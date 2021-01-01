Given our current lack of funds and the depressed transfer market, it would be madness to spend £35m or anything like it on Doku.



Considering we got Jota for not a huge amount more last summer it doesnt seem like good value.



I'm the exact opposite.Some talents are so electric as to burst onto the scene - that's what Doku did at the Euro's. And he'd do that for us with playing time imo.He needs time to adjust from French/EPL play, but I think he would be an excellent signing - since the French club recently purchased him for 25m.When it comes to giving Mane a push and getting younger out wide with a dangerous pacey attacker - you'd be hard pressed to find a better alternative than Doku. It might turn out his finishing issues have made it cheaper for us.All one need consider where we struggled last year (penetration in the final third after January) - Doku could allieviate that problem.