs got no punishment so I'm sure the rules would be the same for us  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 11:54:19 am »
I think we're done with incomings. I guess it's just waiting to see if we can shift Phillips, Origi and Shaqiri then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:39:24 am
Then its another asterisk season isnt it ?

Common sense will say if players test negative they can play.

The other solution is should football be being played in red zone countries couldnt Brazil play in Europe where most players are ?? Its not like they lose home advantage as there is zero fans anyway.

You've got to be kidding me. It's 2021 but it identifies as 1720 with Bubonic plague.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:12:46 am
It's very early days and I don't think we should be basing our decisions on Naby and the Ox being available. If we feel we are well stocked without them, ok. Same at the back with Matip.
Personally would bring in another midfielder as Hendo has been in and out and we are managing a long term injury with Thiago
Like the look of Jones and Elliott shows promise in an attacking role but a young, pacy, reliable player like Bissouma think would be great.
Being able to have a midfield that can repeatedly control games would be huge. Hopefully as the players get up up to fitness our control of the midfield in games continues to improve anyway. Would love to see in 10 or so games Keita, for instance , improving to the point where he looks quick, athletic and bossing it!

Yeah I think Jones / Elliot and Thiago give us the creativity that weve sometimes missed, Henderson and Fabinho provide the authority

Looking at the balance of the midfield a Bissouma type who could cover the deeper role is what we need, its not a desperate ask, we could for example use Matip in that role if we needed to (Klopp does prefer to find solutions within the squad)

The forward is probably where we need to focus, Id argue Gordon is the 6th option so its finding the right player to replace Origi if he does end up leaving this window

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 12:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:48:07 am
Bissouma looks like hed suit us to a tee. If Keita and Elliott are going to be serious options for us, I guess theres no rush. Although Im surprised hes still at Brighton. Arsenal have spent over £100m on shite, hed have been a great addition for them.
Do you think they would all fulfil the same role? I don't see Keita as being as effective in a defensive side, Bissouma looks a lot more mobile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Anyone know how Nkunku's doing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
So first two league games Klopp has played a progressive / attacking midfielder (AOC and Elliot)  if were planning to do this for the majority of league games we dont need a midfielder

For me that leaves another forward and a right back as the obvious signings we should make
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 12:40:25 pm »
If Origi doesn't want to take a step back I get it. But also look at Ings, was willing to take step back and he's flying now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2877 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
When does the window sLaM sHuT?!!!1111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2878 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:41:44 pm
When does the window sLaM sHuT?!!!1111

31st August @ 11:00 BST
