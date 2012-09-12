« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm »
By Mike McGrath

Eyes on Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Belgium striker, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, was an unused substitute in his teams opening game of the season against Norwich City.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/15/transfer-notebook-leeds-want-patrick-bamford-new-deal-ward-tottenham/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm »
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm »
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm »
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm »
On the radar is such a catch all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Divock should be all over a move to any of those three, youd reckon. Palace probably the right spot to actually stake a first team claim, considering the upheaval there, but also the least stable of the three right now and likeliest to go down. West Ham have European football this year, so plenty of game time and they have almost no depth upfront. Wolves have Jimenez back but hed still be a useful asset there. Hopefully theres some legs in the rumours, expect if there is wed be willing to negotiate on payment terms quite extensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.

It was only a small piece of a bigger article about transfer news for clubs in general. I snipped the part that was about Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
You didn't miss anything, HardwordDedication already shared the full excerpt.

https://archive.is/PLvyi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.

Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?

No obligation to buy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
No obligation to buy.

Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.

Supposedly they're also paying us a 1M loan fee. More funds for the Mbappe signing bonus  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Yeah, but if he does well, Im sure they will.

He will be sold next summer when teams have more money.  Laptop Eddies cash machine rings again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm »
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm »
Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.

If he bosses it at that level it should up his value a lot. That was the calculation we made with Brewster who'd just bossed it in The Championship and Ollie Watkins moved for the best part of 30 million after a good season in that league.

Burnley have just paid 12 million for a Championship centre back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
If he bosses it at that level it should up his value a lot. That was the calculation we made with Brewster who'd just bossed it in The Championship and Ollie Watkins moved for the best part of 30 million after a good season in that league.

Burnley have just paid 12 million for a Championship centre back.

Yep. Villa paid £25m off of five good months of Tyrone Mings on loan in the Championship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Hope big Nat gets a move that suits him. Too good not to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm »
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm »
he will get a move.

Quite a few sides in the league are struggling at the back.
Southampton,Newcastle especially.
Brighton look short considering they play 3 at the back as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm »
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm »
Ian Mcgarry on the Football Window Podcast (not sure how reliable)- we need more Mbappe chat:

He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 08:41:43 pm »
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 08:41:43 pm »
He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
I want this one as my free car

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 08:56:48 pm »
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 08:56:48 pm »
I want a free Scarlett Johansson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 09:04:44 pm »
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 09:04:44 pm »
I think both of those would be too high maintenance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
Didn't he used to write for The Sun?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 09:29:40 pm »
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 09:29:40 pm »
I doubt he has any more of a clue than his mate Duncan Castles, so not much at all, but regardless, were long passed the point of being a stepping stone for anyone - bollocks to giving him or anyone else a two year deal so they can swan off to Madrid when they feel like it. If he wants to go to Madrid that badly  then he should go next year, commit to Liverpool for the long term and buy into what were doing like all of our signings do, or dont bother.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 09:35:20 pm »
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 09:35:20 pm »
So next summer, when Divock's still here and Mbappe's got a contract in front of him you're telling me you're not prepared to hand him your biro?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm »
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm »
In a way it makes sense, especially when you get a player for free. Dont think it would make sense to give a huge signing on fee though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 09:50:00 pm »
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 09:50:00 pm »
Les assume the quote is accurate... It's not a stepping stone, he could go to Madrid next summer if he wanted too. He doesn't need Liverpool to 'step on' in order to reach the promised land that is Madrid. That means if he came here it'd because he'd want to be here, not because of where he could get too as a result of coming here. What it is, is him staying in control of his future. As we're seeing with Kane right now, it'd understandable that the stars of the game might want to be in control of where they play. So yes, if he comes here he probably doesn't come with a vision for spending the rest of his career here, but would you turn down 3 years of Mbappe because any player that comes to Liverpool must want to spend the rest of their career here? Remind me, how many players retire here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm »
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm »
La Liga isnt really the place to be right now.

I think next summer we would have an outside chance to get Mbappe.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
This is a bad take lol. Been dissected well above.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 09:57:34 pm »
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 09:57:34 pm »
Its all a bit irrelevant anyway as the source for this is, at best, very questionable, and I think theres as much chance of us signing Mbappe is there is of Donald Trump being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Mbappe stuff has been done to death, should have just ignored it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 10:22:47 pm »
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 10:22:47 pm »
He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.

McGarry is known for not be very reliable at all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 11:06:36 pm »
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 11:06:36 pm »
He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.

There are several reasons why I think that Mbappe is a realistic possibility for us next summer:

1. He seems to admire LFC and sees us as a genuine big club
2. He obviously admires Klopp
3. Nike will be pushing for the deal
4. His family are running his career in a great way (no agent)
5. He can still move to Real Madrid, after he wins everything there is to be won with LFC under Klopp

I still think that Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him when he is out of contract next summer, but our chances of getting him are better than most people think ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 11:08:29 pm »
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 11:08:29 pm »
Mac will even let him drive the Aston.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 11:14:10 pm »
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 11:14:10 pm »
There are several reasons why I think that Mbappe is a realistic possibility for us next summer:

1. He seems to admire LFC and sees us as a genuine big club
2. He obviously admires Klopp
3. Nike will be pushing for the deal
4. His family are running his career in a great way (no agent)
4. He can still move to Real Madrid, after he wins everything there is to be won with LFC under Klopp

I still think that Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him when he is out of contract next summer, but our chances of getting him are better than most people think ...

I think it's a long shot, like most, but I agree that there's a chance.

If he goes to Madrid now (who aren't in a great moment, same goes for La Liga) then he's pretty much stuck there for the rest of his career unless he's a failure.

He can come here, have a few years at the best club in the world and if he's still thinking about Madrid after that, he can go spend his peak years there.

His idol Zidane didn't move to Madrid until he was 29. He's got plenty of time to go there later in his career.

If it comes down to money then we've probably no chance (see Alaba's wages) but if it was just about money he'd stay at PSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 11:17:44 pm »
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 11:17:44 pm »
There are several reasons why I think that Mbappe is a realistic possibility for us next summer:

1. He seems to admire LFC and sees us as a genuine big club
2. He obviously admires Klopp
3. Nike will be pushing for the deal
4. His family are running his career in a great way (no agent)
4. He can still move to Real Madrid, after he wins everything there is to be won with LFC under Klopp

I still think that Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him when he is out of contract next summer, but our chances of getting him are better than most people think ...

This always sounds just so dumb.

Almost as dumb as not being able to count past 4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
Id suggest the main attraction would be wanting to work with klopp. Hes probably thinking the same thing we all are. Who the hells gonna be managing this outfit in 2 or so years? A club that not so long ago had Hodgson at the helm. I wouldnt really have a problem with a break clause of some description.  I assume hed get far less cash up front if he insisted on that level of flexibility.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 11:25:01 pm »
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 11:25:01 pm »
This always sounds just so dumb.

Yeah, Nike pushing for their poster boy joining a Nike club instead of an Adidas club always sounds dumb. I am sure that Nike would love to see their poster boy being pictured in an Adidas outfit on daily basis for years to come ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 11:37:02 pm »
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 11:37:02 pm »
Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan, reports James Pearce.

The 26-year-old centre-back has also attracted interest from Celtic and Bournemouth but Slavisa Jokanovics side are on the brink of securing his services.

If everything goes to plan then Davies will undergo a medical at the Championship club on Monday. The Athletic understands it will be a straight loan with no option to buy. Liverpool will bank a loan fee and a promotion bonus if Davies helps Sheffield United return to the Premier League.

He failed to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool after completing a surprise move from Preston North End in February. Liverpool, who were enduring a defensive crisis at the time, paid Preston an initial fee of £500,000, with the deal potentially rising to £1.6 million with add-ons.

Davies was made available for loan by Jurgen Klopp this summer following the successful return to action of fellow centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Davies exit wont have any impact on Nat Phillips future. Liverpool are still open to selling Phillips if an offer is forthcoming which suits both the club and the player. They value him at around £12 million to £15 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2277 on: Today at 11:40:12 pm »
« Reply #2277 on: Today at 11:40:12 pm »
Yeah, Nike pushing for their poster boy joining a Nike club instead of an Adidas club always sounds dumb. I am sure that Nike would love to see their poster boy being pictured in an Adidas outfit on daily basis for years to come ...

Apparently it sounds just as dumb no matter how many words you use to talk about it.

BTW, 5. 5 comes after 4.

You're welcome :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2278 on: Today at 11:44:48 pm »
« Reply #2278 on: Today at 11:44:48 pm »
Swap him for Neto + cash

If we don't make another signing this window it wouldn't surprise me if we were waiting to see how he returns from injury and make a move in January. 
