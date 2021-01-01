The more I think about it the more it seems clear to me that there probably isn't anybody that we would sign that would tip the scales more our way as things stand now vis-a-vis winning the league or CL. That's not to say we shouldn't sign someone as we clearly need to replace Gini's minutes without trusting a Keita/Milner/Ox trifecta to do it. But our failure or success is going to depend more on VvD's health and Mane/Salah's output than anything else. If those are in the 90%+ range of performance then we'll probably be within a shout. If not then signing an industrious midfielder isn't going to change that just as Gini playing all those minutes last year didn't change those results as well.