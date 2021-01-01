« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 88994 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 02:19:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:59:01 am
Atlético is wanting to spend 60 million euros on a striker...  :o

Why does it seem like every other club in the Champions League spots in the top 5 leagues have WAAAAY more to spend than we do? We must have more cash than we are letting on and are waiting for something, but I have no clue what.

Because 99% of transfer news is designed to sell clicks or papers and our club has decided to be completely silent on all thatt vibe after VVD?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:13:56 pm
This has become a discussion for another thread
For the record you definitely dont need to explain business or finance to me ta and certainly not like Im 8

Honestly, it kinda felt like I did need to.


Quote
My entire point is that We can spend what we earn is not meaningful as its used in our PR because it is either directly stated to implied to be income absent of asset appreciation  this isnt correct
Assets in a business create the value of the business, their appreciation are as much earnings of the business as top line income.
Value in a business can be held or spent as the owners see fit the only obstacle to this is liquidity / cash flow  this isnt an issue in our business as theyve illustrated via loans, equity sale etc over the years

Your missing my central point which is that asset appreciation creates equity which can then be spent - im less interested in the nuts and bolts of how (it cant be loans to the business by directors, sale of part of the business, loans taken out by the business etc etc)
Not only does LFC have a colossal amount of equity in it it also has fantastic guarantees of future cash flow.

Right, so your point isn't anything to do with spend what you earn, it's actually "the onwers should release the equity in their asset (not the club's asset for the record) either via sale or loan and input this money into the club".

Got you.

It's nothing to do with spending what you earn though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 02:27:40 pm »
Mother fuckers on here trying to sell moi? You couldn't even sell a buffet to Augustus Gloop for fucks sakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
Was curious how people would react to that press conference.

Not massively surprised that few have picked up or commented on him being really, really happy with the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:11:54 pm
Maybe we should give it a couple of weeks before deciding the world is ending again.

I'd agree with this.

Except the world probably won't end if we don't buy a 5th choice forward and/or a back-up midfielder in the next few weeks. It'd be nice if we did strengthen but not necessarily the end of the world in a literal sense or the end of the world in the sense of Liverpool's ambitions in 2020-21.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 02:33:40 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:29:15 pm
Was curious how people would react to that press conference.

Not massively surprised that few have picked up or commented on him being really, really happy with the squad.

It's also a factor that 4 senior players have committed their peak years and long term futures to the club.

That should be an indication that the likes of VvD, Alisson, Fabinho view Liverpool as place where they can realise their ambitions in the next few seasons. If money was tight or they where worried about challenging due to the squads quality or the club's approach then I suspect there would have been more hesitancy to those players committing their long term future.

Players who are arguably in the top 2-3 in there position in the World are committing to the club. They are getting paid handsomely to do so but still don't think they would if they thought we were positioning ourselves to be Top 4 contenders at best (like some seem to believe we are).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 02:34:14 pm »
Is Shaq gone yet?

Is Phillips gone yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:33:40 pm
It's also a factor that 4 senior players have committed their peak years and long term futures to the club.

That should be an indication that the likes of VvD, Alisson, Fabinho view Liverpool as place where they can realise their ambitions in the next few seasons. If money was tight or they where worried about challenging due to the squads quality or the club's approach then I suspect there would have been more hesitancy to those players committing their long term future.

Players who are arguably in the top 2-3 in there position in the World are committing to the club. They are getting paid handsomely to do so but still don't think they would if they thought we were positioning ourselves to be Top 4 contenders at best (like some seem to believe we are).

Yeah, the dismissal of a squad that produced probably the most dominant league season in English football history is, at best, bizarre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:20:23 pm
Honestly, it kinda felt like I did need to.


Right, so your point isn't anything to do with spend what you earn, it's actually "the onwers should release the equity in their asset (not the club's asset for the record) either via sale or loan and input this money into the club".

Got you.

It's nothing to do with spending what you earn though.

I didnt say anything about what the owners should do (apart from sign Lautaro clearly) my posts are about the phrase that is constantly misused by the club to explain its transfer operations

As for what they should do - they literally did the thing youre describing this summer so this is all a bit moot
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:14 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:20:40 pm

My theory is they run the business really well and its grown in value exponentially under their ownership.
The balance sheet will look worse over the next couple of years because of the short term covid hit but still have huge positive equity and high guaranteed future income
The club could comfortably spend more either on playing or non playing investments if it wanted - everything is a choice and clearly the appreciation of the asset gives you more choices (you seem to be arguing it doesn't or at least that was the implication of your first post)

To be honest if we all agree that buying a player / players is not impossible right now this is a discussion for another thread and we should get back to discussing the Lautaro links

I'm with you on this Jack, FSG have seen their asset grow massively, and some significant turnover of our core group is on the horizon, suggesting we'll need to invest heavily in the playing squad soon enough. Given the impact of Covid, now is surely a great time for FSG to release some of the equity in the asset.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:33:26 pm
I've got an idea.

Maybe if we paid lower wages, we would have more money for new signings.

Haha!

I'll be honest, it did cross my mind that we really didn't need to offer TAA THAT much - I mean, really, who else is he going to join?  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:46 pm by Goalposts for Jumpers »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 02:55:39 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Yeah, the dismissal of a squad that produced probably the most dominant league season in English football history is, at best, bizarre.

The argument is that it isn't the same squad as 2018-20.

And that's true. There are more Q marks about VvD and Gomez now due to their injures. Probably more uncertainty about Firmino and arguable Mane. There are still injury concerns associated with AOC and Keita, as there probably were between 2018-20.We've also lost a few players, namely Gini Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren

Equally we have better depth in other positions compared with 2018-20. Jota is a prime example. He's better than any 4th choice forward option we had in 2018-20. Minamino could be better than any 5th choice option we had. At least back Tsimikas, based on brief outings, looks an upgrade on Moreno. We have Kelleher emerge to add further depth at GK and Curtis Jones and Elliott to add further depth in midfield.

In terms of 1st team players of note, we've lost Lovren and Wijnaldum and replaced them with Konate and Thiago. I'm not going to say the replacements are better but there's a decent chance they could be as effective at least.

So whilst the squad now is the same in a lot of ways to 2018-20, it's also different. Some are picking up on the negative aspects associated with this current version of Liverpool and suggesting it can't repeat the highs of 2018-20. Personally I think it's equally valid to point out the areas where we've strengthened too during the last 12-18 months.

We've got a very good squad that's capable of competing for PL and CL. It could do with the odd tweak but nothing more.
