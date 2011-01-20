« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:27:14 pm
Personally think Origi makes a load of sense for West Ham. Can play as a lone striker or in a two and is generally always fit. Could see him getting 10-15 league goals pretty easily.

From his perspective it just depends if he wants to play regular footy or stay and take his chances that he gets a chance ala 18/19 again.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:28:54 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:16:33 pm
Some idiot hammer I know but I haven't found anything anywhere else on this.  Trying to ascertain if there's any truth at this stage.

It would be a good move for him and a good signing for them if there were any truth in it, and it could help us get a deal for Bowen done if we do want him. Doesn't seem to be anything in it beyond rumours, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:29:08 pm
He'd be crazy to turn down WHU, as I can't see a better club being interested. They'll pay decent wages too so not like he'd be taking a huge hit.

I'd be surprised if they are after him though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:02:42 pm
I've been pushing doku big time. My extensive data collection and analysis system (watched the euros) revealed that hes lightning fast, can shoot from outside and looks pretty much exactly like a young Mane, and also the bigger the need the harder opponents found him to play against. Plus hes only 19.

Dont want anything else for Christmas just him. After weeks of radio silence someone floated 40 million. Now we have a random speculation AND a random price. Getcher flight trackers fired up!

Also Klopp speak sure sounded like someone was incoming to me.

0 end product apart from winning some fouls by falling over if he can't beat his defender for pace. At the Euros he did well against Italy but was also arguably the worst player on the pitch when he started in the group match against Finland. Potentially he has great tools but he's unbelievably raw.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:18 am
What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).

Because they completely fucked their payscale by paying Sané overs which is making it more difficult to retain their current crop of players (hence Alaba left, albeit Real were ridiculous). Theyre currently trying to get the likes of Kimmich (seemingly close) and Goretzka renewed whose representatives are rightly asking for pay parity with Sané which puts even further pressure on the wage bill. Its the exact reason we were never in discussions for Sancho; you bring in a player from outside and give them wages much higher than the players that got you to where you are and theyll be rightly putting their hand out for more.

As much as people want to lament celebrating the renewal of contracts of current players, its very important to get them sorted. Not going to go down well if we went out and spent big on new recruits only to tell our current players and their representatives sorry, we cant give you a raise. Looks like were making good progress with those renewals and assuming there is a few more outgoings, we will definitely get in another new body or two. Even if we dont, I think a lot of the player who played effectively two seasons straight have had a nice break before this season so we should be right back up there at the top of the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:40:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:24:37 am
Yes, training alone on a 6th tier amateur pitch in Andalucia.

Think about it, imagine how boss that would be.

Training on a 6th tier amateur pitch in Andalucia...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:47:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Moyes does at times seem to go for strange targets.
Dismissing our Thiago in favour of Felliani.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:29:08 pm
He'd be crazy to turn down WHU, as I can't see a better club being interested. They'll pay decent wages too so not like he'd be taking a huge hit.

I'd be surprised if they are after him though.
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?

On the bench at Man Utd?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:55:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?

Isn't he back in Manchester doing pre-season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:58:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:53:36 am
it's just a reality that every time a rival spends 100 million quid on another player, while all the briefings with us are Shaq and Origi have to go if we want more incomings, it will get people's backs up.
Why should it be a 'reality', though?

It doesn't get my back up because I'm not an infant
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:07:04 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:11:24 pm
Origi in talks with Hammers?  Anyone else heard this?

Hammers Rodriguez?

Are they neighbours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:11:41 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:49:50 pm
Roys going to attempt that awful pun again in 543

Think I might have tried that Tchouaméni times mate. Aurélien trying to get a grip on myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:12:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Why should it be a 'reality', though?

It doesn't get my back up because I'm not an infant

Losing banter points on social media for one thing. You know how people are.

I'm less interested in what other clubs are doing and only really concerned with what we need. If City are spending 250 mill again, there's nothing we can do about that.

A lot of the angst this summer is driven by what other clubs are spending. It stems from United getting Sancho done early and the fee paid. Then Grealish, now Lukaku and next Kane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 02:41:49 pm
This man is meant to be reliable for French footie news.

Quote
Renato Sanches could leave Lille for Liverpool this summer. The Lille board intends sell him for around 40m - 42m.

[@MohamedTERParis]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 02:51:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:49 pm
This man is meant to be reliable for French footie news.

So we're getting him for 30m euros and add ons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 02:53:24 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 02:51:09 pm
So we're getting him for 30m euros and add ons?

25m base fee, with 15m in add ons if we win the PL, CL, and everything under the sun. So we're paying 40m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:32 pm
Losing banter points on social media for one thing. You know how people are.

I'm less interested in what other clubs are doing and only really concerned with what we need. If City are spending 250 mill again, there's nothing we can do about that.

A lot of the angst this summer is driven by what other clubs are spending. It stems from United getting Sancho done early and the fee paid. Then Grealish, now Lukaku and next Kane.

I know there is no right or wrong way to approach this and our scouts and insiders not sharing any information the last few windows  means that everything is pure speculation.
I am not interested in what the other clubs do or do not do.

I still believe although we have a great squad, manager and transfer management team - when Liverpool were winning things most years - we always refreshed the team and squad to stay on top.

I also believe that there were signs that this permier league and Champions league winning team have shown signs that we are being found out, tired and last seasons injuries were abnormal and our CB situaiton was dire (mostly out of our control).  Even when we had some of our better players available we were dropping points. specially in Feb/March 2020 and July 2020 .  Jan 2021 -March 2021 was some of the worst results in our recent history.                                                                             

We got Jota and Thiago and now Konate If we can keep our current squad fit and maybe add one quality olayer this summer we should be ok.  Tough ask to see whether we replace Gini with a like for like quality and experienced midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:03:24 pm
I love the term found out. Its easy to drop into a conversation, but ultimately has little meaning.

How are they found out? People have been saying this for years. Klopp teams have been found out, its happened about 5 times in the last decade, yet here we are, and here he is - keeps bouncing back. IF this team was found out, how did they go on the run they did to end the season? Youd think teams would have stopped that happening.

As well as injuries, we sure did have a problem last season with finishing. So yes, that needs to improve this season. But found out, I dont think so. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:05:03 pm
We got found out in Jan/Feb 2019 when we drew a load of games, and then made big changes to the squad to win the CL and PL and World Club Championship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 03:10:44 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:57:32 pm
I know there is no right or wrong way to approach this and our scouts and insiders not sharing any information the last few windows  means that everything is pure speculation.
I am not interested in what the other clubs do or do not do.

I still believe although we have a great squad, manager and transfer management team - when Liverpool were winning things most years - we always refreshed the team and squad to stay on top.

I also believe that there were signs that this permier league and Champions league winning team have shown signs that we are being found out, tired and last seasons injuries were abnormal and our CB situaiton was dire (mostly out of our control).  Even when we had some of our better players available we were dropping points. specially in Feb/March 2020 and July 2020 .  Jan 2021 -March 2021 was some of the worst results in our recent history.                                                                             

We got Jota and Thiago and now Konate If we can keep our current squad fit and maybe add one quality olayer this summer we should be ok.  Tough ask to see whether we replace Gini with a like for like quality and experienced midfielder

I thought not signing anybody in 2019 caught up with us a bit in 2020. In 2019 itself we were near enough flawless and the great recruitment of 2018 transformed the team into winners. Last season we were just battered by injury after making the Thiago/Jota/Tsimikas signings to give the squad the refresh and all 3 missed much of the season.

We'll need a younger midfielder coming in over the next 12 months with Gini gone and Milner coming to the end (and Thiago and Henderson over 30). Therefore we can make the decision which window to make that signing.

The squad is still a forward short given the decline in Origi's output and Shaq on the way out and we'll presumably make a signing to replace one or both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:20:00 pm
I haven't studied the data, but the eye test tells me that there is a slight underlying trend of creating fewer chances as time goes by. We've had peaks and troughs along the way, but that's what it feels like to me. Our front 3 (if you count Bobby as a starter) are gradually heading out of their peak years, and haven't changed the way they play all that much, so will be getting easier to play against.

It's also worth noting what a massive impact Jota has had on mixing things up a bit. If we can do that again by replacing Origi or Shaq, then why wouldn't you?

My personal issue is that our front line are making fewer and fewer runs behind the oppo defence (especially Mane and Bobby), and we're not stretching them enough. Teams park the bus and we struggle to break them down.

I get that you might disagree with that, but that's my interpretation and I don't have time to back it up with data, sorry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:35:06 pm
If we sign someone, I really hope that Romano-guy will not have any information prior.

A nice small tweet out of the blue from Paul Joyce will do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:43:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:03:24 pm
I love the term found out. Its easy to drop into a conversation, but ultimately has little meaning.

How are they found out? People have been saying this for years. Klopp teams have been found out, its happened about 5 times in the last decade, yet here we are, and here he is - keeps bouncing back. IF this team was found out, how did they go on the run they did to end the season? Youd think teams would have stopped that happening.

As well as injuries, we sure did have a problem last season with finishing. So yes, that needs to improve this season. But found out, I dont think so.

Whether you agree to the term found out or not.. forget about the exact English expression. We lost points and important games whether it was tactics of our opposition or not is not important. We showed that we can come back from these situations and have the manager, players and squad.  We need players and tactics to be fluid  and adaptable.

We in the past refreshed our squad and we are in transition again - in fact we are always should be in transition.  We all want the best for our team and there is no exact science to this. Or no perfect player, signing or transfer out, no perfect tactics or perfect poster. 

The beauty of forum like this is expression and an idea and coming up with your own solution - not always attacking the exact wording of a posters post.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:47:04 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:20:00 pm
I haven't studied the data, but the eye test tells me that there is a slight underlying trend of creating fewer chances as time goes by. We've had peaks and troughs along the way, but that's what it feels like to me. Our front 3 (if you count Bobby as a starter) are gradually heading out of their peak years, and haven't changed the way they play all that much, so will be getting easier to play against.

It's also worth noting what a massive impact Jota has had on mixing things up a bit. If we can do that again by replacing Origi or Shaq, then why wouldn't you?

My personal issue is that our front line are making fewer and fewer runs behind the oppo defence (especially Mane and Bobby), and we're not stretching them enough. Teams park the bus and we struggle to break them down.

I get that you might disagree with that, but that's my interpretation and I don't have time to back it up with data, sorry.
Something I noticed yesterday was our movement was much better. We had players running in behind makings runs to make space etc.

Mane,Jota & Salah all looked in great shape. Although Jota tends to tire in the 2nd half of games when he starts
Another forward to rotate would also have a great effect in keeping some of our forwards less fatigued.

The bigger issue is we 3 forward players not suited or good enough for us in Origi,Shaqiri & Minamino & very few offers for those players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 03:48:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:10:44 pm
I thought not signing anybody in 2019 caught up with us a bit in 2020. In 2019 itself we were near enough flawless and the great recruitment of 2018 transformed the team into winners. Last season we were just battered by injury after making the Thiago/Jota/Tsimikas signings to give the squad the refresh and all 3 missed much of the season.

We'll need a younger midfielder coming in over the next 12 months with Gini gone and Milner coming to the end (and Thiago and Henderson over 30). Therefore we can make the decision which window to make that signing.

The squad is still a forward short given the decline in Origi's output and Shaq on the way out and we'll presumably make a signing to replace one or both.

this makes sense to me, plus we have added pressure of missing Sane, Keita and Mo for ACN in Jan/Feb 2022.
so huge pressure on JOta and Firmino in this period after the busy Xmas/NY period.   
So no injuries and very little depth in this squad with Shaq. Origi and maybe even Minamino also not up to being our main attackers - let alone refreshing one in the midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 03:49:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:32 pm
Losing banter points on social media for one thing. You know how people are.

I'm less interested in what other clubs are doing and only really concerned with what we need. If City are spending 250 mill again, there's nothing we can do about that.

A lot of the angst this summer is driven by what other clubs are spending. It stems from United getting Sancho done early and the fee paid. Then Grealish, now Lukaku and next Kane.
The transfers you mention mean that all our rivals for the title are strengthening significantly , so it is understandable that people are concerned about our lack of transfer activity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:50:36 pm
Its almost like losing our three best CBs, having to move our two best CMs back into defence, Thiago getting injured after a game and our full backs playing within themselves because of all of that might have impacted our attackers 'desire' to run in behind when the chance it'll be spotted and passed to is massively diminished.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 03:52:06 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:57:32 pm
when Liverpool were winning things most years - we always refreshed the team and squad to stay on top.


Since we won the CL in 2019 we've bought about 10 players for about 135M (gross). That might stay the same or go up further by the end of the summer window.

Those signing's include 5-6 players I think were bought to refresh and improve the squad -  Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas, Thiago, Jota and Konate. I said 5-6 because Adrian was probably more due to needing a body so Mignolet could leave to get regular 1st team football, rather than us actively looking to upgrade in the squad in any certain position.

We also signed Harvey Elliott in that period and promoted a few players from the youth team. I think Kelleher along with Curtis Jones are the most obvious players that are now in the 1st team squad and provide depth.

So within 3 summer transfer windows since winning the CL we've added at least 5 players to the 1st team squad through transfers, where they have improved depth or could be argued to be 1st team starters (Thiago and Jota). We've also promoted 2 players from the academy set up and bought one of the most promising young players in the UK and managed his progression into the squad.

That's arguably 7-9 new players in the 1st team squad of 25 since the CL win. We've lost a few players of note (Lovren, Wijnaldum, Sturridge, Lallana, Mignolet, Moren, Ings, Grujic, Wilson + U23s) during that same period but only players the club seemed happy to let leave.

There's been an evolution of this squad over the last few years though most of the starting XI are still the same from the CL (maybe 9 out of 11 if everyone was fit). That was always likely to be the case when loads of our players were 25-29 in 2019. We were always going to stick with that core we built and gradually tweak around the edges, to both refresh and plan for the future. I expect this to continue to happen over the next 2-3 summers.

People can obviously have a viewpoint with our speed to refresh this squad or the transfer and youth development approaches we look to be taking at this point. But to suggest the squad hasn't been refreshed is wrong. We've arguably changed about 30-35% of the squad since the CL win in June 2019.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 03:55:35 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:27:14 pm
Personally think Origi makes a load of sense for West Ham. Can play as a lone striker or in a two and is generally always fit. Could see him getting 10-15 league goals pretty easily.

From his perspective it just depends if he wants to play regular footy or stay and take his chances that he gets a chance ala 18/19 again.

we will see what happens here.
