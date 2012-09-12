« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 53034 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #920 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:54 am
An extension is madness, Woodburn clearly isn't good enough to be at this club and the only time he's really shown any promise is when he was 16 years old. We need to let him go and kickstart his career elsewhere

Thats why I'm not in charge of contract extensions :)

I'd still be tempted though. Purely from a selfish 'his value will be a lot, lot higher if he explodes somewhere' POV. But of course we wont be doing that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #921 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:54 am
An extension is madness, Woodburn clearly isn't good enough to be at this club and the only time he's really shown any promise is when he was 16 years old. We need to let him go and kickstart his career elsewhere

I think he's looked great this pre-season to be fair to him but the problem he has is that Elliott and Jones are well ahead of him in the thinking if we're giving minutes to younger members of the squad. There really isn't the space in our squad for Woodburn on top of those two in midfield. On top of that we've also got Clarkson, Cain and Morton who are younger and look quite promising too but probably aren't gonna get much of a look in either as we give Elliott and Jones the game time
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #922 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:34:08 am
Thats why I'm not in charge of contract extensions :)

I'd still be tempted though. Purely from a selfish 'his value will be a lot, lot higher if he explodes somewhere' POV. But of course we wont be doing that.

He won't explode somewhere though, he's not good enough. He's consistently failed on loans at clubs where we think he should be succeeding. Giving him a contract extension would likely keep him at the club until he's 25 and that's just madness

Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:36:07 am
I think he's looked great this pre-season to be fair to him but the problem he has is that Elliott and Jones are well ahead of him in the thinking if we're giving minutes to younger members of the squad. There really isn't the space in our squad for Woodburn on top of those two in midfield. On top of that we've also got Clarkson, Cain and Morton who are younger and look quite promising too but probably aren't gonna get much of a look in either as we give Elliott and Jones the game time

He's done alright but compared to Elliott, Clarkson, Cain etc he's looked out of his depth. Those are further ahead in their development than he is and it shows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #923 on: Today at 10:44:31 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:36:07 am
I think he's looked great this pre-season to be fair to him but the problem he has is that Elliott and Jones are well ahead of him in the thinking if we're giving minutes to younger members of the squad. There really isn't the space in our squad for Woodburn on top of those two in midfield. On top of that we've also got Clarkson, Cain and Morton who are younger and look quite promising too but probably aren't gonna get much of a look in either as we give Elliott and Jones the game time
Has he?
He hasn't really played much at all.
Done well but looked great im not so sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #924 on: Today at 10:48:03 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:54 am
An extension is madness, Woodburn clearly isn't good enough to be at this club and the only time he's really shown any promise is when he was 16 years old. We need to let him go and kickstart his career elsewhere

He's been a bit unfortunate. He'd made 11 first team appearances for us and made a decent impression at 17.

Then he went on loan to Sheff United which proved to be a bad move. One point Wilder wasn't playing him (he had a settled team) so we recalled him. Went to Oxford the next season and after starting well was injured for most of the season. Had a spell with Critch last year.

He's not going to make it here but he's somehow who could have a much high transfer value in a year or two, he just needs a good move. Coady comparison is a good one in that sense but Coady needed 3 or 4 years of first team football to start to stand out at Championship level. Woodburn hasn't played enough football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #925 on: Today at 10:51:12 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:43:57 am
Anychance Dortmund would take him on loan or buy cheaply with a huge sell on clause

Dortmund? Ben Woodburn? Ill have a pint of your optimism :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #926 on: Today at 10:55:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:44:31 am
Has he?
He hasn't really played much at all.
Done well but looked great im not so sure.

He's someone Klopp has worked with a long time. In Klopp's first full season here he made 9 first team appearances. The next year he was training with us half a season after being recalled from a loan. He was around the second half of last season with the first team and been here for a few pre-seasons.

Klopp is well placed to know where he's at and he hasn't had a first team minute since 17/18.

He probably needs a fresh start at this point. Somewhere he'll play every week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #927 on: Today at 11:10:06 am »
Just let sell him to whoever will play him and give him the minutes he needs, add a huge sell on clause in case he does progress. He's been unfortunate with his loans and that's tough but he won't get the minutes like stated above it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #928 on: Today at 11:20:31 am »
He's looked quicker, stronger and more dynamic than I remember him being in the past couple of games - he played very well last night I thought, significant involvement in the third goal and could have had two assists in the second half had the finishing been a bit better, and generally showed plenty of really nice touches.

Probably more a cautionary tale in reading too much into pre-season performances of the youth and fringe players though, as opposed to indicative of any major renaissance in his LFC career.

He's a far better player than he's been able to show on loan, but it's definitely time for him to move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #929 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Given how little we'd get for him, I'd probably just keep Woodburn round as an extra body (unless he's desperate to play loads of games all of a sudden). He's versatile and has impressed the coaches this summer it seems. He's a weird one who seems to only play well when surrounded by talent. He hasn't impressed at all on loans down the leagues, albeit I believe he's had injury issues during many of them, and didn't exactly smash it in the U23s either, but the rare occasions he's been able to play with the first team he has looked the business, though admittedly that has largely been in friendlies.

Also he became a £40m player in my latest FM save, so there's that to take into consideration.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #930 on: Today at 11:38:11 am »
Woodburn has had a good preseason showing, but he needs time on the pitch to progress from his positive showing, and any minutes we can spare for the younger, promising players we're already reserving them for Jones and Elliot. Two superior creative, flexible midfielders who can play more forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #931 on: Today at 11:52:28 am »
He was close to going on loan to a lesser (non psv, Ajax but can't remember who) Dutch side last year before ending up at Blackpool. I think that'd have been a better option for him to build on and should.tru getting that sort of move this year of he can
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #932 on: Today at 11:57:01 am »
We're unlikely to consider him because of the age profile, but Insigne's contract talks have completely broken down, with Napoli asking him to take a pay cut, and he's reportedly available for 25M Euros (21M pounds). At least that might be another possible Shaq destination if they end up selling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #933 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:10:06 am
Just let sell him to whoever will play him and give him the minutes he needs, add a huge sell on clause in case he does progress. He's been unfortunate with his loans and that's tough but he won't get the minutes like stated above it seems.

Exactly this, he needs to play in order to develop his career which wont happen here. Nominal fee with a decent sell-on clause and hope that he finds his way to a point where he gets sold for a decent fee. Definitely has the talent to do well somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm »
This Ki Jana Hoever compilation from wolves recent friendly is depressing...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #937 on: Today at 12:47:52 pm »
Why would it be depressing? We got good money for him and it helped us get a cracking player for now in Jota.

Problem with right back is always gonna be the 22 year old monster in situ. And Hoever clearly looks like a right back now, rather than a CB who can play there. So its hard to see where he'd have got the chance to tap into his potential. There aren't many games you'd want him starting over Trent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #938 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:47:52 pm
Why would it be depressing? We got good money for him and it helped us get a cracking player for now in Jota.

Problem with right back is always gonna be the 22 year old monster in situ. And Hoever clearly looks like a right back now, rather than a CB who can play there. So its hard to see where he'd have got the chance to tap into his potential. There aren't many games you'd want him starting over Trent.

Agree with the last paragraph but apparently the two deals weren't linked...

its depressing because he looks great and I assume would be home grown if he was still here? (could be wrong)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:33:22 pm
This Ki Jana Hoever compilation from wolves recent friendly is depressing...

He wasnt playing all that well before he moved to Wolves.

Although he looks like a better player than Williams who in his appearances in the last year hasnt impresses at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:54:47 pm »
Wasn't the problem with Hoever that he wanted to be a centre back, and obviously wasn't going to be one with us any time soon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #941 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:54:47 pm
Wasn't the problem with Hoever that he wanted to be a centre back, and obviously wasn't going to be one with us any time soon
Not sure think it was more so Williams moved ahead of him at RB. Hoever was in poor form for the 23's when he played as a CB along VDB. Hoever play as a RB for Netherlands underage was excellent for them at u17 Euro's in 2019.

Williams just seemed to have a purple patch at the right time.
Because Hoever is the better player. Bad call to keep Williams & sell Hoever.
Neco Williams is far too slow to play for a side playing a high line. He gets done whenever he is up against any sort of pace.
Going forward he cant go on the outside or run into space too easy to stop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #942 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:07 pm
Not sure think it was more so Williams moved ahead of him at RB. Hoever was in poor form for the 23's when he played as a CB along VDB. Hoever play as a RB for Netherlands underage was excellent for them at u17 Euro's in 2019.

Williams just seemed to have a purple patch at the right time.
Because Hoever is the better player. Bad call to keep Williams & sell Hoever.
Neco Williams is far too slow to play for a side playing a high line. He gets done whenever he is up against any sort of pace.
Going forward he cant go on the outside or run into space too easy to stop.

If only we had you making those sorts of decisions instead of Michael Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #943 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:07 pm
Bad call to keep Williams & sell Hoever.

Not really if it helped up get Jota on a great deal, which it almost certainly did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #944 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:49:42 pm
Agree with the last paragraph but apparently the two deals weren't linked...

its depressing because he looks great and I assume would be home grown if he was still here? (could be wrong)

they where linked in the sense that Liverpool need money from sales to make purchases. So whereas the deals where done seperately, the end result was that it helped Liverpool get a much more important piece for the team  in Diogo Jota.

It is what it is, Liverpool have barely lost any players that have gone on to really make in recent years. Ings sort of did (not that he was a youngster starting out) - but he was a special situation, but also, hes made it to Villa, not to the top of the pile. If Hoever bucks the trend, good for him.  He still helped us get a great player, and hed have struggled to play significant minutes here. Job done.

Cant see anything to be depressed about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #945 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm »
Neither is/was going to be a long term back up to Trent because they just aren't really going to get the minutes to develop. Getting good money for a third choice right back is good business.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #946 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:06:48 pm
Neither is/was going to be a long term back up to Trent because they just aren't really going to get the minutes to develop. Getting good money for a third choice right back is good business.

it really is that simple. Its amazing what people can find to get upset about though.

The bad call shout cos they didnt sell Williams instead? Good grief.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #947 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:04:44 pm
Not really if it helped up get Jota on a great deal, which it almost certainly did.
I think Wolves were interested in Williams
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/liverpool-turned-down-wolves-approach-for-neco-williams-before-diogo-jota-deal/

It isnt a huge issue anyway, Gomez can play there so can Milner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #948 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:06:48 pm
Neither is/was going to be a long term back up to Trent because they just aren't really going to get the minutes to develop. Getting good money for a third choice right back is good business.

What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.

I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #949 on: Today at 01:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:08:22 pm
it really is that simple. Its amazing what people can find to get upset about though.

The bad call shout cos they didnt sell Williams instead? Good grief.

Mate "depressed" was a figure of speech. It's simply that he looks good. I'd have probably tried to get better cover for trent in the past if I was the decision maker. They haven't and we've been fine at right back till now so what do I know?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #950 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:12:56 pm
What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.

I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.

Since Trent is so young himself, the situation probably calls for another smart Tsimikas type signing for a lowish fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #951 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:12:56 pm
What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.

I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.
You go with whatever acadmey player or squad player you deem most suitable like we have been since he broke through. Maybe try Tsimikas there, we've been happy doing it the other way.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #952 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm »
The solution is a dm who can play right back perhaps. While leaving the one we've got who can do that in his optimum position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #953 on: Today at 01:27:17 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:33:22 pm
This Ki Jana Hoever compilation from wolves recent friendly is depressing...

I think he'll go to the top. This is one we'll likely regret, especially as Neco didn't kick on last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #954 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:12:56 pm
What do we do for cover for Trent though? It is a position that needs addressing, we either commit to Williams and up his minutes where possible or we let him go and develop elsewhere and then perhaps sign an experienced older right back to play a role.

I don't want Gomez out wide ever again, Milner for the very odd game or late on in a game but no more than that.
He played well as a RB in the past.
Wouldn't have the attacking threat but I think he is fine in that position.

We are not going to get a great attacking full back in as cover.
