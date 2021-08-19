The Athletic understands negotiations are already underway over a new contract that would be the most expensive in club history. Salahs current one, worth around £200,000 per week, runs until the end of next season and the hope is he will commit his future for a further two years. By July 2025, he will be 33 years old.Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have all signed lucrative extensions in recent weeks as sporting director Michael Edwards seeks to tie down the nucleus of the clubs 2019-20 title-winning team. Retention rather than new arrivals has been the priority this summer.Captain Jordan Henderson has an agreement in principle after the club improved their initial offer. Talks have also started with the representatives of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.