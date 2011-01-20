-Fabinho

-Henderson

-Thiago

-Keita

-Ox

-Milner

-Jones

-Eliott





The problem with this is that only 3 of them play in the midfield 2 at the elite level we want and none of the 3 of them play full seasonsKeita could play there but Klopp has rarely started him not as the most advanced midfielder, Jones could potentially play deeper but hasn't yet.And listing AOC and Eliott as midfielders feels given how they play and how Klopp has played them recently feels like a stretchSo it does depend how we want to play. If we're going to play something like how we've set up for the last 2 years then we're light (the Wijnaldam minutes problem)If we're changing how we play and we want to play more progressive midfielders on a regular basis then it depends on how you view the fitness concerns as to whether we're light or not