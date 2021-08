Not at Liverpool FC



Yep. We dont do release clauses and I doubt we'll make an exception for Mbappe. It can completely throw off squad planning which we are really big on. If he comes here, he'll not be coming in as a SuperStar player because Klopp doesn't do that schtick either. He'll come as part of the squad, he'll have to earn his minutes just like everyone else and he'll have to learn to improve his pressing numbers or get yelled at from the touchline before being dropped until he starts doing so. I know everyone wants the big money signing but the last thing I want is a massive ego coming to the dressing room that affects what we have built under Klopp. I like Mbappe. I'd like him at Liverpool, but not on ANY terms.