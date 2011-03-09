Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 34With 4 rounds remaining, Barneylfc holds a 21 point lead at the top of the table. Thush was putting the pressure on but failed to post in round 34. Youngest Son of Skittle sits 2nd, only a point ahead of Prof who posted late and cost himself yet another 3 head to head points.At the bottom of the table, bobinhood looks a certainty to go down to the Championship. 49 points from safety with only 4 rounds left.CornerFlag holds 17th spot, only 7 points ahead of gary 75 with The G in Gerrard needing a couple of big scores and head to head wins to make up a 13 point deficit.Port_Vale_Lad has one hand on the Championship trophy with a 16 point lead over bradders1011 in 2nd. GreatEX in 3rd not helping himself with a very late post in round 34, only predicting for 1 match and scoring 0 points.That leaves the door ajar for the chasing pack to gain promotion, although with the difference from 3rd to 4th being 14 points, they need to get a move on.Nothing to settle on the relegation front, as the current bottom 4 will be playing in League One should they return next season.We have only 5 active players in League One, and should they all return next season, 4 of them will be guaranteed to be in the Championship. Currently leading the pack is XabiArt with Crosby Nick 9 points behind in 2nd. Garrus, Keita Success and Vishwa Atma complete the table.