LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:38:01 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:12:56 pm
What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.

I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.

It depends on the game.

When/If we're resting Trent in the domestic cups and it's lower league oppo - Williams.
When/If we're resting Trent in the league and it's ~bottom 5 teams - Williams
If we need to rest and it's a tougher opposition - Gomez/Milner
If it's a short term injury - All three of the above depending on opposition.
Anything longer term and I think you'd see us experiment more with someone who can replace Trent's key attacking contributions - passing, crossing, threat from distance, stamina - so Hendo/Ox may come in the picture.

Might be scope to give Milner the spot against low block opposition in the PL too - think he's bringing a load more creativity and attacking threat than Williams.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:39:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:07 pm
Not sure think it was more so Williams moved ahead of him at RB. Hoever was in poor form for the 23's when he played as a CB along VDB. Hoever play as a RB for Netherlands underage was excellent for them at u17 Euro's in 2019.

Williams just seemed to have a purple patch at the right time.
Because Hoever is the better player. Bad call to keep Williams & sell Hoever.
Neco Williams is far too slow to play for a side playing a high line. He gets done whenever he is up against any sort of pace.
Going forward he cant go on the outside or run into space too easy to stop.

Hoever was lacking the height to play for us at CB. Gomez/VVD/Matip and now Konate as well as Phillips and Rhys are all huge units.

Hoever had a very solid game against Shrewsbury alongside VDB which was his last game for us. Played well at right back at MK Dons and Villa in the League Cup. He missed out when he was at the under 17 World Cup when we played Arsenal and Neco Williams came in instead and starred that game.

He'd be ideal back up right back though. You could see at 16 at Wolves he was a prodigy.

Larse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:39:27 pm
Dont we have Gomez, Milner and Neco Williams as RB cover?  If Hoever manages to be as good as trent then it would be hard keeping him anyway as he would demand minutes.

Isnt fullback a position where you mostly have kind of a drop off in quality because of that specific reason? Best thing is to have players that can cover fullback/CB (gomez, alaba or pavard) or fullback/DM (kimmich). Then you can have worldclass backups as fullbacks and if everyone is fit you just give the fullback cover minutes at other positions.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:41:09 pm
Will Hoover be a starter for Wolves this season , there first choice RB ?
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:43:44 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:41:09 pm
Will Hoover be a starter for Wolves this season , there first choice RB ?

Depends on how highly their new manager rates Nelson Semedo, who hasn't been great for them so far.
macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:44:44 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:41:09 pm
Will Hoover be a starter for Wolves this season , there first choice RB ?

The problem with Hoover is the vacuum he leaves when he glides forward.  Besides, he blows hot and cold, needs a CB to mop up behind him.

I know, sucks for Wolves...
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:45:03 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Like someone else mentioned, a DM who could double up as rightback, or winger as rightback - an academy player versatile enough to find a place in the squad, would be ideal.

This guy from Real Madrid B could be interesting. Though it sounds like he's not much of a DM.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:47:02 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:43:44 pm
Depends on how highly their new manager rates Nelson Semedo, who hasn't been great for them so far.

I was thinking Semedo would be first choice
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:56:53 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:45:03 pm
This guy from Real Madrid B could be interesting. Though it sounds like he's not much of a DM.

Baku is the man he can play CM and RB to a good standard.

G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:00:06 pm
Hoever is a good player who should go on to carve out a nice career in the game.

On our end, we cant keep all our players! Hoever behind Trent at right back just stalls his progress at some point. Its a tricky conundrum. If you have a world class full back, his back up has a hill to climb, and one where they likely wont reach the summit. So it needs a certain sort to do the job, and Hoever had his own career to think about.

One of the reasons Klopp is so respected is that he genuinely loves his players and supports them in their careers. He wont stand in the way of the best option for them. Hoever moved on, and got a clearer path to first team football in the Prem.

It helped us sign Jota.

Win-win.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:04:17 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:41:09 pm
Will Hoover be a starter for Wolves this season , there first choice RB ?

He might not be this season. He made 12 PL appearances last season and will look to improve on that.

He was only 19 in January though. Not many teenagers start regularly in the Premier League, particularly in defence. Trent was 19 when he started playing regularly.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:06:53 pm
Dull Tools

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:10:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:53 pm
Mbappe fund jut got bigger. LFC's sound sponsor is Sonos.  ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440165-lfc-creates-sound-partnership-with-sonos
Hopefully I will be able to hear something from the tannoy at Anfield now.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:11:00 pm
Sound partnership,that. Salah renewal fund also a good choice.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:27:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:53 pm
Mbappe fund jut got bigger. LFC's sound sponsor is Sonos.  ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440165-lfc-creates-sound-partnership-with-sonos

How does that sort of thing work with the players? Does that mean players can only use Sonos gear on matchdays (but they get to pick what they want for free obvs), etc?
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:31:30 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:27:08 pm
How does that sort of thing work with the players? Does that mean players can only use Sonos gear on matchdays (but they get to pick what they want for free obvs), etc?

Players will probably have their own deals that will supersede this, those who don't will probably get free gear yeah but probably no obligation to wear it. You'll just see Sonos advertise and then pretty much all the sound equipment in the ground upgraded to Sonos equipment.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:32:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:13 am
Ben Woodburn the latest player wed reluctantly sell, according to the Athletic - despite Klopp and co being blown away by him in ore season.

Mint...
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:33:16 pm
We didn't let Hoever go. Wolves demanded him as part of the Jota deal.

So many times in the last year ive read about what a bad move letting Ki-jana go was. Meanwhile Ronaldos furious at Jota because Jotas better than him now. Gives him the old testicle waft AND the tunnel stink-eye. Mans clearly worried.

Mind you all summer in pick up any medium sized or better error now leads to a heavily exaggerated Ronaldo-Jota testicle waft, so its clearly all worked out for the best.

Therefore give me Doku and be done with it.  ;D


rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:02:17 pm
Has there been any word on why Nat was missing yesterday? News broke about Lyon wanting Shaq but struggling to see any solid links to Phillips.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:04:26 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:02:17 pm
Has there been any word on why Nat was missing yesterday? News broke about Lyon wanting Shaq but struggling to see any solid links to Phillips.

Think it was just precautionary in case something does happen.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:06:23 pm
Been linked with Newcastle hasnt he? I'm guessing its gonna be them, Burnley or Brighton probably after the first round of fixtures.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:20:01 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Like someone else mentioned, a DM who could double up as rightback, or winger as rightback - an academy player versatile enough to find a place in the squad, would be ideal.

If we could just a find a player or two that can play in every position possible we'd be sorted!
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:20:55 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:02:45 am
-Fabinho
-Henderson
-Thiago
-Keita
-Ox
-Milner
-Jones
-Eliott
 

The problem with this is that only 3 of them play in the midfield 2 at the elite level we want and none of the 3 of them play full seasons
Keita could play there but Klopp has rarely started him not as the most advanced midfielder, Jones could potentially play deeper but hasn't yet.

And listing AOC and Eliott as midfielders feels given how they play and how Klopp has played them recently feels like a stretch

So it does depend how we want to play. If we're going to play something like how we've set up for the last 2 years then we're light (the Wijnaldam minutes problem)
If we're changing how we play and we want to play more progressive midfielders on a regular basis then it depends on how you view the fitness concerns as to whether we're light or not
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:27:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:20:55 pm
The problem with this is that only 3 of them play in the midfield 2 at the elite level we want and none of the 3 of them play full seasons
Keita could play there but Klopp has rarely started him not as the most advanced midfielder, Jones could potentially play deeper but hasn't yet.

And listing AOC and Eliott as midfielders feels given how they play and how Klopp has played them recently feels like a stretch

So it does depend how we want to play. If we're going to play something like how we've set up for the last 2 years then we're light (the Wijnaldam minutes problem)
If we're changing how we play and we want to play more progressive midfielders on a regular basis then it depends on how you view the fitness concerns as to whether we're light or not


That true? he's always seemed weirdly withdrawn to me, but with licence to break the lines if poss...
scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:27:39 pm
all the whole we need a backup right back is kinda nonsense, some have already listed Gomez, Milner and Williams but that's also forgetting the world class brazilian that has also played right back for his country and previous club.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:28:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:20:55 pm
The problem with this is that only 3 of them play in the midfield 2 at the elite level we want and none of the 3 of them play full seasons
Keita could play there but Klopp has rarely started him not as the most advanced midfielder, Jones could potentially play deeper but hasn't yet.

And listing AOC and Eliott as midfielders feels given how they play and how Klopp has played them recently feels like a stretch

So it does depend how we want to play. If we're going to play something like how we've set up for the last 2 years then we're light (the Wijnaldam minutes problem)
If we're changing how we play and we want to play more progressive midfielders on a regular basis then it depends on how you view the fitness concerns as to whether we're light or not

Ox and Elliott are 8.5 players.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:29:01 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:27:15 pm

That true? he's always seemed weirdly withdrawn to me, but with licence to break the lines if poss...

Its really hard to remember a time he's started without two holders in the line up - last season he started as the highest presser of the 3 and played a run of games there ... maybe others can remember a time where he started with another progressive midfielder also picked, I think there was one game with AOC at Anfield but its been rare
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE 'GONE'
Today at 03:31:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:29:01 pm
Its really hard to remember a time he's started without two holders in the line up - last season he started as the highest presser of the 3 and played a run of games there ... maybe others can remember a time where he started with another progressive midfielder also picked, I think there was one game with AOC at Anfield but its been rare

Season before last he played alongside Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain against Genk away.

To be fair I remember that game and Fabinho had to get through a hell of a lot of work. Didn't convince me that should be a big game midfield.
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:34:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:29:01 pm
Its really hard to remember a time he's started without two holders in the line up - last season he started as the highest presser of the 3 and played a run of games there ... maybe others can remember a time where he started with another progressive midfielder also picked, I think there was one game with AOC at Anfield but its been rare

Fair enough. Maybe its my desire to see him play with a bit less defensive responsibility that creates a warped view of his positioning.
scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 03:34:43 pm
he's definitely played more deeper in preseason alongside milner and elliot
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE
« Reply #990 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:09 pm
Season before last he played alongside Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain against Genk away.

To be fair I remember that game and Fabinho had to get through a hell of a lot of work. Didn't convince me that should be a big game midfield.

He's played most of his career deeper in a 2 until he got to us and is one of our most effective defensive players when he plays (pressures, ball recoveries etc) so there's no reason why he can't I was more referring to how the players have been used by us .. on that basis its a very attacking / progressive group beyond the main 3 which on the face of it is slightly at odds with how are midfield has set up the last couple of years
Online Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #991 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:27:39 pm
all the whole we need a backup right back is kinda nonsense, some have already listed Gomez, Milner and Williams but that's also forgetting the world class brazilian that has also played right back for his country and previous club.
A world class defensive midfielder.

If you take him out of DM the drop is noticeable. Playing people out of position should always be the last option IMO.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #992 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:35:43 pm
He's played most of his career deeper in a 2 until he got to us and is one of our most effective defensive players when he plays (pressures, ball recoveries etc) so there's no reason why he can't I was more referring to how the players have been used by us .. on that basis its a very attacking / progressive group beyond the main 3 which on the face of it is slightly at odds with how are midfield has set up the last couple of years

Isn't that to do with the perennially injured Ox and Keita and the emergence of Trent and Robertson? We didn't used to play with 3 workaholics and 2 flying WBs. Keita was supposed to be our plan of progressing the ball up the pitch, while Ox showed that we might not need Keita after all. Then they got injured, our FBs became our chief playmakers, and our principle job for our CMs was to cover our FBs.

Our plan B became our plan A. But we've still got our original plan A.
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #993 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm »
Doku would be the perfect signing for me.  Provides some versatility out wide and that is what we needed when Robbo/Trent and our offense got predictable at times.

The second signing, if it happens at all in midfield, Saul or Auoar at a discount might work out well. 

But Origi and Shaq need to be sold first, I suspect.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #994 on: Today at 04:10:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:29:01 pm
Its really hard to remember a time he's started without two holders in the line up - last season he started as the highest presser of the 3 and played a run of games there ... maybe others can remember a time where he started with another progressive midfielder also picked, I think there was one game with AOC at Anfield but its been rare

This is one thing I've been curious about, his defensive numbers are great but I've gotten the impression he's a bit of a wildcard, in that he'll press high and have a good chance of winning the ball, but equally he'll run the risk of leaving gaps which will then absolutely kill us. I could just be way off base though, certainly I don't think our goals conceded with him in the team looks any different than him without.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #995 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm »
Maybe we can transform VVD into a defensive midfielder and use Gomez and Konate as our first choice CBs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #996 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:10:17 pm
Hopefully I will be able to hear something from the tannoy at Anfield now.
Its so loud you could virtually hear it on the moon.  How much more do you want!
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #997 on: Today at 04:22:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:29:01 am
That'd be Fab. What a transfer Feast!
Weve got 99 problems but Corner aint one.
