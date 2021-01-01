« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 85272 times)

Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 07:45:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:19:59 am
Although I know I'm risking you going into a Doku-like rage, I feel the need to point out that I think Tammy Abraham is shit.
I mean he has 21 goals over the equivalent of about 36 games worth of minutes in the last two seasons. Not sure how that falls in to being shit
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 08:06:46 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:59:01 am
Atlético is wanting to spend 60 million euros on a striker...  :o

Why does it seem like every other club in the Champions League spots in the top 5 leagues have WAAAAY more to spend than we do? We must have more cash than we are letting on and are waiting for something, but I have no clue what.

Haven't La Liga just been given a short sighted cash injection?
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 08:09:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:19:59 am
Although I know I'm risking you going into a Doku-like rage, I feel the need to point out that I think Tammy Abraham is shit.
I mean, people are talking about £30-40m on a player that can't even break into the first team. At least Salah went to Roma and proved himself before Liverpool spent that money on him. When I think of the money spent on the likes of Solanke and Ibe, and I see the numbers being quoted for Abraham, I start to wonder a bit.
Offline Jono69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 08:10:49 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:59:01 am
Atlético is wanting to spend 60 million euros on a striker...  :o

Why does it seem like every other club in the Champions League spots in the top 5 leagues have WAAAAY more to spend than we do? We must have more cash than we are letting on and are waiting for something, but I have no clue what.

Spending the Saul money they will be getting from us

Announce Saul


Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 08:15:56 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:09:29 am
I mean, people are talking about £30-40m on a player that can't even break into the first team. At least Salah went to Roma and proved himself before Liverpool spent that money on him. When I think of the money spent on the likes of Solanke and Ibe, and I see the numbers being quoted for Abraham, I start to wonder a bit.
That summer we spent around that on Oxlade-Chamberlian who'd never been a regular starter for Arsenal
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 08:27:42 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:15:56 am
That summer we spent around that on Oxlade-Chamberlian who'd never been a regular starter for Arsenal
Chamberlain had played 198 times for Arsenal when Liverpool signed him.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 08:32:16 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:56:00 am
I'm assuming Tepid is joking as there's almost no reason why we shouldn't try to buy Tammy if Chelsea were willing to sell to us if it's £30-40m though if it's the same money to get Lautaro then you get Lautaro.
No, Im not joking. His underlying numbers are terrible.   He scores goals? Yes, but nothing else, hes the antithesis of a player that Liverpool would sign
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 08:34:13 am »
Abraham is a bottom half of the Premier League player at best for me. No ta.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 08:35:47 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:27:42 am
Chamberlain had played 198 times for Arsenal when Liverpool signed him.
Over 6 seasons. If we're going off games in all competitions Abraham has 79 in the last two for Chelsea.

Also, given it costs 20m+ for Brewster or 30m+ for Watkins then their asking price for Abraham is fine. Scored loads in the Championship and a good scoring rate when he gets minutes for Chelsea, still young and English.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 08:36:03 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:45:03 am
I mean he has 21 goals over the equivalent of about 36 games worth of minutes in the last two seasons. Not sure how that falls in to being shit

And during that time he went from being a starter to being behind 76-year old Oliver Giroud in the pecking order, under two different managers. He gets a good amount of goals sure, but his all-round play is very limited, in my opinion. He doesn't really get involved in any build up play and has very few assists, so I just don't think he really adds anything other than goals. And I know the argument then is that goals are ultimately very important, but a good goalscorer can still be detrimental to a team if he isn't doing anything else to a high standard.

If you take the 19/20 season as an example, he scored 15 goals in the PL in 34 appearances - a good record, although not ground breaking for the focal point of a top 4 team. If you then delve deeper, he only scored in 11 games, and only twice against clubs in the top 8. He scored 7 in a 3 game spell against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves early on, then only scored 8 in the following 29 matches. 

Last season, the only clubs he scored against in the top 10 were Arsenal and West Ham.
Offline Jono69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 08:36:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:56:00 am
I'm assuming Tepid is joking as there's almost no reason why we shouldn't try to buy Tammy if Chelsea were willing to sell to us if it's £30-40m though if it's the same money to get Lautaro then you get Lautaro.

He's a teacher so i doubt it mate
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 08:47:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:16 am
No, Im not joking. His underlying numbers are terrible.   He scores goals? Yes, but nothing else, hes the antithesis of a player that Liverpool would sign

I'm not being cynical what are the "underlying numbers" for a striker who scores goals that are the red flags? Is he way outperforming the xG of his chances in a way that doesn't look sustainable, or what is it?

I'm just wary of people saying "underlying numbers" as a catch-all dismissal without having to do any explanation whatsoever, no matter the player, no matter the position.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:36:03 am
If you take the 19/20 season as an example, he scored 15 goals in the PL in 34 appearances - a good record, although not ground breaking for the focal point of a top 4 team. If you then delve deeper, he only scored in 11 games, and only twice against clubs in the top 8. He scored 7 in a 3 game spell against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves early on, then only scored 8 in the following 29 matches. 

Last season, the only clubs he scored against in the top 10 were Arsenal and West Ham.

Do the goals that your rotation striker scores on the flatter tracks not count or something? A rotation striker who comes in and bags routinely against bottom 8 clubs and is homegrown sounds like something we need?

BTW, I'm not out here batting for a Tammy Abraham signing. LCH's description of him as a no-assists, not-good-at-build-up-play striker is something I'd pretty much concur with on the eye test. But the overlying numbers are good?

I reckon he ends up at Palace long-term nonetheless.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 08:48:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:36:03 am
And during that time he went from being a starter to being behind 76-year old Oliver Giroud in the pecking order, under two different managers. He gets a good amount of goals sure, but his all-round play is very limited, in my opinion. He doesn't really get involved in any build up play and has very few assists, so I just don't think he really adds anything other than goals. And I know the argument then is that goals are ultimately very important, but a good goalscorer can still be detrimental to a team if he isn't doing anything else to a high standard.

If you take the 19/20 season as an example, he scored 15 goals in the PL in 34 appearances - a good record, although not ground breaking for the focal point of a top 4 team. If you then delve deeper, he only scored in 11 games, and only twice against clubs in the top 8. He scored 7 in a 3 game spell against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves early on, then only scored 8 in the following 29 matches. 

Last season, the only clubs he scored against in the top 10 were Arsenal and West Ham.
The latter argument is what people were trying to use against Mane when he was signing for us. It's always a bad argument because you can't predict when goals will be scored, but getting in positions to score regularly is very good and he does that.

I also disagree on his all round game being bad.

Also are we really going to use Chelsea don't rate a player as the reason to consider them bad? They've just paid nearly £100m on a player they dumped.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 08:49:03 am »
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.

Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 08:50:24 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:47:39 am
I'm not being cynical what are the "underlying numbers" for a striker who scores goals that are the red flags? Is he way outperforming the xG of his chances in a way that doesn't look sustainable, or what is it?

I'm just wary of people saying "underlying numbers" as a catch-all dismissal without having to do any explanation whatsoever, no matter the player, no matter the position.
Havent got them to hand, but I have seen them previously. 

Things like XA, pressing etc are poor.  Im pretty sure the club use something thats similar to expected goal chain too and those are poor.

If Abraham is the answer, were either asking the wrong question or have confused ourselves with Everton
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 08:51:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:03 am
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.


Mbappe is quick ;D. Although I seem to remember his pressing numbers being poor :(

Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 08:54:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:50:24 am
Havent got them to hand, but I have seen them previously. 

Things like XA, pressing etc are poor.  Im pretty sure the club use something thats similar to expected goal chain too and those are poor.

If Abraham is the answer, were either asking the wrong question or have confused ourselves with Everton

Thanks for clarification.

As a devil's advocate, my question is: "Would Tammy Abraham provide more to our squad that Divock Origi's one goal against Lincoln last season, while also being association trained?" Rather than, "Is Tammy Abraham LFC's Firmino replacement?"
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 08:55:03 am »
Are people seriously suggesting Tibby A-bram?
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 09:02:16 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:03 am
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.

Didnt he say the same last summer too ?!
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:47:39 am
Do the goals that your rotation striker scores on the flatter tracks not count or something? A rotation striker who comes in and bags routinely against bottom 8 clubs and is homegrown sounds like something we need?

BTW, I'm not out here batting for a Tammy Abraham signing. LCH's description of him as a no-assists, not-good-at-build-up-play striker is something I'd pretty much concur with on the eye test. But the overlying numbers are good?

I reckon he ends up at Palace long-term nonetheless.

Yeah they absolutely count, I'm just of the opinion that any half decent striker playing for a club like Chelsea will score goals against the cannon-fodder of the League (apart from Timo Werner), so goal stats alone aren't a good barometer of his quality. When the going gets tough, or when he has to start creating goals for himself, he begins to struggle. 

Basically, I think that if we have £40 million or whatever to spend on a striker, we can spend it on a more rounded player than Abraham i.e. one that can score goals, contribute in other areas and fit into our system better.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 09:12:49 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:03 am
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.

So if we are not expecting more signings, but looking to improve, does this say "We'll spend big next year" or just not elaborate?
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 09:17:31 am »
Tammy Abraham :lmao

Fucking hell it brings back memories of the halcyon days of Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford. Give if another week and people will be suggesting we re-sign Andy Carroll. The people demand average English strikers!
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 09:21:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:07:00 am
Yeah they absolutely count, I'm just of the opinion that any half decent striker playing for a club like Chelsea will score goals against the cannon-fodder of the League (apart from Timo Werner), so goal stats alone aren't a good barometer of his quality. When the going gets tough, or when he has to start creating goals for himself, he begins to struggle. 

Basically, I think that if we have £40 million or whatever to spend on a striker, we can spend it on a more rounded player than Abraham i.e. one that can score goals, contribute in other areas and fit into our system better.

Not super excited to debate Abraham on here but 30-40 million is really unlikely we can buy a rounded striker who can play at our level
The Jota signing was a master stroke because they found a good age goal scoring forward with fantastic ability / underlying numbers for sub 50 million  its a really hard brief - maybe impossible now without an expiring contact or release clause
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 09:24:23 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:03 am
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.


Would explain the Doku link.

As for Abraham, the words bargepole and ten-foot spring to mind. I think RAWK has gone delirious.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 09:25:08 am »
Let Abraham go to Arsenal thanks. He's a few injuries away from being Danny Welbeck. Fast, decent striker but not the quality we need.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 09:58:31 am »
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 09:59:45 am »
Quick Samie he's beat you to the punch!
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:02:55 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:59:45 am
Quick Samie he's beat you to the punch!

RAWK won't be renewing Samie's contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:02:55 am
RAWK won't be renewing Samie's contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.

Id even go as far as suggesting we should put him in the reserves until it expires.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 10:05:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:02:55 am
RAWK won't be renewing Samie's contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.
Can't blame the management. His legs are gone completely.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 10:06:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:49:03 am
further signings unlikely according to James Pearce.

It was interesting piece was mentioned we are looking to improve our counter pressing but also the counter attack.
It is why a fast forward is needed. As our back up players dont really provide that.
So hes essentially saying we need a fast forward but wont be signing one.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:06:46 am
Haven't La Liga just been given a short sighted cash injection?

No. Was rejected.
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 10:12:47 am »
We just signed the best CB in the world. Nice
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 10:13:59 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:47 am
We just signed the best CB in the world. Nice

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:02:55 am
RAWK won't be renewing Samie's contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.
Send him out on loan to Spain like J Pennant with us paying his full wage so hell fuck off
