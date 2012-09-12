Given how little we'd get for him, I'd probably just keep Woodburn round as an extra body (unless he's desperate to play loads of games all of a sudden). He's versatile and has impressed the coaches this summer it seems. He's a weird one who seems to only play well when surrounded by talent. He hasn't impressed at all on loans down the leagues, albeit I believe he's had injury issues during many of them, and didn't exactly smash it in the U23s either, but the rare occasions he's been able to play with the first team he has looked the business, though admittedly that has largely been in friendlies.



Also he became a £40m player in my latest FM save, so there's that to take into consideration.