LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
I'm not 100% sure that he'll not be good, but anybody saying he will be good is full of shit as well.  What I can say is that right now he's not good and when you're competing for the PL and CL with our resources you're not burning that on potential garbage.  We clearly won't spend on anything that isn't a ready first XI player so to think we're going to burn a chunk of money on Doku as he is now is ridiculous.  He needs to prove he's worth the money, just as Mane and Salah and every other big money transfer did before coming here.

Nobody is saying he will be good, you on the other hand are saying he will be shite. What we are saying is that if Klopp wants him and it is clear he does then i'm sold on him, you do remember Jurgen Klopp?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Again you are wrong, my point was, now you listening, that many fans did not aprove of that signing, Klopp did, get the point.

Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
If that were true Traore would be a beast and Ibe might still be with us.

Traore has serious technical limitations, he can just run very fast with the ball at his feet.

Ibe has mentality issues.

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Nobody is saying he will be good, you on the other hand are saying he will be shite. What we are saying is that if Klopp wants him and it is clear he does then i'm sold on him, you do remember Jurgen Klopp?

Wait, you have it directly from Jurgen that he wants Doku?  Please share this with the group.  How did you talk to Jurgen about this?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
So you're just going to gloss over you Mane comparison? 

Doku's radar was just posted last page.  His attacking metrics are awful.  If he comes on leaps and bounds, great.  Need to see that first before spending on him.

Fuck me it was not a comparison it was a point that many did not think Mane was good enough at the time we got him, Klopp proved us all wrong, thats the point not a comparison

Second point, if only it was that easy.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Grandad you up for your second piss of the night?

3rd.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.

Where are these worst attacker in Europe stats?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm
Wait, you have it directly from Jurgen that he wants Doku?  Please share this with the group.  How did you talk to Jurgen about this?

;D Keep up.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm
As far as DS's particular take, all of it?  Doku is clearly not at a PL level and to say we should spend big money (for LFC) is ridiculous and deserves scorn.

I dont have a dog in the fight and dont know anyone on here, but as I read through the thread your post seemed a bit harsh. We can and should disagree, but at least make some sort of attempt to show your working.

Its a reasonable point to say Dokus current level isnt what we need.

Its also a reasonable point to say he has some raw athletic gifts that very few players possess. If we can harness that and make him a better footballer, then he could be perfect for us.

He wouldnt be a top earner here, so its all very doable.

The transfer fee would smart a little, but the flip side of that is that if he develops more end product then in 2-3 years time he may well be a £100M player, and with a recovered market there will be lots of competition for him.

Apparently we have been tracking him for a long time. We also have excellent metrics, Im sure some proprietary from the geek squad we employ, that we use to help identify a players potential. And Klopp and his team have a proven track record of improving players.

For me, I see both arguments, but if we sign him, bring it on. In the near term impact sub, but in the mid term, a possible replacement for Sadio Mane.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Fuck me it was not a comparison it was a point that many did not think Mane was good enough at the time we got him, Klopp proved us all wrong, thats the point not a comparison

Second point, if only it was that easy.

The point is that we should just blindly accept total garbage just because someone somewhere said they heard from their 3rd cousins girlfriends boyfriend that Klopp might like Doku?

Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
Where are these worst attacker in Europe stats?

I just told you, if you can hit the post button you can also hit the page back button.

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm
G Richards a heads up, Samie will PM you and ask to be your friend, ignore it.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
The point is that we should just blindly accept total garbage just because someone somewhere said they heard from their 3rd cousins girlfriends boyfriend that Klopp might like Doku?

So you do know Klopp wants him.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
I dont have a dog in the fight and dont know anyone on here, but as I read through the thread your post seemed a bit harsh. We can and should disagree, but at least make some sort of attempt to show your working.

Its a reasonable point to say Dokus current level isnt what we need.

Its also a reasonable point to say he has some raw athletic gifts that very few players possess. If we can harness that and make him a better footballer, then he could be perfect for us.

He wouldnt be a top earner here, so its all very doable.

The transfer fee would smart a little, but the flip side of that is that if he develops more end product then in 2-3 years time he may well be a £100M player, and with a recovered market there will be lots of competition for him.

Apparently we have been tracking him for a long time. We also have excellent metrics, Im sure some proprietary from the geek squad we employ, that we use to help identify a players potential. And Klopp and his team have a proven track record of improving players.

For me, I see both arguments, but if we sign him, bring it on. In the near term impact sub, but in the mid term, a possible replacement for Sadio Mane.

Just look at LFC's recent 2-3 year transfer history, who we spend money on and why.  Then explain to me how Doku is a realistic target at the rumored prices.  I can be wrong, frequently am, but based on what we know of how LFC operate it's a joke and a terrible opinion to think it's realistic until proven otherwise.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:52:54 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
So you do know Klopp wants him.

No, I don't know that as I don't regularly converse with Jurgen unfortunately.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:52:54 pm
No, I don't know that as I don't regularly converse with Jurgen unfortunately.

Lucky for him.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
Just look at LFC's recent 2-3 year transfer history, who we spend money on and why.  Then explain to me how Doku is a realistic target at the rumored prices.  I can be wrong, frequently am, but based on what we know of how LFC operate it's a joke and a terrible opinion to think it's realistic until proven otherwise.

But you point is correct then?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
We have Klopp, Edwards and a bunch of top class scouts making these decisions for the club, so people should really calm down. DS, please continue with your posts about specific players. I love to read your opinions ...
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
OK so Harvey Elliott is left footed so is probably the back up right winger for our inverted winger style so Doku becomes the back up left winger cutting in on his right with Jota going to battle for the striker role. Makes sense. Also makes sense that Origi and Shaqiri then leave. They must really really rate Elliott then to be given that squad status at this age.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
OK so Harvey Elliott is left footed so is probably the back up right winger for our inverted winger style so Doku becomes the back up left winger cutting in on his right with Jota going to battle for the striker role. Makes sense. Also makes sense that Origi and Shaqiri then leave. They must really really rate Elliott then to be given that squad status at this age.

Really looking forward to see him play a bigger part within the squad.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1379 on: Today at 12:01:01 am
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm
But you point is correct then?

Based on the factual recent history of who LFC spend money on and why, yes.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1380 on: Today at 12:02:18 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:01:01 am
Based on the factual recent history of who LFC spend money on and why, yes.

You do love a terrible opinion dont you.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1381 on: Today at 12:05:32 am
Shaqiri doesn't suit Klopps style due to pace and work rate. He's got a bit of magic to assist a goal so is a useful sub, but he just doesn't suit Klopp and his salary isn't justified vs his minutes played. Origi is similar. Just doesn't suit the style but offers an alternative to break a deadlock game as a sub.

Doku may not have the stats but you can clearly see he's an absolute live wire and would cause team a whole host of problems in our side with his pace and trickery. Many people said the same about St Maximin at Newcastle that he had no end product but he's come in and made Newcastle a better side and he's a nightmare to handle for most teams. The stats aren't great but there's clearly a talent there with his firework style and Klopp will love his energy and balls to keep running at the opposition and causing chaos.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
I need to see the stats on that please.

 ;D

Sammie already got them
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 12:07:38 am »
Given our current lack of funds and the depressed transfer market, it would be madness to spend £35m or anything like it on Doku.

Considering we got Jota for not a huge amount more last summer it doesnt seem like good value.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 12:08:06 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:02:18 am
You do love a terrible opinion dont you.

If reasonable opinions based on fact are terrible then I'm all for them.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 12:08:20 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm
Traore struggles to kick a ball straight.

So does Sterling but it matters a lot less when your movement and positioning are top notch...mostly.

Online terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 12:10:12 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:05:32 am
Shaqiri doesn't suit Klopps style due to pace and work rate. He's got a bit of magic to assist a goal so is a useful sub, but he just doesn't suit Klopp and his salary isn't justified vs his minutes played. Origi is similar. Just doesn't suit the style but offers an alternative to break a deadlock game as a sub.

Doku may not have the stats but you can clearly see he's an absolute live wire and would cause team a whole host of problems in our side with his pace and trickery. Many people said the same about St Maximin at Newcastle that he had no end product but he's come in and made Newcastle a better side and he's a nightmare to handle for most teams. The stats aren't great but there's clearly a talent there with his firework style and Klopp will love his energy and balls to keep running at the opposition and causing chaos.

Chaos doesnt seem to result in goals in his case, and thats in a piss-poor league. Im not sure it resulted in anything that could be described as even a half-chance in that Italy game either.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:08:06 am
If reasonable opinions based on fact are terrible then I'm all for them.

Reasonable, you, ok ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 12:21:01 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
OK so Harvey Elliott is left footed so is probably the back up right winger for our inverted winger style so Doku becomes the back up left winger cutting in on his right with Jota going to battle for the striker role. Makes sense. Also makes sense that Origi and Shaqiri then leave. They must really really rate Elliott then to be given that squad status at this age.

I think that at this point Klopp sees Elliott as a No.8/No.10, and he plans to use him in the same way he has used Shaqiri. That is probably why we are selling Shaqiri. As for Origi's replacement, I don't think Doku will be the one. I still expect that if we sell Origi, we will sign a striker, who will be seen as a long term replacement for Firmino ...
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 12:38:43 am »
I would be happy with us just signing Cunha this summer.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
Traore has serious technical limitations, he can just run very fast with the ball at his feet.

Ibe has mentality issues.


Ibe´s main issue is not mental, it is that he is always cup tied.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 12:48:49 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:38:43 am
I would be happy with us just signing Cunha this summer.

I've been advocating for him for some time, but we haven't been really linked with him. It seems that Atletico Madrid, Leeds, Napoli, Zenit and Atalanta are after him ...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:57:16 am »
Whilst I am happy with the squad, I would be more than happy with an injection of energy in the territory that Gini inhabited and a bit higher as well, I think this is what Jurgen has been looking for as well (Minamino). Just as Elliot freshens things up so would an extra pair of legs, like Jota did last year. We don't need that much really. I trust Jurgen and the club on this, they can see what we have and what is out there if more is needed.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 01:14:49 am »
Compared to the team that has finished last season with 8 wins and 2 draws, we have Van Dijk, Henderson, Gomez and Matip coming back from injury, and have added Konate, Minamino and Elliott. At the same time, we have lost Wijnaldum and Kabak. I can see why Klopp and Edwards are not under pressure to make new signings at any price, but if we manage to offload some players like Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips (or Davies), Karius, Woodburn and Ojo, we will very likely make a signing or two ...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 01:19:46 am »
Dom King pretty much intimating in his latest article in the Fail that we wouldn't look to replace Shaqiri, as Elliott would take his spot
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 01:46:36 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:46 am
Dom King pretty much intimating in his latest article in the Fail that we wouldn't look to replace Shaqiri, as Elliott would take his spot

I guess that means we'll only get an attacker if Divock leaves.
