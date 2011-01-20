« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 95583 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
It's incredible that Milner is still the fittest player at the club.
Offline reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
It's incredible that Milner is still the fittest player at the club.

Only because he rarely plays.  If he had to play 30 odd games every season he'd have been fucked years ago 😜
Offline Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
He thinks he is. Hes shite, other than at attacking corners.

More pertinently perhaps, so do Ole and Southgate 😳
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm
Because you're making this statement by conflating availability of doing nothing with actually doing something?  I mean sure, it's possible Keita could have played 2000 minutes even though this hasn't happened in going on 5 years now as sometimes you do roll a snake eyes.   I guess that's what a multi-billion pound club should hang their hats on?  Seems like that's what we're going to do but if it were me I would rather add in CM than forward.

Well no, I've also shown that the midfielders that we have will easily provide enough minutes, based on what they've actually done in past seasons, even with Wijnaldum playing pretty much every match. I've then also made a statement that, if required, those same players could probably have done more than they did, had they been needed to, based on them occasionally not playing despite not being injured. All completely factual. If you can't see that Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita and Jones could have played more minutes than they did last season when they all basically sat on the bench for the last 10 games then I can't help you.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
I guess the only other thing is that that doesn't necessarily say those players were injured, just that they didn't play for whatever reason.

I already took a look at Henderson's stats, he's been rotated heavily, as Klopp tends to do with midfield. Those stats you were replying too were very misleading.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm
Well no, I've also shown that the midfielders that we have will easily provide enough minutes, based on what they've actually done in past seasons, even with Wijnaldum playing pretty much every match. I've then also made a statement that, if required, those same players could probably have done more than they did, had they been needed to, based on them occasionally not playing despite not being injured. All completely factual. If you can't see that Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita and Jones could have played more minutes than they did last season when they all basically sat on the bench for the last 10 games then I can't help you.

So to be clear, you're stating that even though Keita hasn't played 2000 minutes in 4 years that it's possible he could because he sat on the bench a bunch?  And that goes for all the other players that sat on the bench for one reason or another?  It's possible they could have instead played 90 minutes consistently instead?  That's what you have?

I'm sorry but that's delusional.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:58:36 pm
17 minutes onward is the mic drop bit

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA</a>

Listening to Klopp's comments 17 mins in is making me think we won't bring in another CM this summer. Made me laugh when he reeled off our current CM's and then asked Pearce what type of player does he think we should sign. He went in on Pearce lol.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
I already took a look at Henderson's stats, he's been rotated heavily, as Klopp tends to do with midfield. Those stats you were replying too were very misleading.

So when we and other clubs rotate players we're not doing so under the assumption they shouldn't play those minutes as otherwise they may get injured, right?  There's no real reason to it aside from putting a worse player on the field just for shits and giggles?  Maybe make the bets a bit more interesting?



Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Listening to Klopp's comments 17 mins in is making me think we won't bring in another CM this summer. Made me laugh when he reeled off our current CM's and then asked Pearce what type of player does he think we should sign. He went in on Pearce lol.

Weve been on the road to not signing another player for some time now, I said it in a previous thread ages ago and it seemed all signs pointed towards it especially when you considered the noises coming out about the rumoured targets. Still time obviously but Saul, Neuhaus, Malen etc you could see what was most likely to happen with them ages ago.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
"You cannot compare to the other clubs, they obviously don't have any limits but we have limits".

Jurgen Klopp says he is "never surprised about the financial power of Chelsea or Manchester City or Manchester United".

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1426294993887584260?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Listening to Klopp's comments 17 mins in is making me think we won't bring in another CM this summer. Made me laugh when he reeled off our current CM's and then asked Pearce what type of player does he think we should sign. He went in on Pearce lol.

Yeah a midfielder now looks very much doubtful. Still believe we may sign an attacker albeit we have hardly been linked to anyone strongly at all.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
So when we and other clubs rotate players we're not doing so under the assumption they shouldn't play those minutes as otherwise they may get injured, right?  There's no real reason to it aside from putting a worse player on the field just for shits and giggles?  Maybe make the bets a bit more interesting?

Henderson doesn't need to play more than normal for us to be set in midfield though, his usual 20-25 games would be enough. The point I was making is that you were outright trying to say that Henderson misses lots of games due to injury when the stats make it clear that he just gets rotated a lot.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
So to be clear, you're stating that even though Keita hasn't played 2000 minutes in 4 years that it's possible he could because he sat on the bench a bunch?  And that goes for all the other players that sat on the bench for one reason or another?  It's possible they could have instead played 90 minutes consistently instead?  That's what you have?

I'm sorry but that's delusional.

No. I'm saying that the amount of minutes Keita has played for us in each year he's been with us will be enough to contribute towards our midfield choices collectively providing enough minutes to give us no problems in the League i.e. even in a worst case scenario, we don't need to sign anyone. I'm then saying it's likely he can play more than he has done in the past, based on what his availability has been like. I've not mentioned 2,000 minutes at all, that's a number you randomly plucked out of the air as a weird stick to beat me with.

If you don't think that players sat on the bench could play football rather than being sat on the bench then I'm not sure where else we can go with this. And honestly mate, you come across incredibly aggressive in your posts when you disagree with someone. Can't be doing with it, especially when I've used stats to show why our existing midfield choices are sufficient. You just have an opinion and you're rolling with it regardless, so good luck with that - I'm off to bed. 
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
Yeah a midfielder now looks very much doubtful. Still believe we may sign an attacker albeit we have hardly been linked to anyone strongly at all.

I agree a forward is mostly likely to happen but that is providing we move on one or two more players.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE ‘GONE’
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
I agree a forward is mostly likely to happen but that is providing we move on one or two more players.



If it is completely based on that then its likely we dont sign anyone. There is hardly a market for Minamino or Origi at all.

Shaqiri looks the only one we can sell.
Offline wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
So when we and other clubs rotate players we're not doing so under the assumption they shouldn't play those minutes as otherwise they may get injured, right?  There's no real reason to it aside from putting a worse player on the field just for shits and giggles?  Maybe make the bets a bit more interesting?





Horses for courses? Bad match performances? Good training performances that should be rewarded?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm
Well no, I've also shown that the midfielders that we have will easily provide enough minutes, based on what they've actually done in past seasons, even with Wijnaldum playing pretty much every match. I've then also made a statement that, if required, those same players could probably have done more than they did, had they been needed to, based on them occasionally not playing despite not being injured. All completely factual. If you can't see that Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita and Jones could have played more minutes than they did last season when they all basically sat on the bench for the last 10 games then I can't help you.

Our two furthest progressed youngsters are both CMs. RB and attack is where we are light on quality options, unless Minamino comes good.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Henderson doesn't need to play more than normal for us to be set in midfield though, his usual 20-25 games would be enough. The point I was making is that you were outright trying to say that Henderson misses lots of games due to injury when the stats make it clear that he just gets rotated a lot.

I said he's injury prone.  How you want to conflate that is up to you but he certainly is not available every game at this point in his career.  His average minutes is fine if someone fills the gap that Gini left.  I question whether Elliot can truly play as a CM so then you're banking on Jones, Keita or Ox.  To me none of them are worth risking a title or even top 4 over but we'll see.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm
No. I'm saying that the amount of minutes Keita has played for us in each year he's been with us will be enough to contribute towards our midfield choices collectively providing enough minutes to give us no problems in the League i.e. even in a worst case scenario, we don't need to sign anyone. I'm then saying it's likely he can play more than he has done in the past, based on what his availability has been like. I've not mentioned 2,000 minutes at all, that's a number you randomly plucked out of the air as a weird stick to beat me with.

If you don't think that players sat on the bench could play football rather than being sat on the bench then I'm not sure where else we can go with this. And honestly mate, you come across incredibly aggressive in your posts when you disagree with someone. Can't be doing with it, especially when I've used stats to show why our existing midfield choices are sufficient. You just have an opinion and you're rolling with it regardless, so good luck with that - I'm off to bed. 

I plucked the 2000 number because you're saying being on the bench 10 games means he could play those games which adds another 1000 minutes to the ~1000 he played.  Or are you not saying being on the bench for 10 games means he could play more?

So what I keep responding to you with is why would availability take precedence over their actual playing history?  I'm not trying to be aggressive but you don't seem to understand this.  I'm simply taking their actual minutes played and doing the math which is an actual fact.  Not your conjecture about possibility of things that could happen.

I'll do the breakdown here and I'll be generous and use a 2 year average of minutes played (1 year for Thiago and Jones):
Hendo - 1971
Thiago - 1854
Fabinho - 2323
Milner - 1003
Jones - 1179
Keita - 667
Ox - 869

We're 400 minutes short of 10,260 assuming everyone plays to their average which considering the ages of Hendo, Thiago and Milner I wouldn't bet on.

Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm


Chill Dave! Eliott can play those 400 mins as a CM. Simple.

You may also want to self-reflect on your post and see if you are making any logical and statistical fallacies.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
I have mixed feelings on the midfield as it really does depend on how we set up this year as to how 'deep' we are ... if we're prepared to play two progressive mids more often we're fine, it not we're not ....

However its been fascinating to watch the general RAWK view of Wijnaldam where he's simulatanouesly been deemed under rated, a huge loss and the back bone of the side but also entirely removable in terms of our midifeld depth not being affected.... schrodingers Wijnaldam 
Offline wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm
I have mixed feelings on the midfield as it really does depend on how we set up this year as to how 'deep' we are ... if we're prepared to play two progressive mids more often we're fine, it not we're not ....

However its been fascinating to watch the general RAWK view of Wijnaldam where he's simulatanouesly been deemed under rated, a huge loss and the back bone of the side but also entirely removable in terms of our midifeld depth not being affected.... schrodingers Wijnaldam 

My main concern re Gini is the games vs the top 6. He's consistently been huge for us in big fixtures. Will be up to others (primarily Hendo/Thiago) to make sure he he's not missed.

The 'other' fixtures are more about covering his minutes imo
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
I already took a look at Henderson's stats, he's been rotated heavily, as Klopp tends to do with midfield. Those stats you were replying too were very misleading.

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Henderson doesn't need to play more than normal for us to be set in midfield though, his usual 20-25 games would be enough. The point I was making is that you were outright trying to say that Henderson misses lots of games due to injury when the stats make it clear that he just gets rotated a lot.

Yeah, there's various reasons why a player wouldn't start a game and Henderson has missed some due to injury. But he's also missed some due to Klopp preferring someone else to start a match, rotation and suspension. Same with Fabinho who was mentioned before, he's one of the first names now but when he signed, he didn't play all that much initially, which wasn't down to injury but a conscious choice from Klopp.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm
I said he's injury prone.  How you want to conflate that is up to you but he certainly is not available every game at this point in his career.  His average minutes is fine if someone fills the gap that Gini left.  I question whether Elliot can truly play as a CM so then you're banking on Jones, Keita or Ox.  To me none of them are worth risking a title or even top 4 over but we'll see.

I plucked the 2000 number because you're saying being on the bench 10 games means he could play those games which adds another 1000 minutes to the ~1000 he played.  Or are you not saying being on the bench for 10 games means he could play more?

So what I keep responding to you with is why would availability take precedence over their actual playing history?  I'm not trying to be aggressive but you don't seem to understand this.  I'm simply taking their actual minutes played and doing the math which is an actual fact.  Not your conjecture about possibility of things that could happen.

I'll do the breakdown here and I'll be generous and use a 2 year average of minutes played (1 year for Thiago and Jones):
Hendo - 1971
Thiago - 1854
Fabinho - 2323
Milner - 1003
Jones - 1179
Keita - 667
Ox - 869

We're 400 minutes short of 10,260 assuming everyone plays to their average which considering the ages of Hendo, Thiago and Milner I wouldn't bet on.

But you cannot use averages of minutes played in the last two seasons when Wijnaldum has been here for those two seasons, taking minutes away from the other options (and a lot of minutes given he was always first choice). He played 2,948 minutes last season, minutes that if he didn't play, others would have taken instead when they were fit and available. Which is why I was using availability rather than actual play.

We also now have Elliott in the fold.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm
I said he's injury prone.  How you want to conflate that is up to you but he certainly is not available every game at this point in his career.  His average minutes is fine if someone fills the gap that Gini left.  I question whether Elliot can truly play as a CM so then you're banking on Jones, Keita or Ox.  To me none of them are worth risking a title or even top 4 over but we'll see.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
This is league only as cup stats can be wonky:
Hendo - last started 30+ games in 14/15

I'm not conflating anything, you raised this little nugget while talking about his injury history, strongly implying that he misses at least 9 league games a season through injury which wasn't true for the bulk of his time with us, it's only really that one foot injury from 5 years ago and the groin injury last season that have caused him to miss that many games for us.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
This is league only as cup stats can be wonky:
Hendo - last started 30+ games in 14/15
Fabinho - 28 starts last year most ever in a red shirt
Milner - last started 30+ games in 16/17, last 2 seasons has barely made it to 1000 minutes
Jones - Has all of 1305 minutes to his name
Elliot - Has never played as a midfielder in the PL.  I honestly am not sure with his frame he can play in the PL as a midfielder but it seems we're going to try
Thiago - Most league minutes in his career 2409 in 18/19

Then you have the perma crocked Keita and Ox.  I would be getting another midfielder if I were LFC but at the same time I want us to win so I want all these players to be healthy and available for every single game.  Just the odds of that are super low so what do you do?

Are you talking about league games here? That's a bit disingenuous because we rotate our midfield, which means even if it's only 4 midfielders rotated then they would have 28 or 29 expected starts.
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 12:25:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
But you cannot use averages of minutes played in the last two seasons when Wijnaldum has been here for those two seasons, taking minutes away from the other options (and a lot of minutes given he was always first choice). He played 2,948 minutes last season, minutes that if he didn't play, others would have taken instead when they were fit and available. Which is why I was using availability rather than actual play.

We also now have Elliott in the fold.

Doesn't that mean though that you have to consider why Wijnaldum was always first choice? I mean is there not an argument that it was because he was better than the other options (be that quality wise, or in terms of carrying out the very specific tasks that the manager requires of his midfielders)? Either way, we're weaker with him not being here. I am of the opinion I'd have liked to see us rely on him less over the past few seasons, particularly in games where we've dominated the ball but struggled to create chances, but there must be a reason he's played every week whilst players like Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita have largely not been consistently trusted by the manager.

I think with his departure, we're missing some of that defensive solidity and ability to cover for the full backs and plug gaps across the middle of the pitch, as a lot of the players cited as his replacement within the squad either can't or don't really do that to the same level. I mean I see a lot of shouts of him being replaced by Elliott but they really could not be more different as players. Elliott will replace Shaq as a forward thinking player who occasionally drops into the midfield as he's probably not a pure fit for a wide forward in our current system. It might mean that we tweak the system a little, but the FBs have been playing pretty much as high as ever during pre-season.

I expect we'll see a lot of chopping and changing in midfield this season as we try to manage Thiago/Henderson/Milner's gametime to prevent injuries, and utilise Keita and Chamberlain more when they are fit and in form. Whether we'll benefit from that constant rotation or whether it will hinder us is maybe a different matter.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 12:27:27 am »
On a different note, I really like how Klopp tends to keep things positive when talking about our players, choosing to keep the more meaningful discussions behind closed doors. It's how we used to do things and it gives other clubs and the media very little ammunition, but I think in this world of 24 hour football it can leave us a little stir crazy.

One thing I've been wondering about for a while, and the pre-match press interview got me thinking about again, is just how bothered Klopp really was with Gini leaving. When asked about him earlier Jurgen was a lot less effusive in his praise for him, focusing more on the minutes he played, while sounding very determined to keep Jordan at the club. When the discussion was around the Gini contract situation last season he was a lot more passive, implying it really wasn't up to him and that he had to just wait and see.

It does make me think that maybe he wasn't quite as devastated as he made out, and that maybe we're looking to evolve and grow in midfield. The way we play does tend to elevate players, make them more than the sum of their parts, and I wonder if Gini was a water-carrier type who benefited a lot from that, and won't be the huge loss that some have predicted.

None of this is meant as a dig at Wijnaldum, he was excellent for us, just pondering how essential he was.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm
I have mixed feelings on the midfield as it really does depend on how we set up this year as to how 'deep' we are ... if we're prepared to play two progressive mids more often we're fine, it not we're not ....

However its been fascinating to watch the general RAWK view of Wijnaldam where he's simulatanouesly been deemed under rated, a huge loss and the back bone of the side but also entirely removable in terms of our midifeld depth not being affected.... schrodingers Wijnaldam 

I don't remember Wijnaldum's ever presence being used as a decisive argument before last season. Maybe it's not such a decisive argument after all, in the context of other factors.
Offline MNAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 12:37:13 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm
You know what would cheer everyone up and put a stop to all this bickering?

A new signing.
You think? Some will come up with a new shit. Doku stats are rubbish, Aouar is too short, Saul is too expensive, etc, etc. This shit never stops. It only change courses every now and then
Offline MNAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 12:39:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm
Whilst I would never insult anyone on here, at least seriously, in the defence of those that have bitten.. the same posters keep coming on this thread spouting absolute bollocks, have it pointed out to them why they are fundamentally wrong in every aspect of what they're saying, only to completely ignore it before coming back a day or two later and repeating the same shit. It's tiresome.
This. Absolutely. Once is an opinion. Ten times  thats groundhog day
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 01:22:44 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
If it is completely based on that then its likely we dont sign anyone. There is hardly a market for Minamino or Origi at all.

Shaqiri looks the only one we can sell.

If it's OL he's going to then an almost like for like replacement would be Caqueret. Only 21 and put in some decent performances last year against Man City and Juve in the CL.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 01:33:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:29:32 am
I don't remember Wijnaldum's ever presence being used as a decisive argument before last season. Maybe it's not such a decisive argument after all, in the context of other factors.

Honestly think hes going to be one of the more debated players of our last 20 years when we all look back - debate cant not be influenced by what happens over the next couple either
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 01:34:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
But you cannot use averages of minutes played in the last two seasons when Wijnaldum has been here for those two seasons, taking minutes away from the other options (and a lot of minutes given he was always first choice). He played 2,948 minutes last season, minutes that if he didn't play, others would have taken instead when they were fit and available. Which is why I was using availability rather than actual play.

We also now have Elliott in the fold.

I understand that you're saying I'm aggressive in my response but when you write things like this I'm not really sure what to do.  I guess just stop responding to you?  Because saying that the facts of the past should be subordinated to some possibility of what else could have happened is just nonsense in almost any business or sporting sense unless you can predict the future.  Can you predict the future? Otherwise this is just a waste of time.

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
I'm not conflating anything, you raised this little nugget while talking about his injury history, strongly implying that he misses at least 9 league games a season through injury which wasn't true for the bulk of his time with us, it's only really that one foot injury from 5 years ago and the groin injury last season that have caused him to miss that many games for us.

I stated a fact.  He has not started more than 30 games in a league season since 2014/2015.  Are you disputing this?

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:08:37 am
Are you talking about league games here? That's a bit disingenuous because we rotate our midfield, which means even if it's only 4 midfielders rotated then they would have 28 or 29 expected starts.

Yes, when talking about stats the largest sample size (league) is always the one to go to.  And no it's not disingenuous because the rotation is only caused by the schedule which should be the same every year assuming CL qualification.  There's no reason to expect any different usage unless they're young and growing into the team. 

So to end on that you can say the midfield is fine because Jones's role will grow and Elliot will add something.  I personally question Elliot as a CM but Klopp knows best so we'll see and personally would rather see us add here than forward.  That's all I've been arguing but in the end I'll cheer us on no matter what.  Come tomorrow morning I'll be screaming at the TV envious of those there at Carrow Road watch it.
