Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE  (Read 6441 times)

Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm »
Davies signed as back up to back up, exceptional circumstances.

We will make money on it, but his purpose at Liverpool was to provide cover for the cover for the cover
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:51:31 pm
Good Post, as far as I'm concerned we are getting left behind. We are going to struggle over the coming years fielding home grown players of a good enough standard, the cost of these players (of a high quality) are at odds with FSG spending.
Clubs are being bent over a barrel for average English players let alone top ones.
We have a squad that really seems to have become injury prone (our drop off from first 11 obviously exacerbates this) the least injury prone has just left.
Not sure what the answer is other than sell one of our stars (Coutinho) and re invest.
We have Trent & Jones who both are home grown.

Gordon looks an incredible bit of business. I think barring injury he will become a 1st team player for us. Elliott should as well.

Getting the best english talent at 16 & bringing them through is the way to do it.
We are getting another highly rated english youngster in Clark as well.

If some more young playes come through or academy we will be able to attract more of the best youngters at 16 than rather pay huge money like Man td did for Sancho

Our academy as been improving over the last 10 years or so.

Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:25:48 pm
David Lynch saying that Ben Davies is going to Sheff U (confirmed by their manager).

We want to sell, but its likely to be a loan first.


In that same interview, Jokanovic also says Sheffield United are interested in Ronaldo Vieira. With a name like that, we should be interested as well, there's no way he'd turn out to be anything other than awesome.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:35:10 pm
In that same interview, Jokanovic also says Sheffield United are interested in Ronaldo Vieira. With a name like that, we should be interested as well, there's no way he'd turn out to be anything other than awesome.
He was decent at Leeds but he's never going to be our standard.

Oh and also, his brother's called Romario.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm by 67CherryRed »
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm
He was decent at Leeds but he's never going to be our standard.

Oh and also, his brother's called Romario.

Nice. Although having heard the news about one Lionel Messi being available, I'm hoping John Henry might be so inclined as to give him an invite to stay on his private yacht.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:05:48 pm »
Lionel Messi then...
Offline Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm »
All makes sense now, we were waiting for Messi.

Mikey Edwards at it again
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm
So it actually does look like Davies was signed for a low fee simply to flip for profit.

Davies and Kabak were just low cost panic buys at the end of the window after Matip got injured, to give us natural centre half options. Kabak impressed enough to get a run in the side, Davies didn't.
Offline wemmick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm
All makes sense now, we were waiting for Messi.

Mikey Edwards at it again

Messi to PSG; Mbappe to Liverpool!

Back on planet Earth
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm »
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.
Offline Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.

Take him as cover for Bob. 1 year deal at his age.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:20:23 pm »
Messi to Liverpool and John Henry trending. We are absolutely enormous mannnnnn.  :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.

We wouldn't. Not even close.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm »
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm »
[snip]

EDIT: Yeah Samie is right. Not worth it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:53 pm by Romford_Red »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:28:22 pm »
This is the man who reps Olle Watkins, why you bothered mate?
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:28:22 pm
This is the man who reps Olle Watkins, why you bothered mate?

Octonauts is on continuously, I have nothing else to do :lmao
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:37:34 pm »
With Messi leaving do they now meet their wage allowance or do they still need to do more?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm »
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?

Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?
I was hoping he would stay and they would be forced to sell Pedri.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?



Robbo is trying to skype him right now.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
[snip]

EDIT: Yeah Samie is right. Not worth it.
im assume this was about something i posted?

Quite bizarre how some get so annoyed  about someone's opinion.

But they have little else to do I guess.
Similar to twitter trolls
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm
im assume this was about something i posted?

Quite bizarre how some get so annoyed  about someone's opinion.

But they have little else to do I guess.
Similar to twitter trolls

It was a quote of two of your posts where you pretty much contradict yourself. But I'm the troll. Bless.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm
It was a quote of two of your posts where you pretty much contradict yourself. But I'm the troll. Bless.
dont think your a troll but you just have little else to do other than get annoyed at someone's opinion on an internet forum.



Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:00:53 pm »
Locked for bickering. And were not signing anyone tonight ;D
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Go nuts.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm »
The more I think about it the more it seems clear to me that there probably isn't anybody that we would sign that would tip the scales more our way as things stand now vis-a-vis winning the league or CL.  That's not to say we shouldn't sign someone as we clearly need to replace Gini's minutes without trusting a Keita/Milner/Ox trifecta to do it.  But our failure or success is going to depend more on VvD's health and Mane/Salah's output than anything else.  If those are in the 90%+ range of performance then we'll probably be within a shout.  If not then signing an industrious midfielder isn't going to change that just as Gini playing all those minutes last year didn't change those results as well.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
I just read* that we've refused to sign Messi as we don't want to block Kaide Gordon's pathway.





*After I wrote it.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
I just read* that we've refused to sign Messi as we don't want to block Kaide Gordon's pathway.





*After I wrote it.

Nice white typeface there

If it were actually true that would actually be grounds for marching on the stadium against FSG, would be amazing.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Im a bit concerned I havent seen the its happening gif after Barcas announcement tonight, is it not a cert?
Offline Dazzer23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?

Or.who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Todd Cantwell
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Any news on further departures? Origi could do a good job in Italy come in Inter, spend some of the Lusaka dough!
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm »
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm


So, right there, Messi had his head turned?

Neat, free transfer incoming!
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm
Or.who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
Im a bit concerned I havent seen the its happening gif after Barcas announcement tonight, is it not a cert?

Neither us nor Barca are in any position to afford Gifs.
Only enough budget for low res jpegs.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
I just read* that we've refused to sign Messi as we don't want to block Kaide Gordon's pathway.





*After I wrote it.

Messi is a wee fella, he aint blocking nothing.
He's not Luke Shaw.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm »
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #119 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
We're not going to sign Messi but fucking hell, can you imagine what he would be like playing for Liverpool? I mean, we'd have to accept he won't do much defensive work but it would be such a thrill. Hope to fuck, he signs for Paris or someone like that and does not play in the premier league.
