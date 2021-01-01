« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 75172 times)

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 10:52:30 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:04 am
I really don't go along with this idea that if we sign someone fast Klopp can just figure out the rest. There's a reason Ibe got sold and Origi has remained on the fringes.

No me either, that wasn't really what I was saying - more focussing on the part where you were saying he was beating 4/5 men from deep and then saying one would expect us to work on him being in better positions, understanding when to use that pace, when to beat a man, when to recycle, what areas to attack, linking with team mates better, direction/intent of his runs etc.

Also, Klopp inherited Ibe/Origi. You'd imagine he sees and approves of the potential if we were to go and sign this lad.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 10:52:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:29 am
Theres no point arguing about whether finishing ability can be taught because it doesnt really matter. What matters is being in position to take high value shots in the first place.
and this is why some players score more goals as they progress in their career. Being a wide player in a 4-4-2 is going to lead to you having less chances than being a wide forward in a 4-3-3.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:04 am
I really don't go along with this idea that if we sign someone fast Klopp can just figure out the rest. There's a reason Ibe got sold and Origi has remained on the fringes.

Players have to want to learn though, be willing to listen and have the right head and mentality to succeed. Ibe didn't.

Look what Klopp was getting out of Origi before the Mori leg breaker. Similar with Keita and Ox where injuries can limit development.

Would he have turned Balotelli into a pressing machine who followed all the instructions given? Obviously not. But then with our approach to mentality in recruiting we try and account for these things.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 10:55:47 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:11:00 am
Finishing can't be taught, it's an instinct, you either have it or you don't. You can be taught to shoot more accurately but the mind of a natural finisher is that he doesn't think when through on goal, he already knows. Improving your end product isn't equivalent to becoming a better finisher. Sadio having 2 goals and 1 assist doesn't mean he was a bad finisher then, how many chances did he have? how many quality chances did he have?

To improve end product, you help players make better decisions when in front of goal, with a natural finisher you don't, they just know. If you had to choose from David Villa or Didier Drogba to score in a one on one, who would you choose?

Erm, if you're being taught to shoot more accurately you're improving your finishing, ergo you're being taught to finish more accurately. Seems a weird hill to be choosing to die on...

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 10:58:22 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:55:47 am
Erm, if you're being taught to shoot more accurately you're improving your finishing, ergo you're being taught to finish more accurately. Seems a weird hill to be choosing to die on...

I remember Ronaldo being written off at 19 by some because he had no end product and was all tricks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:43:16 am
0.24 combined xG and xA is shockingly bad for somebody we'd be spending that much on. I posted a chart from McGuire that shows aside from dribbling he has shown nothing to merit a fee anywhere near that. The Italy game was a prime example too. Attempted 13 dribbles but never did anything even amounting to a created chance or goal threat.

As someone Gerry who did not mind having a go at the lads last year (especially Firmino) as a collective attack --- one might think you'd want to add some lethal pace out wide since it was the one area we struggled in for almost two months during the Winter of 2021 - as teams played 9 or 10 behind the ball and countered the shit out of us.  Wide play is a solution to that - especially wide play with pace.

And if you watched the Euro's, Belgium at times were almost dependent upon his matchups - using him over and over again to get the ball into dangerous places.  This analysis of yours, once again seems to only look at goal/assist output and footy is a team game full of different roles - how you have such an intransigent position on this young lad is beyond me considering we have one of the best recruiting/scouting departments in Europe.

Doku is a top talent for his age playing at a high level for club and country and has many of the attributes we look for -- should this not be enough?

I guess with all things, we'll see.   
« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:41 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,284
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 11:04:52 am »
This seems to be a decent site for stat nerds

https://fbref.com/en/players/fffea3e5/scout/365_euro/Jeremy-Doku-Scouting-Report

He's all mega green or mega red. The things he's good at, he's really really good at.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:52:30 am
No me either, that wasn't really what I was saying - more focussing on the part where you were saying he was beating 4/5 men from deep and then saying one would expect us to work on him being in better positions, understanding when to use that pace, when to beat a man, when to recycle, what areas to attack, linking with team mates better, direction/intent of his runs etc.

Also, Klopp inherited Ibe/Origi. You'd imagine he sees and approves of the potential if we were to go and sign this lad.

If Klopp thinks he can mould him then yeah fair enough, I just don't think he does as he's wildly different from the type forward we target, something Ljinders highlighted recently in one of his preseason blogs when talking about Jota.

I think too many people see pace and strength as the only prerequisites of a good forward. Pressing, movement, positioning are all things that I rarely see players develop from nothing after they've already reached professional football. Whether those attributes can be developed from a very young age or whether they actually require an innate talent for it I'm not sure, but I can't really think of a player who went from Doku's style of play to something closer to what we usually expect from a forward.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 11:06:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:05:57 am
Of course finishing can be taught. As can improving your end product.

Not that everything is a comparison....but Sadio had two goals and one assist in 23 games for Metz in the French second division when he was 19, then went to Red Bull and exploded and the rest is history. The fee is clearly the problem, but the idea that someone who has just turned 19 isn't likely to improve his finishing or end product if coached by much better coaches and training with much better players is just bonkers.

Manés output at Metz wasnt great but then his fee to Salzburg was only about £3m.

Id be happy if we paid that for Doku if he only turned out to be half the player Mané is.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:55:47 am
Erm, if you're being taught to shoot more accurately you're improving your finishing, ergo you're being taught to finish more accurately. Seems a weird hill to be choosing to die on...


Doesn't matter. Shooting accurately is getting your shot on target, unless you're under the assumption that 95% of any shots by a team is on target? There's a lot of difference to putting the ball in the net and getting the ball on target.

Just as theres a big difference in a striker who is through on goal and has the whole goal to aim in a home game to Burnley has a lot of time but overthinks it and misses compared to the striker who runs around for 90 minutes on a cold boxing day against Aston Villa where not a single chance is created, gets a ball played through 5 yards wide of the goal, takes a touch and without even looking up to see the goalkeeper or the goal, slides it into the opposite of the goal.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:07:52 am
Doesn't matter. Shooting accurately is getting your shot on target, unless you're under the assumption that 95% of any shots by a team is on target? There's a lot of difference to putting the ball in the net and getting the ball on target.

Just as theres a big difference in a striker who is through on goal and has the whole goal to aim in a home game to Burnley has a lot of time but overthinks it and misses compared to the striker who runs around for 90 minutes on a cold boxing day against Aston Villa where not a single chance is created, gets a ball played through 5 yards wide of the goal, takes a touch and without even looking up to see the goalkeeper or the goal, slides it into the opposite of the goal.

That doesn't seem right to me. Shooting accurately could be focusing on finding the corners/sidenetting as opposed to just practicing getting it between posts/under the crossbar. Kane, Fowler are/were experts at that and if you listen to Fowler he completely disagrees that he was a "natural born finisher" said he worked relentlessly at it with both feet and head.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:07:52 am
Doesn't matter. Shooting accurately is getting your shot on target, unless you're under the assumption that 95% of any shots by a team is on target? There's a lot of difference to putting the ball in the net and getting the ball on target.

Just as theres a big difference in a striker who is through on goal and has the whole goal to aim in a home game to Burnley has a lot of time but overthinks it and misses compared to the striker who runs around for 90 minutes on a cold boxing day against Aston Villa where not a single chance is created, gets a ball played through 5 yards wide of the goal, takes a touch and without even looking up to see the goalkeeper or the goal, slides it into the opposite of the goal.

You're conflating the argument. If you're shooting more accurately your finishing will inevitably improve. Anyway it's pretty simple. If our team decide he's viable it'll be because they think they'll be able to improve these facets of his game. We'll know soon enough either way.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,284
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 11:06:34 am
Manés output at Metz wasnt great but then his fee to Salzburg was only about £3m.

Id be happy if we paid that for Doku if he only turned out to be half the player Mané is.

Ahhh the joys of being a small club and getting good players dirt cheap.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 11:14:13 am »
Shot accuracy doesn't matter much when you're trying to lamp it through a crowded box from 30 yards every time.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Are we really after Doku this summer?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,989
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:17:45 am
Are we really after Doku this summer?

Wouldn't count on it.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:11:56 am
That doesn't seem right to me. Shooting accurately could be focusing on finding the corners/sidenetting as opposed to just practicing getting it between posts/under the crossbar. Kane, Fowler are/were experts at that and if you listen to Fowler he completely disagrees that he was a "natural born finisher" said he worked relentlessly at it with both feet and head.

I'll die on this hill haha :D I've watched a lot of shooting practices by pro players. It's not as accurate as people would like to believe.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:17:45 am
Are we really after Doku this summer?

only if there is a darth of options
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 