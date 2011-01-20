« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 76233 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 11:53:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:40:00 am
Regarding transfers, if I recall, our first inkling of the Jota transfer was a Wolves fan tweeting that he had heard a disturbing rumour about Jota leaving, from someone at the club. Surely it must be a mistake etc.

About 10 mins later the transfer was done.

This tells us two things:

Journalists often know nothing

If news is going to break it'll often be from some unexpected source

The Jota transfer was quick, he was left out of a League Cup squad on 17th september, it was this that started the rumour he was leaving, in fact it was pretty much known then that the reason he was left out was because they where sorting out a transfer. Although Liverpool where not mentioned I dont think. Then on the 19th, he signed.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 11:40:54 am
All of that WAS true before Euros - but he showed he could take games over out wide (watch the last three Belgium games again) and come on here, and tell he isn't ready.

I mean the club won't be seriously evaluating a player based on the Euros tournament (and he only played twice, by the way) when there is a much larger body of evidence that shows he isn't at the level required (at the moment, at least).

There's plenty of interesting elements about him (dribbling and progressive ball carrying, looks defensively strong) but you can't really look beyond some of those attacking metrics - it's not just the goals, the underlying stats look pretty awful as well. Being a goal threat is probably the single most important pre-requisite for a LFC wide forward, unless we're dramatically changing the system, and even if it weren't, his numbers are poor by any standard.

He's not currently anywhere near the required level, and whilst he may go on to be something special he may also end up just a pace merchant with no end product. All he has right now is potential, and enormously overpriced potential at that. Couldn't be further from a Liverpool transfer in my opinion.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,274
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:59:14 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:53:22 am
He was exciting to watch at Euros but almost every single time, there wasn't any end product. He'd be a good signing as a developmental player, like Sepp Van Den Berg and Elliott and Gordon, where we paid acceptable fee to buy a player that we could develop. Doku is far too expensive for that. 40 million for a player that just isnt ready for first team football in the premier league is terrible business. He is brilliant to watch, the same way as Adama Traore is, and he has a little bit more in terms of his defensive workrate, but I'd rather take Traore, who'd probably cost less and be more ready to contribute.
The Euros is not a great stage to judge footballers and never has been. The lad plays in the Belgian division week in week out. He may turn out to be an excellent player, but he'll probably need to move to a different club in a better league to develop first before even half that 40 million price tag makes any sense to me.

The issue with the price touted is Euros inflation. He wouldn't have cost that a few months ago.

That's where you're weary if players are signed off the back of an international tournament. Doku is a player we have a longer standing interest in though.

Where Dortmund have done well is sign players like Doku just before their prices explode (Dembele from Rennes an example). Doku's price is quite significant though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,405
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
I just skipped 25 pages of reading, I suspect I missed absolutely bugger all
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 43,289
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:35:51 am
His stats arent like that at all. Its more red than green, atleast in areas that matter like shooting, shot creation and passing etc. I do not believe in these Doku shouts/rumours one bit. He just isn't ready and is not even close to being ready. For that 30-40 million price tag, no chance of us being interested. The lad has physical attributes (Pace, Strength) and is decent at keeping the ball. Thats it. His passing is average, his output is non-existent. We would have been interested in him as one of those young players available under 10 million that we can try and coach into what we need because like I said, he has the physical attributes, but with all the hype around him I cant see him being any value at all.

The stats are all there, however you want to read them.

Apart from his end product (I know, I know obviously the most important thing for our front three) he actually profiles quite similarly to Chiesa albeit with much better dribbling. Which I guess goes back to the point that he does look very raw, £34 million does look VERY expensive for him.....but for an 18 year old he's got some really good strengths. IF he does sort out that end product whilst maintaining the other aspects of his game, £34 million would be an absolute bargain.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Posts: 250,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
I can't Count the Doku posts. It'd involve Vader-ing into the dark side of the thread.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 12:07:48 pm »
That Italy Belgium game was by far the best in the tournament and he was one of the main protagonists in it. Belgium's best player on the night. I couldn't believe he's only 18.

I really enjoy chaos on a football field. Jurgen LOVES chaos on a football field, that's why pressing is our most potent attacking threat. Luis Suarez was a one man chaos machine when he was here.

Lads who can dribble well cause their own type of chaos - commit defenders, turn the other team around, make them scramble, make them double up on you. It creates the conditions for our attacking game to thrive especially. That's what Doku did in that Italy game - to the extent that Italy went full Italy for the last 15 minutes, just started world class shithousing. Really was a great performance.

Not saying we should buy him or not, no idea if it's what we need or if his price is fair, but boiling him down to shots and crosses isn't the full story, or necessarily what we are looking at.  I could see how someone who dribbles well would be a very desirable option to us, plus his pressing stats look good on that site too.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:06 pm by Chip Evans »
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:28:24 pm »
If you dont look at doku and see a future mane because you are staring at a spreadsheet with his u-18 playing against men numbers on it...well Klopp made that suggestion when the kid was 16.  That pace is searing and completely unteachable.

i agree 40 million is a stretch but thats paper talk at the moment.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:00:08 pm
I just skipped 25 pages of reading, I suspect I missed absolutely bugger all

We signed Mbappe.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,405
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:37:41 pm
We signed Mbappe.

Don't make me go back and read 25 pages of poop!!!!
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:39:17 pm »
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

Quote
Since
@LFC
 were among those stating during lockdown that (cliche alert) football is nothing without fans, would they please respect us by removing the confidentiality clause in the transfer of Harry Wilson to
@FulhamFC
?

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Posts: 9,647
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
Paddy Barclay is a journalist?, news to me, I always thought he was a shit stirring mud slinging wanker, although I suppose that's an adequate description for a "journalist" these days.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:44:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer

Is this the one where they have deferred payment until next year? I mean if so then yeah that's between them and us. He can sod off
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Don't make me go back and read 25 pages of poop!!!!

The agreement was posted a number of pages back. Can't remember which page though.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm »
That fucking waste of space hates us anyway, has done since we bombed his mate Hodgson out. Arse of a man. Looks like Patrick Stewart on crack.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:48:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer

Maybe he should disclose the source of every transfer rumour he 'reports'.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Posts: 35,748
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
Paddy Barclay is still around? Also why would football transfers be different than most other business transactions with confidentiality clauses to protect potentially sensitive business info. It's a fucking football transfer involving a team in the Championship. Hardly a pressing issue compared to the activities of other clubs, a few of which are located in Britain
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Posts: 14,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:49:12 pm
Paddy Barclay is still around? Also why would football transfers be different than most other business transactions with confidentiality clauses to protect potentially sensitive business info. It's a fucking football transfer involving a team in the Championship. Hardly a pressing issue compared to the activities of other clubs, a few of which are located in Britain

Because he doesn't write about them. That's the beginning and end of it.
