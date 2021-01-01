« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 70823 times)

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:30:32 pm
By all accounts he was in fantastic form last season.

Between injuries. He missed 94 days. The previous season wasnt great either and hes already missed a bit of this preseason.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/renato-sanches/verletzungen/spieler/258027
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 09:48:02 pm »
Sign him and loan him back to Rennes for the year? Hes way too raw at the moment to get minutes for us. Also in terms of priorities we dont need a wide forward, we need a 9/false 9.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,986
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:48:02 pm
Sign him and loan him back to Rennes for the year? Hes way too raw at the moment to get minutes for us. Also in terms of priorities we dont need a wide forward, we need a 9/false 9.

We aren't signing someone for £30m+ and loaning them back. Plus I imagine Klopp and co would want to work with him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,848
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
Too much money for a player lacking so much in end product
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm »
Doku would not have gotten the time he needs to develop if wed have signed him last season. And he needs 1,800 - 2,000 minutes this season too.

I absolutely advocate him being a target but hes only just turned 19, his stats arent showing much output because very, very few footballers have any level of noticeable output in a top European league prior to their 20th birthday, and often not until theyre 22-23. The end product will come, hes not a Traore. Im fairly confident he grows to become one of the finest wide players in Europe, as long as hes given the time he needs to develop.

I said it last season while he was still in Belgium, he should have stayed at Anderlecht an extra season. He was in a position there to get a good amount of minutes, in a set up he new. Rennes paid a big fee for him then probably over played him given his age and what his actual output was, 2,300 minutes is a hell of a lot for an 18 year old moving country and transitioning to a new set up in a higher standard league.

If he gets 2,000 minutes again this season, and circa 5 goals and 3/4 assists, that is enough progress to qualify the idea he will develop into something special given the right environment.

What Ill say is this: he is probably the only teenager in Europe Id happily see us spend £35m on then allow out on loan for a year to 18 months before we ever even saw him play for Liverpool. Hes a huge talent.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:12 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:49:19 pm
We aren't signing someone for £30m+ and loaning them back. Plus I imagine Klopp and co would want to work with him.

Weve (effectively) done it before with Keita. He needs to develop and he needs minutes to add end product but its not clear how he gets minutes for us. Or if we give him minutes were handicapping ourselves because we need our wide forwards to score in our system.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 09:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:30:24 pm
I'm sure he's an interesting player to us, but I don't see us paying the sort of money required, regardless of his potential.

The time to get him was probably when he was leaving Anderlecht. Now it'd surely take £40m odd and that for a player with no demonstrable end product or goalscoring record and very little by way of senior experience. There probably is an argument that we should be taking more risks on young players before they break out and become unattainable to us but not really sure this is one of those cases.

He looks like a young Dembele (at Rennes) but without that end product he had yet. Dembele then took a dreadful career move going to Barca.

The kid looked like a prodigy at the Euros. Frightened the life out of the Italian defence when he'd only just turned 19.

The potential is massive and Klopp could work with it. It would add to the talent we have in that 16-19 age range.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:23:03 pm
Yeah at the end of the day I trust Klopp and his coaching staff to identify enough to work with. It is a lot for someone who may be 18 months from really contributing though.

May very well be a case where the athleticism plus an assessment of the player's commitment/personality means Klopp, Pep, et al think they can develop the production which may be missing. Athleticism is clearly very important to Klopp.

I believe stats are a huge part of how Edwards and his clan come up with prospects. But it may also be the case that Klopp has some input into less statistically-oriented factors.

Not at all attacking or invalidating Ger's point, but it may very well be with younger players that less quantifiable factors are allowed to be weighted heavily.

It also wouldn't at all be a surprise that Edwards and his Algorithmatrons have tracked how the various stats they value highest have improved over time in player databases. There might be areas judged more likely for players to be able to improve, either in general or under Klopp...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,986
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 10:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:52:39 pm
Weve (effectively) done it before with Keita. He needs to develop and he needs minutes to add end product but its not clear how he gets minutes for us. Or if we give him minutes were handicapping ourselves because we need our wide forwards to score in our system.

No, we did it with Keita because it was the only way we signed him. We wanted him that summer but couldnt come to a deal.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:03:20 pm
No, we did it with Keita because it was the only way we signed him. We wanted him that summer but couldnt come to a deal.

We did sign Origi at 19 from France (quick young forward with a lot of potential lacking an end product) and loaned him back to his club for another year.

I don't see why we'd do it this year though. We need the extra body and to cover AFCON etc.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
How much do forwards develop their positioning and movement after their teen years? I can't really think of an example where a player really radically changed after that point, you look at Kaide Gordon and even at 16 his movement is already there, he's clearly a player with a strong sense of where he needs to be and when.

I'm not gonna pretend my knowledge of Doku isn't limited to YT highlights and stats, but when you watch highlights of a forward and don't see a single example of smart movement or taking up a good position, it kind of worries me. He seems like the kind of player who gives himself far too much to do to be effective, and in a team like ours where the opposition will pack their own box most weeks it's a style of play that won't accomplish much.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 10:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:33:28 pm
They typically carry the ball well, but they also score and assist. Wide forwards in our team carry almost all of our goalscoring threat, so we'd be really struggling with him playing there unless we change and go with a regular goalscoring centre forward. He's just so far off. He had a combined 0.24 goals and assists per 90 minutes in the French league. In a couple of years if he finds composure and quality he might be a mighty weapon to have in your arsenal, but it's too much to gamble in my opinion. He's a worse Adama Traore at this moment in time.
But hes still very young

As I say, its just a smokescreen for Mbappe
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:11:27 pm »
We do not want more players  Liverpool manager Klopp

By Caoimhe O'Neill

Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool do not need to make any new signings this summer and that he is happy with the strength of his current squad heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpools only new arrival of the transfer window is defender Ibrahima Konate who made the move from RB Leipzig in May. Barring that the club have extended the contracts of key personnel including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Klopp said: It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens. Lets go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there.

In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Ive definitely forgotten someone If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.

Is this cause for concern?
Potentially, yes, but as Klopp points out there is plenty of strength-in-depth in Liverpools squad.

Bringing in Konate was vital given the defensive crisis which dominated the 2020-21 season. Liverpool could have done with bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield though clearly, Klopp feels he has enough players to make up for the Dutchmans minutes.

One area Liverpool also need to strengthen in is attack. Bringing in one more forward player would have helped bolster the goalscoring exerts of a team who fell out of rhythm somewhat last season.

Though to do this Liverpool will need to offload players first. As fans will be well aware by now of FSGs spending pattern. The Liverpool owners prefer to raise funds by selling players before signing off on the arrival of new ones.

Liverpools lack of sales, therefore, has no doubt affected their in-market manoeuvring.

Is this an opportunity for youngsters to step up?
We have already seen what Curtis Jones can do following his breakthrough campaign last season.

The academy graduate will again be a key player next term as Klopp looks to rotate his midfielders and keep his squad as fresh as possible for the duration of the campaign. He will, however, miss the season opener against Norwich after suffering from concussion.

Harvey Elliott has dazzled in pre-season and the lack of a new face in attack will give the 18-year-old plenty of opportunities to impress.

Are there likely to be exits?
As reported by The Athletic, French side Lyon made an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri earlier this week.

Liverpool are holding out for a fee of at least £12 million for the Switzerland international, so anything below this would fall short of the clubs valuation.

Shaqiri feels like the one player most likely to depart, though he does still have two years left on his current deal so Liverpool remain in the driving seat.

Anything else I need to know?
With Andy Robertson also ruled out of Saturdays trip to Norwich, there is likely to be a start for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

https://theathletic.com/news/we-do-not-want-more-players-liverpool-manager-klopp/aEv2AVOsG3PW
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,986
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:57 pm
We did sign Origi at 19 from France (quick young forward with a lot of potential lacking an end product) and loaned him back to his club for another year.

I don't see why we'd do it this year though. We need the extra body and to cover AFCON etc.

He was what, £9m or something though? Like £30m+ is a first team player for us, were not loaning them out.

Plus as hes so raw surely out coaching staff would want to work with him, have him playing around our world class players, etc.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm »
That headline is clear clickbait. The statement is we don't want more numbers in the squad, not we will not sign anyone

Its what we have known for a while
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:15:29 pm
That headline is clear clickbait. The statement is we don't want more numbers in the squad, not we will not sign anyone

Its what we have known for a while
He talks about having Shaqiri. Well he wont have him for much longer
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:18:39 am
The jounos say we'll have a bigger summer next year. I'm not sure we will. Are we suddenly getting rich next year? I know we'll have full stadiums etc. But I imagine with these new contracts our wages will have gone up. Think our best bet is, Jones, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliot etc.

The trouble for fans is they expect big signings because of Chelsea, PSG, City etc. Until football corruption is sorted out this gap will only get bigger.

We'll be seeing the Nike money by then...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:37 pm
He talks about having Shaqiri. Well he wont have him for much longer

Maybe, Shaqiri and Phillips seemed to have one foot out the door weeks ago, yet they're still here.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:11:27 pm
We do not want more players  Liverpool manager Klopp

By Caoimhe O'Neill

Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool do not need to make any new signings this summer and that he is happy with the strength of his current squad heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpools only new arrival of the transfer window is defender Ibrahima Konate who made the move from RB Leipzig in May. Barring that the club have extended the contracts of key personnel including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Klopp said: It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens. Lets go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there.

In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Ive definitely forgotten someone If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.

Is this cause for concern?
Potentially, yes, but as Klopp points out there is plenty of strength-in-depth in Liverpools squad.

Bringing in Konate was vital given the defensive crisis which dominated the 2020-21 season. Liverpool could have done with bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield though clearly, Klopp feels he has enough players to make up for the Dutchmans minutes.

One area Liverpool also need to strengthen in is attack. Bringing in one more forward player would have helped bolster the goalscoring exerts of a team who fell out of rhythm somewhat last season.

Though to do this Liverpool will need to offload players first. As fans will be well aware by now of FSGs spending pattern. The Liverpool owners prefer to raise funds by selling players before signing off on the arrival of new ones.

Liverpools lack of sales, therefore, has no doubt affected their in-market manoeuvring.

Is this an opportunity for youngsters to step up?
We have already seen what Curtis Jones can do following his breakthrough campaign last season.

The academy graduate will again be a key player next term as Klopp looks to rotate his midfielders and keep his squad as fresh as possible for the duration of the campaign. He will, however, miss the season opener against Norwich after suffering from concussion.

Harvey Elliott has dazzled in pre-season and the lack of a new face in attack will give the 18-year-old plenty of opportunities to impress.

Are there likely to be exits?
As reported by The Athletic, French side Lyon made an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri earlier this week.

Liverpool are holding out for a fee of at least £12 million for the Switzerland international, so anything below this would fall short of the clubs valuation.

Shaqiri feels like the one player most likely to depart, though he does still have two years left on his current deal so Liverpool remain in the driving seat.

Anything else I need to know?
With Andy Robertson also ruled out of Saturdays trip to Norwich, there is likely to be a start for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

https://theathletic.com/news/we-do-not-want-more-players-liverpool-manager-klopp/aEv2AVOsG3PW

Nothing new there. Our squad is strong as it is, and it might become even stronger in the coming weeks, if we manage to sell some squad players and replace them with better and younger squad players. We are certainly under no pressure to do any business, but we might take advantage of the market ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:51:30 pm
Doku would not have gotten the time he needs to develop if wed have signed him last season. And he needs 1,800 - 2,000 minutes this season too.

I absolutely advocate him being a target but hes only just turned 19, his stats arent showing much output because very, very few footballers have any level of noticeable output in a top European league prior to their 20th birthday, and often not until theyre 22-23. The end product will come, hes not a Traore. Im fairly confident he grows to become one of the finest wide players in Europe, as long as hes given the time he needs to develop.

I said it last season while he was still in Belgium, he should have stayed at Anderlecht an extra season. He was in a position there to get a good amount of minutes, in a set up he new. Rennes paid a big fee for him then probably over played him given his age and what his actual output was, 2,300 minutes is a hell of a lot for an 18 year old moving country and transitioning to a new set up in a higher standard league.

If he gets 2,000 minutes again this season, and circa 5 goals and 3/4 assists, that is enough progress to qualify the idea he will develop into something special given the right environment.

What Ill say is this: he is probably the only teenager in Europe Id happily see us spend £35m on then allow out on loan for a year to 18 months before we ever even saw him play for Liverpool. Hes a huge talent.

This is a terrible opinion and for this thread thats saying something.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 10:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:11:51 pm
He was what, £9m or something though? Like £30m+ is a first team player for us, were not loaning them out.

Plus as hes so raw surely out coaching staff would want to work with him, have him playing around our world class players, etc.

I agree it wouldn't make any sense, just pointing out the similarities of the profile of Origi when we signed him to Doku now. Origi was 19 and just played for Belgium at the World Cup and had a breakout season in France. A quick forward with a lot of ability and potential but was lacking an end product.

Origi actually struggled when sent back on loan, so it didn't really help his development. It was only when Klopp took over he really started to look the business until the typical story with an Everton thug.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:15:29 pm
That headline is clear clickbait. The statement is we don't want more numbers in the squad, not we will not sign anyone

Its what we have known for a while

exactly.

Hes said it twice now in the past few days, that something may happen, but it depends on other stuff (i.e. outgoings). Its a big squad, they are doing a decent job at trimming it though, with a fair few outgoings so far, but surely 1 or 2 more may need to happen, plus the usual loans late on no doubt.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:28:25 pm
exactly.

Hes said it twice now in the past few days, that something may happen, but it depends on other stuff (i.e. outgoings). It’s a big squad, they are doing a decent job at trimming it though, with a fair few outgoings so far, but surely 1 or 2 more may need to happen, plus the usual loans late on no doubt.

It's clear we're looking to sign a forward at least. Unclear what the state of play is in regards to replacing Gini this summer or happy with what we've got.

We seem to be eager to tell people we're happy with what we've got and if we don't sign anyone it's no big deal, as it can help the club's hand in negotiations. We aren't desperate.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 10:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:14:18 pm
Doku looks a long, long way off when I've seen him. He plays like somebody has set his feet on fire. An excellent dribbler but no clue with decision making in the final third. Let's hope we can do magic with him, because people will be sorely disappointed if they expect big contributions even this season I think.

We probably won't need him to provide a big contribution this year.  If we do bring him in we'll be looking at the long term, which is what we do with all of our signings. 
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 10:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:25:02 pm
This is a terrible opinion and for this thread thats saying something.
Thanks for the constructive input. Seeing as your entire use of this whole board is to pollute 99% of threads you enter with needless negativity and pointless needle towards posters, I think Im fine with you thinking my opinion is terrible.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 10:42:26 pm »
Wonder if there's something in Doku's underlying stats that make us think we can increase his production as an inside forward in our system.  Looks like he plays more of a traditional wing role currently.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,094
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:25:02 pm
This is a terrible opinion and for this thread thats saying something.

Which bit? At least be specific if you're going to baselessly pour scorn.

This was a terrible post Dave. And it wasn't even one of your 'noone's gonna spend money this transfer window' posts, which is saying something.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 10:46:12 pm »
Doku doesn't make a load of sense to me as we play right footers on the left and left footers on the on the right. He's a right footer who plays more often on the right. Same with someone like Adama Traore. Right footers go outside and cross on the right. We like right footers to cut in from the left. For that reason I don't think it's true as we have Jota and Mane for that role. In my eyes were looking for a left footer to balance the squad. Could be someone like Chukwueze. He could play right and cut in on his left when Salah is unavailable or put in the striker role. I think we're looking for that type, or a striker able to play wide. Left footed preferably.
Logged
@paulair

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:46:12 pm
Doku doesn't make a load of sense to me as we play right footers on the left and left footers on the on the right. He's a right footer who plays more often on the right. Same with someone like Adama Traore. Right footers go outside and cross on the right. We like right footers to cut in from the left. For that reason I don't think it's true as we have Jota and Mane for that role. In my eyes were looking for a left footer to balance the squad. Could be someone like Chukwueze. He could play right and cut in on his left when Salah is unavailable or put in the striker role. I think we're looking for that type, or a striker able to play wide. Left footed preferably.

Played on the left for Belgium didn't he? Looked very dangerous running with the ball taking his man on every time against Italy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 10:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:51:22 pm
Played on the left for Belgium didn't he? Looked very dangerous running with the ball taking his man on every time against Italy.

On the right was it not?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:25:02 pm
This is a terrible opinion and for this thread thats saying something.
You reckon? Why so?I actually think it's a pretty good opinion, although that's mostly because it's one I sort of share - I reckon Doku could turn out to be something pretty special, so wouldn't be against a sort of "buy now get later" type deal, similar to what we did with Keita. It'd give him more time to develop and we'd have him locked down. With that said, I think I'd prefer to have someone come in who could be an extra option for this season too as I vacillate between thinking we're fine for forward cover at present and thinking we could be really thin depending on injuries, but reckon Doku might just be worth signing and then waiting on.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:54:52 pm
On the right was it not?
The Italy game was the one I thought he really stood out in, and I thought he was on the left in that one. Could be wrong though.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:25:02 pm
This is a terrible opinion and for this thread thats saying something.

There's a few paragraphs, which part and why?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:38:32 pm
Thanks for the constructive input. Seeing as your entire use of this whole board is to pollute 99% of threads you enter with needless negativity and pointless needle towards posters, I think Im fine with you thinking my opinion is terrible.

Hah, pollute?  Yeah I'm not the one writing multi-paragraph posts that LFC would be within reason spending £35m on a player who currently sucks.  What posters do I needle?  Pretty sure I don't respond to anybody consistently but if it makes you feel better than by all means think that way.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:42:31 pm
Which bit? At least be specific if you're going to baselessly pour scorn.

This was a terrible post Dave. And it wasn't even one of your 'noone's gonna spend money this transfer window' posts, which is saying something.

I actually think my takes on transfer spending have been relatively borne out.  Three £100m transfers (pending Kane) isn't going to off-set the complete cratering of the non-PL market.

As far as DS's particular take, all of it?  Doku is clearly not at a PL level and to say we should spend big money (for LFC) is ridiculous and deserves scorn.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 10:56:18 pm
The Italy game was the one I thought he really stood out in, and I thought he was on the left in that one. Could be wrong though.

Yeah same game, guess we did not watch close enough ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,295
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 10:58:12 pm »
Who the fuck is Dave McCoy?  ???
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 10:58:54 pm »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 11:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:58:12 pm
Who the fuck is Dave McCoy?  ???
Not sure, but he's got dead good opinions.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1318 on: Today at 11:00:09 pm »
How can you say Doku is not PL level, he is 19 and has not played in it? Klopp and his team know how to improve players and btw the same was said about a wide player we got from Southmpton at the time.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 