The trouble is with transfer windows, these days people treat them like children see christmas.



No kids want christmas without presents even if they have everything they need already

Kids don't wants your presents early (Konate) and then nothing else

People don't see presents made by your dad as good (Elliot)

Kids don't want to believe their presents are cheap

Kids are never happy if your parents sell all your old presents on ebay and don't replace them (even if they are a bit hard up because it's been a bad year for earning)

Kids don't like it when their mates are getting expensive presents, even if their parents are money laundering criminals, tax cheats or debt ridden show offs



Grown ups are quite happy with a pair of socks if they think they have all they need





