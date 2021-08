Reckon it could be a few years before clubs start spending big again. Well apart from the ones owned by countries of course.



I agree.Premier League clubs might be insulated a bit due to the TV deals but even they will suffer due to the potential financial hole that may be left in revenue from lost gate receipts and TV rebates associated with Covid19.Clubs from other leagues will find it more difficult. Some clubs whole financial strategy is built on buying players, developing them and flipping them for a profit. That includes teams in every big division or the network of clubs across Europe and South America. Got to think what happens to these clubs if the trickle down effect of transfer money dries up. Like you said it could be years before the entire transfer ecosystem is close to normal.