LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS

Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm
Watching the Benfica v PSV game, when did Julian Wegl go to Benfica?  :o Weird seeing Gotze at PSV and all.

I know most are touting Madueka for PSV but Gakpo looks more than decent on the other wing.

Yep, just posted as much in the other thread.Btw, is Joao Mario Fernandinhos long lost twin?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Yep, just posted as much in the other thread.Btw, is Joao Mario Fernandinhos long lost twin?

Haha did a double take when the teams walked out too, defo looks like Fernandinho
Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 12:42:06 am
Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 12:49:43 am
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:13:42 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:12:40 am
Why does the window always slam shut and not close normally
It's because of the weight on its shoulders.
elbow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:54:44 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm
That, or warriors.... of the wasteland.

We should sign Ray Chard.
fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 05:36:38 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:54:44 am
We should sign Ray Chard.
nice.
Tobez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 06:04:53 am
Quote from: JasonF on August 17, 2021, 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

I've been reading things on this site for around ten years and I can say without any hesitation at all that this is the best thing I've ever come across.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 06:11:01 am
The Athletic understands negotiations are already underway over a new contract that would be the most expensive in club history. Salahs current one, worth around £200,000 per week, runs until the end of next season and the hope is he will commit his future for a further two years. By July 2025, he will be 33 years old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have all signed lucrative extensions in recent weeks as sporting director Michael Edwards seeks to tie down the nucleus of the clubs 2019-20 title-winning team. Retention rather than new arrivals has been the priority this summer.

Captain Jordan Henderson has an agreement in principle after the club improved their initial offer. Talks have also started with the representatives of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.

https://theathletic.com/2771088/2021/08/19/mo-salah-liverpool-contract-negotiations/
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 06:11:51 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Yep, just posted as much in the other thread.Btw, is Joao Mario Fernandinhos long lost twin?
I thought Fernando was Fernadinho's twin? This is getting very suspicious, someone needs to track down Mr Fernandinho snr
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 06:40:43 am
Like the plot of Living With Yourself?
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:09:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:40:43 am
Like the plot of Living With Yourself?
But more unattractive and yellow cards galore.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:12:03 am
Just had a call to say there is no more news.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:15:35 am
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:01:19 am
Pedro (the Chelsea one) supposed to be joining Lazio on a free. Maybe has affected the Shaqiri transfer? (So not only no news, but a reversal of previous news. Existential news.)
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:25:44 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:01:19 am
Pedro (the Chelsea one) supposed to be joining Lazio on a free. Maybe has affected the Shaqiri transfer? (So not only no news, but a reversal of previous news. Existential news.)
Possibly. Theyve still to sort out whats happening with Luis Alberto and given Lyon are selling Cornet, thats maybe a more realistic landing spot for Shaqiri.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:27:46 am
Shaqiri looks likely for Lyon, maybe a little chain waiting to kick off before it goes through.

Emerson > Lyon - New Right Back
Cornet > Burnley(?!) - Get the money
Shaqiri > Lyon - Make the purchase
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:28:14 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:25:44 am
Possibly. Theyve still to sort out whats happening with Luis Alberto and given Lyon are selling Cornet, thats maybe a more realistic landing spot for Shaqiri.
Alberto is staying isnt he?  Cleared up the issues and hes ok.  Its happened before.

I think this is the Ned of the Shaqiri transfer though.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:43:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:14 am
Alberto is staying isnt he?  Cleared up the issues and hes ok.  Its happened before.

I think this is the Ned of the Shaqiri transfer though.
I hadnt heard that. Normally Im hot on most of the transfer news but Ive actually had to work hard the last few weeks, the cheek of it! Massively diminished RAWK/ browsing time.

In a way I wouldve liked to see if he could flourish elsewhere, maybe back in Spain, but realistically no one was going to spend the money it would cost this summer.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:46:28 am
Klopp and Lewandowski to reunite after 7 seasons apart like Ross and Rachel?
red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:49:25 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:46:28 am
Klopp and Lewandowski to reunite after 7 seasons apart like Ross and Rachel?


How old is he? Hes not showing any signs of slowing down mind.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:56:05 am
Apparently Lyon are open to selling a number of players including Cherki which is a surprise. He's one of their biggest talents to come out of their system. I know we have been linked in the past but I pretty much doubt we would go for him especially when we have a similar talent in Elliott. We aren't going to block his pathway.

Still hoping we make a move for Adeyemi of Salzburg but I reckon he will stay for at least another season and form an exciting partnership with Sesko.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:57:20 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:49:25 am
How old is he? Hes not showing any signs of slowing down mind.

33 in a couple of days
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 10:01:55 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:46:28 am
Klopp and Lewandowski to reunite after 7 seasons apart like Ross and Rachel?

Seen a few people mention this today. Where's it all coming from?
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 10:10:07 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:01:55 am
Seen a few people mention this today. Where's it all coming from?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating now after the reunion last year.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 10:21:47 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:27:46 am
Shaqiri looks likely for Lyon, maybe a little chain waiting to kick off before it goes through.

Emerson > Lyon - New Right Back
Cornet > Burnley(?!) - Get the money
Shaqiri > Lyon - Make the purchase

I thought Kurzawa would be the new left back (replacing Cornet).

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:56:05 am
Apparently Lyon are open to selling a number of players including Cherki which is a surprise. He's one of their biggest talents to come out of their system. I know we have been linked in the past but I pretty much doubt we would go for him especially when we have a similar talent in Elliott. We aren't going to block his pathway.

Still hoping we make a move for Adeyemi of Salzburg but I reckon he will stay for at least another season and form an partnership with Sesko.

No Champions League Football puts a real spanner in the works for them, hence the need to shift players. The fact they didnt get a fee for Memphis nor Dembele going permanently to Atletico has really hurt them. Even selling Andersen wasnt enough to give them funds to make purchases this summer.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 10:23:07 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:01:55 am
Seen a few people mention this today. Where's it all coming from?

Sky have an exclusive breaking news yellow label shite story. He may leave, but only in the next few years, but he may not either because he loves Bayern
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 10:25:47 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:49:25 am
How old is he? Hes not showing any signs of slowing down mind.
54, I think he's still got another 10 years of world class coaching in him
