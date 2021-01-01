I mean he has 21 goals over the equivalent of about 36 games worth of minutes in the last two seasons. Not sure how that falls in to being shit



And during that time he went from being a starter to being behind 76-year old Oliver Giroud in the pecking order, under two different managers. He gets a good amount of goals sure, but his all-round play is very limited, in my opinion. He doesn't really get involved in any build up play and has very few assists, so I just don't think he really adds anything other than goals. And I know the argument then is that goals are ultimately very important, but a good goalscorer can still be detrimental to a team if he isn't doing anything else to a high standard.If you take the 19/20 season as an example, he scored 15 goals in the PL in 34 appearances - a good record, although not ground breaking for the focal point of a top 4 team. If you then delve deeper, he only scored in 11 games, and only twice against clubs in the top 8. He scored 7 in a 3 game spell against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves early on, then only scored 8 in the following 29 matches.Last season, the only clubs he scored against in the top 10 were Arsenal and West Ham.