Yeah, the dismissal of a squad that produced probably the most dominant league season in English football history is, at best, bizarre.



The argument is that it isn't the same squad as 2018-20.And that's true. There are more Q marks about VvD and Gomez now due to their injures. Probably more uncertainty about Firmino and arguable Mane. There are still injury concerns associated with AOC and Keita, as there probably were between 2018-20.We've also lost a few players, namely Gini Wijnaldum and Dejan LovrenEqually we have better depth in other positions compared with 2018-20. Jota is a prime example. He's better than any 4th choice forward option we had in 2018-20. Minamino could be better than any 5th choice option we had. At least back Tsimikas, based on brief outings, looks an upgrade on Moreno. We have Kelleher emerge to add further depth at GK and Curtis Jones and Elliott to add further depth in midfield.In terms of 1st team players of note, we've lost Lovren and Wijnaldum and replaced them with Konate and Thiago. I'm not going to say the replacements are better but there's a decent chance they could be as effective at least.So whilst the squad now is the same in a lot of ways to 2018-20, it's also different. Some are picking up on the negative aspects associated with this current version of Liverpool and suggesting it can't repeat the highs of 2018-20. Personally I think it's equally valid to point out the areas where we've strengthened too during the last 12-18 months.We've got a very good squad that's capable of competing for PL and CL. It could do with the odd tweak but nothing more.