0.24 combined xG and xA is shockingly bad for somebody we'd be spending that much on. I posted a chart from McGuire that shows aside from dribbling he has shown nothing to merit a fee anywhere near that. The Italy game was a prime example too. Attempted 13 dribbles but never did anything even amounting to a created chance or goal threat.



As someone Gerry who did not mind having a go at the lads last year (especially Firmino) as a collective attack --- one might think you'd want to add some lethal pace out wide since it was the one area we struggled in for almost two months during the Winter of 2021 - as teams played 9 or 10 behind the ball and countered the shit out of us. Wide play is a solution to that - especially wide play with pace.And if you watched the Euro's, Belgium at times were almost dependent upon his matchups - using him over and over again to get the ball into dangerous places. This analysis of yours, once again seems to only look at goal/assist output and footy is a team game full of different roles - how you have such an intransigent position on this young lad is beyond me considering we have one of the best recruiting/scouting departments in Europe.Doku is a top talent for his age playing at a high level for club and country and has many of the attributes we look for -- should this not be enough?I guess with all things, we'll see.