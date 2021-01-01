« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 65846 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:50:11 pm
Klopp will not promise reinforcements: - We do not need more players

In an exclusive interview with TV 2, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp explains why the club has not been particularly active in the transfer market.

https://www.tv2.no/sport/14150054/

Used google translate so may be dodgy in places  ;D




The stop curse sounds like a M. Night Shyamalan movie
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
With the caveat of google translate :) - it looks like Jurgen is essentially saying that we may do something if / when others (presumably Origi and/or Shaqiri) leave. But the squad as it is is big enough.

You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else. But it makes no sense to add more players, says Klopp.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:39 pm by Rahul21 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm »
We're buying the Count I take it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE ‘GONE’
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 02:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:33:50 pm
Sounds good in theory but Rennes are owned by the Pinault family who aren’t exactly short of funds. Sure they may not spend big but they don’t need to accept below-market rates for their players.

Doku is a tricky one to sign since to your point, Rennes aren't as financially cash-strapped as others (particularly if they do end up selling Camavinga).  Doku was also signed for about 25 million euros just last year, so I'd assume Rennes would want a lot for him.  He only scored 2 goals in 37 total appearances for Rennes last year, so end product is not there yet.

It's tricky because for the amount we'd have to pay, you'd expect him to be more prolific.  However, if we waited a year or two, and he had something like a 15-goal, 10 assist season at Rennes by age 20/21, then you'd be paying far more than today.  So he's expensive for "potential," but as soon as his end product develops, we'll wish we bought him now  ;D.  The good news is that we do have some depth in attack, so he wouldn't be immediately needed to replicate the front 3's production, so there's time to work with him (it's also the argument for someone like Hlozek), but so far, he hasn't been the type of player for us to spend a lot of money on (unless his underlying numbers are special right now and we can get him before he really gets going).  But then again, we're also in a different state now where we have a very strong 11, so signing 25/26-year old more proven players is not that straightforward anymore.  Maybe we do need to invest more in players for the future, even if it's an overpay relative to their end product now.

We'll see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:52 pm
We're buying the Count I take it?
It hasn't got an O in it, and he has gone to PSG
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:11:58 pm
I'm sure Arsenal fans were cursing the fact they hadn't 'refreshed the squad' when the lost Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Cole, Ljungberg, Van Bronkhorst, Wiltord and Campbell over about three years and didnt adequately replace a single one of them. If anything they 'plateaued' because it was too refreshed, too much to do and in some cases literally because they hadn't sorted the players contracts out (the exact opposite of our big 'drive' this summer). They went from a team full of quality, fast, strong, experienced, technically gifted players to a team full of inexperienced, young, technically gifted players quite often lacking physically. Its an absolutely bizarre comparison, almost the polar opposite of what we've done recently.
You're really undermining your comparison here considering almost all those players had already peaked when they left. Bergkamp actually retired and most of the rest moved downwards. Arsenal got into that jam precisely because they hadn't spent on quality to prepare themselves for those players leaving or ageing out, because they assumed their manager could make any prospect into a world class player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:56:30 pm

I don't think what I wrote said it was a sin to want new players to come in. As you said  later in the post Ive said Id like to see us strengthen in the CF position in particular. Earlier in this thread/the summer I was pretty certain we needed another midfield option to be calm around replacing Ginis minutes too  though some well written posts on RAWK and other articles, along with the full pre-season and some of the performances within it have swayed my opinion on that particular area of the team. What I was getting at was certain people complaining about not making signings and doing so on what seemed like a simple starting position of I want a new signing without ever factoring in, or listening to and taking on board, the fact that theres a few good reasons why these things may not be required OR that there are other factors that make it difficult.

Re the two players since 2019 have made an impact  I dont see what the problem is? Jota and Thiago are the two I assume youre referring to, but its a bit harsh to discount Konate on the fact hes not had a chance to play competitive football for us yet, Tsimikas based on the quality of his competition, Klopps natural tendency to want players to settle (see Robbos start to his career) and his injury/covid situation. Add to that Klopps own words about the spine being ripped out of the team last season and that making it very, very hard to justify fucking with the rest of the team too much. Elliott is also one of those additions since 2019. Clearly a huge talent as we secured him over the likes of Real Madrid but still only 16 at the point of signing. Now, after a season training with us, another season where he had a hugely positive loan spell hes back, had a full pre-season starting with a lot of senior players around him and prompting discussion on these boards and other Liverpool channels whether he should start the season ahead of Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox etc. It doesnt require an unbelievable chain of events to occur for us to see Tsimikas and Elliott as valuable members of the first team squad by the end of this season. That would bring us to 4 signings since 2019 that have come somewhere near the first team squad) over a third of a starting 11. 3 of the 4 being players we could expect to be at the top level for 5+ years and even longer in the case of Elliot and Konate. You can chuck Minamino into there, and whilst Id probably fall on the side of hes unlikely to make it here, hes another whos starting to show the benefits of proper time on the training ground with our manager, coaches.

Also  it wasnt so much a defense of FSG as a factual statement highlighting accusations of us not doing business as total bollocks. Which is true.

To players going off to AFCON. Three of our players will miss two league games  one at home to Brentford and the other away to Palace. Not a massive impact, and a great opportunity for the likes of Elliott/Minamino to show their worth alongside Jota & Firmino. Not a shabby front 3 imo.

I dont personally see anything wrong with optimism about this squad. A) there are fans back. B) the season isnt congested. C) All of our injured players are back. D) The vast majority of those injured players have had full pre-seasons and rehab with some of the best in the business.

You say how quickly things became sub-optimal with a few key injuries A few!? We lost Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago & Jota to lengthy injuries last season. Id like to see one example in football history of another team losing their three first choice CBs. It was unprecedented. Yet we still lead the league at Christmas and were the best team in the league over the last 10 games.

All that said, I dont disagree that theres a realistic chance that injuries hurt us again, nor the possibility that the form of certain players MAY be in decline. I just dont really see how one or two signings mitigate the risk THAT much better than what we already have.

To end, I like discussing transfers, I want to sign another forward please, if we add another midfielder as well, brilliant. Part of the transfer discussion is acknowledging the real world factors that the club and manager will be taking into account around those transfers though.

Its not posts like yours that irritate me  those that are reasoned, well argued etc. Ultimately if you err on the side of pessimism and me optimism, thats fine we disagree. Its the ones that are about 2 sentences long, stated as fact and ignore all and any context or attempt at discussion and debate.

TL:DR  A striker please. Midfielder would be boss too. Were fucking great already, theyd be icing on the cake. Theres a shitload of factors involved and people should try and take them on board before attacking FSG/Liverpool for not doing business.

Chapeau, that's a very decent response.

I am tired of the aggressiveness of others in their negative responses to people expressing a desire for rebuilding. I find it has become very binary in thinking at times on here.

But yours is a well-reasoned post and I don't disagree with much that you have written.

Perhaps I am erring on the side of pessimism, but the one aspect I don't get (and I include your post in this) is how people are so quick to write off the events of last season as an unprecedented one off, with no lessons to be learned. For example, Gomez and VVD getting injured at the same time was hugely problematic, it's true, but what followed was a consequence of the decision to not replaceLovren (csomething that was badly done at Christmas and only now solved this summer).

Konate feels like the transfer that should have happened last year, while this year the separate issue of the decline in form on Mane and Firmino should be addressed (when it will probably be next year, when other problems will arise).

I have read a number of posts now saying we can't second guess FSG because we haven't the same information that they have, but that doesn't mean we can't point out the problems as we percieve them. For example, if you see an uncovered manhole and report it, you wouldn't be happy with the response "well, the council knows what the real situation is" because that is an explanation of why, without solving the problem.

But, I was probably a little edgy, I am sorry for that, you gave a good response and it's fair to say I don't agree with all of it, but there is food for thought there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm »
^ Couple of cracking posts there. I hesitate to say on both sides, because the transfer debate doesn't need to be polarised, it just needs considering circumstances in the round.

I keep going back to it though, we shouldn't underestimate the effect of sorting the long term futures of key players. It gives us a stability we lacked for so long before Klopp arrived, and to me it's a measure of our progress as a club. It's unglamorous, but important. Equally it's doing what so many tend to say when we let a player go on a free; "why wasn't this sorted before the last 2 years" is a familiar shout on these boards.

I think if we're honest, we all like new transfers, but happily our stability over recent years has ensured that we don't need wholesale changes every summer. People get seduced by big deals and big names, missing out on Werner for example was seen as a disaster. Chelsea look like bringing in another forward after just a year, but I don't see many shouts for Werner this summer. So despite the business done by our rivals, no one knows whether they'll settle, lose form, get injured etc. Who knows, they could be replaced next summer by the latest flavour of the month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 03:30:51 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Chapeau, that's a very decent response.

Perhaps I am erring on the side of pessimism, but the one aspect I don't get (and I include your post in this) is how people are so quick to write off the events of last season as an unprecedented one off, with no lessons to be learned. For example, Gomez and VVD getting injured at the same time was hugely problematic, it's true, but what followed was a consequence of the decision to not replaceLovren (csomething that was badly done at Christmas and only now solved this summer).

Konate feels like the transfer that should have happened last year, while this year the separate issue of the decline in form on Mane and Firmino should be addressed (when it will probably be next year, when other problems will arise).


Thanks and same in response.

On the CB thing. I personally think it was an 'educated' gamble that backfired spectacularly. The mindset probably being along the lines of - Virgil has barely missed a game for us yet in his career, we know Matip, and to a lesser extent, Gomez will miss games, but we've got Fab who can do a job there for a few games and Thiago has come in having played the 6 for the current CL holders. Along with Henderson we can probably cover that spot and Gini is also there as another option. Once Virg went down for as long as he did that all became a much tighter tightrope which pretty much immediately unravelled once Gomez got injured for the season. By the time Matip went I wouldn't blame Klopp if was sitting in the corner of room rocking back and forth laughing to himself in a straight jacket. Still, I think the lessons were immediately learned - Konate was done on day one of the window. Currently we sit here with a fit Virgil, Gomez and Matip a new Konate and Phillips/Williams who've been blooded in a high pressure race for the top 4. So we look absolutely stocked at CB. If the lesson of last season is being directed at midfield, then I take the point, but I don't think the risk is anywhere near as high as it was at CB last season. Fab/Hendo missed roughly 15/20 games between them just by having to play CB. Thiago missed about 6 months of the season from a bad tackle. Those three things in themselves probably account for a big percentage of Gini's minutes. The fitness of Keita and Chamberlainis a concern, but last year's pre-season was non-existent and a full one this year, along with a less congested set of fixtures, will be a big benefit to them I'm certain. We have Curtis Jones who's contributed fantastically and is clearly capable of putting a real fight in for a starting spot. Elliot looks ready to be trusted to play a fair few games and then you've got Milner who, while picking up a few short term knocks himself more recently, is generally there to cover for a couple of games (though I think he's probably our first choice RB cover in the event of Trent being out for a few weeks). If we do a CM I'd kinda like to see a Fabinho type rather than a more attacking one. Losing Fab from the DM position was the big lesson I think and whilst Henderson does a great job there, I think that's the spot in the squad we need to be trying to get a 21-24 year old type in for. I don't think it's vital this summer though, especially if we've got someone in mind who we're more able to get next year.

The replacement CB part comes back to those nuances though. I think at the time I, like pretty much every Liverpool fan was saying - Sign a CB. Sign a CB. Sign a CB. It was again one of those really tough spots though, with some fair reasoning as to why it wasn't easy. Konate - our seemingly long term, first choice target was himself out injured long term. Do we do someone that isn't our first choice AS well as him? Would that have an impact on that transfer? It seems we were looking hard - Caletar Car (I've butchered that name) and others were all linked - but then you're trying to take a teams (likely) best centre half in the middle of a season when they have their own targets. It starts to become more a matter of availability and whether teams are asking fair value. I'm sure we could have got a replacement in if we'd paid enough over the odds but I think it's fair in those situations for the club to make a longer term decision, ie overpaying now impacts our reputation in the future, our available funds for future windows, wage commitments, squad spaces etc. I think the end result of Davies and Kabak was probably as good as we could have done I'd have liked us to have done it 3/4 weeks earlier though if possible.

Mane & Firmino is a tougher one. For me I don't think Mane is an issue at all. I think he's the epitome of the form is temporary, class is permanent phrase. Firmino on the other hand hasn't been consistently 'on it' for longer than just last season. He had some fantastic phases of form during the Super Cup, World Club Cup and Title winning season, but there were many people saying he was a problem then as well. For me Firmino's value is much greater to the team than just scoring goals, but it's definitely the spot in the forward line that is most pressing in terms of need for competition imo. I think Jota/Mane/Salah all provide that for each other - for example if Salah was on a massive goal scoring drought I could easily see either Jota or Mane moving to the right with the other left and our style not being too badly impacted. When anyone replaces Firmino we don't have that same fluidity between defence/midfield & attack or anyone as capable as receiving and holding the ball in advanced areas under pressure. Maybe Minamino can become that, maybe Ox can - personally I'm not sure. We know Origi can't. I think this is the position that we need to solve via the market as more of a priority.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 03:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:52:39 pm
You're really undermining your comparison here considering almost all those players had already peaked when they left. Bergkamp actually retired and most of the rest moved downwards. Arsenal got into that jam precisely because they hadn't spent on quality to prepare themselves for those players leaving or ageing out, because they assumed their manager could make any prospect into a world class player.

It wasn't my comparison :)

But nah, a lot of that isn't particularly true. Henry was 29 when he left, Vieira had just turned 30. Cole 26 I think, Van Bronkhorst 28. So certainly not 'already peaked'. But they didn't spend on quality to supplement that Invincibles squad, you're right. But we have and that's the difference. We've gone big on a new CM in Thiago, on a new attacker in Jota, a new CB in Konate. More importantly we've tied, or are tying, our best players down for their peak.

When they did spend, a lot of the signings were basically punts. Some which worked for a while, most which didnt. It'll only be an apt comparison if we end up as haphazard as them when it comes to signing players, but the signs for the last 3/4 years are that we wouldnt be anywhere near.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Chapeau, that's a very decent response.

I am tired of the aggressiveness of others in their negative responses to people expressing a desire for rebuilding. I find it has become very binary in thinking at times on here.

But yours is a well-reasoned post and I don't disagree with much that you have written.

Perhaps I am erring on the side of pessimism, but the one aspect I don't get (and I include your post in this) is how people are so quick to write off the events of last season as an unprecedented one off, with no lessons to be learned. For example, Gomez and VVD getting injured at the same time was hugely problematic, it's true, but what followed was a consequence of the decision to not replaceLovren (csomething that was badly done at Christmas and only now solved this summer).

Konate feels like the transfer that should have happened last year, while this year the separate issue of the decline in form on Mane and Firmino should be addressed (when it will probably be next year, when other problems will arise).

I have read a number of posts now saying we can't second guess FSG because we haven't the same information that they have, but that doesn't mean we can't point out the problems as we percieve them. For example, if you see an uncovered manhole and report it, you wouldn't be happy with the response "well, the council knows what the real situation is" because that is an explanation of why, without solving the problem.

But, I was probably a little edgy, I am sorry for that, you gave a good response and it's fair to say I don't agree with all of it, but there is food for thought there
Highlighted in bold the point that I simultaneously agree and disagree with.

I think the money that Leipzig would've demanded for Konate last season might have been the sticking point as to why it didn't happen earlier. He's clearly perfect for us - or it seems like after it with the fantastic pre-season that he's had. But we don't have a bottomless pit like City, United, Chelsea, and other European clubs. We've shown time and time again that we'll not just wait for the right player, but we'll wait for the right price. The difference between signing Konate last season and this season could've been up to what? Maybe £20M. We could've signed him last season, it might've mitigated the disaster of Jan - March, but we're playing with hypotheticals and the club clearly are working in fine financial margins.

Ultimately, the club should've been more prepared, and Konate might've meant a title challenge rather than scraping top 4 in spectacular fashion. Excited for what this season might bring, and I'm hoping we're leaving a late signing or two on account of being in a strong position for negotiations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:10:15 pm
Highlighted in bold the point that I simultaneously agree and disagree with.

I think the money that Leipzig would've demanded for Konate last season might have been the sticking point as to why it didn't happen earlier. He's clearly perfect for us - or it seems like after it with the fantastic pre-season that he's had. But we don't have a bottomless pit like City, United, Chelsea, and other European clubs. We've shown time and time again that we'll not just wait for the right player, but we'll wait for the right price. The difference between signing Konate last season and this season could've been up to what? Maybe £20M. We could've signed him last season, it might've mitigated the disaster of Jan - March, but we're playing with hypotheticals and the club clearly are working in fine financial margins.

Ultimately, the club should've been more prepared, and Konate might've meant a title challenge rather than scraping top 4 in spectacular fashion. Excited for what this season might bring, and I'm hoping we're leaving a late signing or two on account of being in a strong position for negotiations.

He was out injured until 4th February. By then we were already down to 6th in the table.

Also we were due to play Leipzig in February, which probably didn't help if we were trying to bring him in in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm »
I'm wondering if Cunha might be bought to start to rotate a little with Bobby?

As for a wide forward, it's tricky. I only saw Doku at the Euros, but his pace and acceleration were potent. He has something there that very few players possess, but obviously he is raw.

At that point it's a tricky conundrum. Wait for him to add goals and assists, and then buy a more proven player, only for triple the price and with lots of competition? Or get in there now, overpay slightly given his limitations, but bank on harnessing his athletic ability to make him a better footballer?

It's all possible. But first a couple more sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 04:36:19 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:08:53 am
We dont do that at Liverpool. Thats for the likes of Chelsea to pay a players 60k/week not to play for the first team.

Or Everton not to give them a locker. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 04:40:13 pm »
Maybe we can swap Origi for Traore, sign Doku and then get him to watch Traore in training for what not to do if he wants to be a top winger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 04:43:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:40:13 pm
Maybe we can swap Origi for Traore, sign Doku and then get him to watch Traore in training for what not to do if he wants to be a top winger.

And what not to do if he wants to be hench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:35:30 pm
I'm wondering if Cunha might be bought to start to rotate a little with Bobby?

As for a wide forward, it's tricky. I only saw Doku at the Euros, but his pace and acceleration were potent. He has something there that very few players possess, but obviously he is raw.

At that point it's a tricky conundrum. Wait for him to add goals and assists, and then buy a more proven player, only for triple the price and with lots of competition? Or get in there now, overpay slightly given his limitations, but bank on harnessing his athletic ability to make him a better footballer?

It's all possible. But first a couple more sales.

Dirty Leeds Fans round here think he will definitely join them
