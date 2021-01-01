Chapeau, that's a very decent response.



Perhaps I am erring on the side of pessimism, but the one aspect I don't get (and I include your post in this) is how people are so quick to write off the events of last season as an unprecedented one off, with no lessons to be learned. For example, Gomez and VVD getting injured at the same time was hugely problematic, it's true, but what followed was a consequence of the decision to not replaceLovren (csomething that was badly done at Christmas and only now solved this summer).



Konate feels like the transfer that should have happened last year, while this year the separate issue of the decline in form on Mane and Firmino should be addressed (when it will probably be next year, when other problems will arise).





Thanks and same in response.On the CB thing. I personally think it was an 'educated' gamble that backfired spectacularly. The mindset probably being along the lines of - Virgil has barely missed a game for us yet in his career, we know Matip, and to a lesser extent, Gomez will miss games, but we've got Fab who can do a job there for a few games and Thiago has come in having played the 6 for the current CL holders. Along with Henderson we can probably cover that spot and Gini is also there as another option. Once Virg went down for as long as he did that all became a much tighter tightrope which pretty much immediately unravelled once Gomez got injured for the season. By the time Matip went I wouldn't blame Klopp if was sitting in the corner of room rocking back and forth laughing to himself in a straight jacket. Still, I think the lessons were immediately learned - Konate was done on day one of the window. Currently we sit here with a fit Virgil, Gomez and Matip a new Konate and Phillips/Williams who've been blooded in a high pressure race for the top 4. So we look absolutely stocked at CB. If the lesson of last season is being directed at midfield, then I take the point, but I don't think the risk is anywhere near as high as it was at CB last season. Fab/Hendo missed roughly 15/20 games between them just by having to play CB. Thiago missed about 6 months of the season from a bad tackle. Those three things in themselves probably account for a big percentage of Gini's minutes. The fitness of Keita and Chamberlainis a concern, but last year's pre-season was non-existent and a full one this year, along with a less congested set of fixtures, will be a big benefit to them I'm certain. We have Curtis Jones who's contributed fantastically and is clearly capable of putting a real fight in for a starting spot. Elliot looks ready to be trusted to play a fair few games and then you've got Milner who, while picking up a few short term knocks himself more recently, is generally there to cover for a couple of games (though I think he's probably our first choice RB cover in the event of Trent being out for a few weeks). If we do a CM I'd kinda like to see a Fabinho type rather than a more attacking one. Losing Fab from the DM position was the big lesson I think and whilst Henderson does a great job there, I think that's the spot in the squad we need to be trying to get a 21-24 year old type in for. I don't think it's vital this summer though, especially if we've got someone in mind who we're more able to get next year.The replacement CB part comes back to those nuances though. I think at the time I, like pretty much every Liverpool fan was saying - Sign a CB. Sign a CB. Sign a CB. It was again one of those really tough spots though, with some fair reasoning as to why it wasn't easy. Konate - our seemingly long term, first choice target was himself out injured long term. Do we do someone that isn't our first choice AS well as him? Would that have an impact on that transfer? It seems we were looking hard - Caletar Car (I've butchered that name) and others were all linked - but then you're trying to take a teams (likely) best centre half in the middle of a season when they have their own targets. It starts to become more a matter of availability and whether teams are asking fair value. I'm sure we could have got a replacement in if we'd paid enough over the odds but I think it's fair in those situations for the club to make a longer term decision, ie overpaying now impacts our reputation in the future, our available funds for future windows, wage commitments, squad spaces etc. I think the end result of Davies and Kabak was probably as good as we could have done I'd have liked us to have done it 3/4 weeks earlier though if possible.Mane & Firmino is a tougher one. For me I don't think Mane is an issue at all. I think he's the epitome of the form is temporary, class is permanent phrase. Firmino on the other hand hasn't been consistently 'on it' for longer than just last season. He had some fantastic phases of form during the Super Cup, World Club Cup and Title winning season, but there were many people saying he was a problem then as well. For me Firmino's value is much greater to the team than just scoring goals, but it's definitely the spot in the forward line that is most pressing in terms of need for competition imo. I think Jota/Mane/Salah all provide that for each other - for example if Salah was on a massive goal scoring drought I could easily see either Jota or Mane moving to the right with the other left and our style not being too badly impacted. When anyone replaces Firmino we don't have that same fluidity between defence/midfield & attack or anyone as capable as receiving and holding the ball in advanced areas under pressure. Maybe Minamino can become that, maybe Ox can - personally I'm not sure. We know Origi can't. I think this is the position that we need to solve via the market as more of a priority.