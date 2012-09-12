Ian Mcgarry on the Football Window Podcast (not sure how reliable)- we need more Mbappe chat:



He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.



Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.



We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.



So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.