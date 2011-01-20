« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS  (Read 154070 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 03:47:55 pm »
Anyone else want another Only Fans update?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 03:48:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:31:55 pm
Cunha not in the Hertha squad to a possible transfer

Maybe to Atletico but I hope it is to us.

Quite a few teams interested in him including Leeds
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm »
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder

Getting a forward is more pertinent at this moment in time, were pretty stocked in midfield if you consider Elliot as part of that setup also, but we could do with another attacker especially with in regards to the fact that our two best attackers will be off for a couple weeks at least, in January.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder

I'm surprised there's been so much focus on midfield/attack when right back is probably the most glaring spot in terms of depth. If Tsimikas continues to play well and gives us an opportunity to maybe play Robertson once a week instead of every minute I think people will start to clamour for more of the same on the right.

That said, Trent is a much harder player to find an equal to.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,184
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder

Yup as above i think a more forward type of player is needed because really we only have 4 for those front 3 spots.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,046
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm
I'm surprised there's been so much focus on midfield/attack when right back is probably the most glaring spot in terms of depth. If Tsimikas continues to play well and gives us an opportunity to maybe play Robertson once a week instead of every minute I think people will start to clamour for more of the same on the right.

That said, Trent is a much harder player to find an equal to.

Yup - think the 4 quality forwards for 3 spots is a legit weakness but there's no question its a gap at right back
We dont need an equal to trent but we do need another attacking right back in the squad
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 06:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm
I'm surprised there's been so much focus on midfield/attack when right back is probably the most glaring spot in terms of depth. If Tsimikas continues to play well and gives us an opportunity to maybe play Robertson once a week instead of every minute I think people will start to clamour for more of the same on the right.

That said, Trent is a much harder player to find an equal to.

Seems like thatll probably be addressed next summer, given Neco is likely off and theres plenty of optimism around Bradley.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm
Yup - think the 4 quality forwards for 3 spots is a legit weakness but there's no question its a gap at right back
We dont need an equal to trent but we do need another attacking right back in the squad

Is Tsimikas two footed enough to fill in on the right as well?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,046
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
Is Tsimikas two footed enough to fill in on the right as well?

Could be . Hes definitely v intelligent with the ball so that could be a move and if youre without Trent for a big gray a centre back there  still odd having only one legit right back in the squad
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
Could be . Hes definitely v intelligent with the ball so that could be a move and if youre without Trent for a big gray a centre back there  still odd having only one legit right back in the squad

Gomez at right back and the RCM like Elliot given more license to bomb forward,  i.e a lopsided formation is another possibility.

Maybe moot. As Milner.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm
I'm surprised there's been so much focus on midfield/attack when right back is probably the most glaring spot in terms of depth. If Tsimikas continues to play well and gives us an opportunity to maybe play Robertson once a week instead of every minute I think people will start to clamour for more of the same on the right.

That said, Trent is a much harder player to find an equal to.
Not at all convinced we need a full back.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
Not at all convinced we need a full back.
Need reliable RB cover, Neco isn't good enough and Gomez isn't a full back.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,453
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 06:09:08 pm
Seems like thatll probably be addressed next summer, given Neco is likely off and theres plenty of optimism around Bradley.

Is he? Doesnt seem particularly linked with a move
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 06:53:06 pm »
Any rumours around regarding Phillips or Shaqiri being sold? Likelihood of them leaving seems to be low.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm »
Bissouma is a superb player.
I dont think a midfield player is important as a forward.

But he would really fit in well at us.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
Bissouma is a superb player.
I dont think a midfield player is important as a forward.

But he would really fit in well at us.

Great isn't he, just seems to float around dominating any midfield he finds himself up against
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,184
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm »
Can still see Origi, Shaqiri and Philips been sold and a few out on loan, Williams, Williams and so on. I think we will sign at least one more player and it'll be an attacking type.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm
Can still see Origi, Shaqiri and Philips been sold

i can see these going on loan if they are to go. Noone has the money to pay a fair price for Shaq and Origi and also pay the wages we pay them. I'm sure lots of clubs would like Origi but a striker from overseas would ask for a fraction of his current salary.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm »
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 08:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.
sign Cunha. Which would fund a move to Hertha for Cornet. Sell Shaq to Lyon.

Easy ;)
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.

Which flavour?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 08:18:10 pm »
Mint always.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm
Which flavour?
I scream when I see these puns
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,510
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm
I scream when I see these puns

I've always thought of you as a bit of a Screwball.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2825 on: Yesterday at 09:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.

He's got funny feet
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2826 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Not at all convinced we need a new midfielder

If it's purely down to the last two games, I'd be wary of that, form, injuries and fixture pile up may require an additional body
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.

How many?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,833
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.

Only looking to sign a solitary centre back I think. Just Juan.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
Only looking to sign a solitary centre back I think. Just Juan.

Aulas asked Bosz whether he really wanted to spend his entire transfer funds this year, and the latter replied, "Give it to me".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »
They specifically want a Centre Back whos playing in Serie A, from Italy.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,857
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2832 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Lyon are selling Cornetto to raise funds for Shaq.

Fab, I always saw Shaq as being a bit of a Twister so he should Feast on their attacking style and will be able to Zoom up their wing. Some say he's a bit Chunky and sometimes is a bit of a Joker but he has a Rocket of a shot.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2833 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm
Just one.

Who are they giving it to?
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2834 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Fab, I always saw Shaq as being a bit of a Twister so he should Feast on their attacking style and will be able to Zoom up their wing. Some say he's a bit Chunky and sometimes is a bit of a Joker but he has a Rocket of a shot.
Well played, there's hundreds and thousands of puns in that reply.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2835 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Fab, I always saw Shaq as being a bit of a Twister so he should Feast on their attacking style and will be able to Zoom up their wing. Some say he's a bit Chunky and sometimes is a bit of a Joker but he has a Rocket of a shot.

Oh man, I feel like I am standing at the ice cream van trying to decide which lolly I want after reading this post. You must be a child of the 80s?
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 12:04:47 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
Well played, there's hundreds and thousands of puns in that reply.
A Fab selection
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 01:53:39 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Fab, I always saw Shaq as being a bit of a Twister so he should Feast on their attacking style and will be able to Zoom up their wing. Some say he's a bit Chunky and sometimes is a bit of a Joker but he has a Rocket of a shot.

A round of applause, you're a real smartie to treet us to those, I bet you took ages to put that marathon sentence together, you could probably do with a time out now to recover, let's hope no-one mars your legacy.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2838 on: Today at 02:01:33 am »
The trouble is with transfer windows, these days people treat them like children see christmas.

No kids want christmas without presents even if they have everything they need already
Kids don't wants your presents early (Konate) and then nothing else
People don't see presents made by your dad as good (Elliot)
Kids don't want to believe their presents are cheap
Kids are never happy if your parents sell all your old presents on ebay and don't replace them (even if they are a bit hard up because it's been a bad year for earning)
Kids don't like it when their mates are getting expensive presents, even if their parents are money laundering criminals, tax cheats or debt ridden show offs

Grown ups are quite happy with a pair of socks if they think they have all they need


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 