when Liverpool were winning things most years - we always refreshed the team and squad to stay on top.





Since we won the CL in 2019 we've bought about 10 players for about 135M (gross). That might stay the same or go up further by the end of the summer window.Those signing's include 5-6 players I think were bought to refresh and improve the squad - Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas, Thiago, Jota and Konate. I said 5-6 because Adrian was probably more due to needing a body so Mignolet could leave to get regular 1st team football, rather than us actively looking to upgrade in the squad in any certain position.We also signed Harvey Elliott in that period and promoted a few players from the youth team. I think Kelleher along with Curtis Jones are the most obvious players that are now in the 1st team squad and provide depth.So within 3 summer transfer windows since winning the CL we've added at least 5 players to the 1st team squad through transfers, where they have improved depth or could be argued to be 1st team starters (Thiago and Jota). We've also promoted 2 players from the academy set up and bought one of the most promising young players in the UK and managed his progression into the squad.That's arguably 7-9 new players in the 1st team squad of 25 since the CL win. We've lost a few players of note (Lovren, Wijnaldum, Sturridge, Lallana, Mignolet, Moren, Ings, Grujic, Wilson + U23s) during that same period but only players the club seemed happy to let leave.There's been an evolution of this squad over the last few years though most of the starting XI are still the same from the CL (maybe 9 out of 11 if everyone was fit). That was always likely to be the case when loads of our players were 25-29 in 2019. We were always going to stick with that core we built and gradually tweak around the edges, to both refresh and plan for the future. I expect this to continue to happen over the next 2-3 summers.People can obviously have a viewpoint with our speed to refresh this squad or the transfer and youth development approaches we look to be taking at this point. But to suggest the squad hasn't been refreshed is wrong. We've arguably changed about 30-35% of the squad since the CL win in June 2019.