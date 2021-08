True. Although with my very basic accounting hat on, 66% wages/turnover seems a bit on the high side, possibly due to revenue taking a huge Covid hit?



Because of our year end being May, we will have 9 games of the 19/20 season in the 2021 accounts. I think revenue was down 50m+ just because of this cut-off. But it also means well have the extra 9 games broadcasting revenue in 2021 accounts.