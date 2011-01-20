On a different note, I really like how Klopp tends to keep things positive when talking about our players, choosing to keep the more meaningful discussions behind closed doors. It's how we used to do things and it gives other clubs and the media very little ammunition, but I think in this world of 24 hour football it can leave us a little stir crazy.
One thing I've been wondering about for a while, and the pre-match press interview got me thinking about again, is just how bothered Klopp really was with Gini leaving. When asked about him earlier Jurgen was a lot less effusive in his praise for him, focusing more on the minutes he played, while sounding very determined to keep Jordan at the club. When the discussion was around the Gini contract situation last season he was a lot more passive, implying it really wasn't up to him and that he had to just wait and see.
It does make me think that maybe he wasn't quite as devastated as he made out, and that maybe we're looking to evolve and grow in midfield. The way we play does tend to elevate players, make them more than the sum of their parts, and I wonder if Gini was a water-carrier type who benefited a lot from that, and won't be the huge loss that some have predicted.
None of this is meant as a dig at Wijnaldum, he was excellent for us, just pondering how essential he was.