« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS  (Read 128320 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".
we need clearance about him being from Guinea, New Guinea, Papua New Guinea, Equatorial Guinea or Guinea-Bissau.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm
I come into the thread and witness one of the finest puns Ive had the pleasure to read on RAWK. I think my favourite is still Nicks Etuhu pun maybe a couple of years back. That deserved some sort of annuity or award.

Try Effes thread.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm
I come into the thread and witness one of the finest puns Ive had the pleasure to read on RAWK. I think my favourite is still Nicks Etuhu pun maybe a couple of years back. That deserved some sort of annuity or award.

Very kind of you to say so! Think was from way back.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:23:11 pm
Why not sign De Jong instead?

Because hes probably not for sale at this point in time
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,068
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm
True. Although with my very basic accounting hat on, 66% wages/turnover seems a bit on the high side, possibly due to revenue taking a huge Covid hit?

Yeah was totally down to that. Its also not that bad at 66% but youd not want it to stay there.

Another article which really is about fuck all but inches need to be filled.

Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 09:47:53 pm »
Isn't Everton's close to 90% ?
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Yeah was totally down to that. Its also not that bad at 66% but youd not want it to stay there.

Another article which really is about fuck all but inches need to be filled.



Thanks, yeah, not really saying all that much really.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
If we assume ( on no basis at all) that Salah wants to earn as much as possible and runs down his contact. When he leaves he'll be a player worth North of £80m and £300k a week. Realistically, how many clubs can afford that?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm
If we assume ( on no basis at all) that Salah wants to earn as much as possible and runs down his contact. When he leaves he'll be a player worth North of £80m and £300k a week. Realistically, how many clubs can afford that?

The state & oil backed ones, who would very likely be in for him.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm »
Excellent work. Frenkie says Ilaix dont do it.

Best thing Ive seen on the interweb in a while.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 12:00:50 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:29:22 am
Make that 8 and then maybe 9 if Kane goes.

The 7 includes Grealish.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 12:06:25 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm
True. Although with my very basic accounting hat on, 66% wages/turnover seems a bit on the high side, possibly due to revenue taking a huge Covid hit?

Because of our year end being May, we will have 9 games of the 19/20 season in the 2021 accounts. I think revenue was down £50m+ just because of this cut-off. But it also means well have the extra 9 games broadcasting revenue in 2021 accounts.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:46 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 01:52:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:06:25 am
Because of our year end being May, we will have 9 games of the 19/20 season in the 2021 accounts. I think revenue was down £50m+ just because of this cut-off. But it also means well have the extra 9 games broadcasting revenue in 2021 accounts.

Where's the 2021 money John?
Logged

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,610
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 01:58:43 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

Take a bow.
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 02:04:06 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 01:58:43 am
Take a bow.

Quite spectacular, was it not?  ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 02:55:47 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

 :wellin
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 05:16:02 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

The deal is still on, until Fenkie say, no more.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 