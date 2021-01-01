Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton. Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything. It is not a similar comparison at all.



For me i like his speed and his age and his evident desire to effect games. His track record is scant to nonexistent its true. I wouldn't really expect him to walk into the lineup on day one but he could make himself almost unplayable in time. Possibly.question of price i suppose