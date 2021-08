I really am wondering why no one is willing to pay at least 10m for Shaqiri, i think for a lesser team he can be a top starter. I know it's a covid market, but come on Shaqiri is a good player...While writing this i checked transfermarkt.com's top transfers this summer and damn, i realised how few transfers over 10 million happenned this summer and it is barely 75 transfer all around the world and most of them were within the prem, so seems like no one actually has any money