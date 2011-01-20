What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.
I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.
It depends on the game.
When/If we're resting Trent in the domestic cups and it's lower league oppo - Williams.
When/If we're resting Trent in the league and it's ~bottom 5 teams - Williams
If we need to rest and it's a tougher opposition - Gomez/Milner
If it's a short term injury - All three of the above depending on opposition.
Anything longer term and I think you'd see us experiment more with someone who can replace Trent's key attacking contributions - passing, crossing, threat from distance, stamina - so Hendo/Ox may come in the picture.
Might be scope to give Milner the spot against low block opposition in the PL too - think he's bringing a load more creativity and attacking threat than Williams.