RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 15, 2022, 11:34:31 am
Well back in form   ;D 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 15, 2022, 11:37:09 am
Just before the thread gets locked, if anyone wants to PM me their predictions if they won't get them in for tomorrow then feel free to do so.

I've yet to do mine. I will PM them to BoRed if we're tight for time in the morning.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 15, 2022, 02:13:53 pm
Locked for the day.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 16, 2022, 10:02:04 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 19, 2022, 04:58:49 pm
Cheers Barney.

who would of thunk it, Vale top of the league  :scarf
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 19, 2022, 05:18:25 pm
Ah shit, forgot to submit my scores for the weekend.

Do I just put predictions in from todays game onwards?
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 19, 2022, 08:12:56 pm
Fuck me, forgot again.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 21, 2022, 03:20:22 pm
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 24, 2022, 11:16:28 am
And then I forgot to post  :butt

Sorry Barney
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 24, 2022, 11:58:42 am
Quote from: Prof on April 24, 2022, 11:16:28 am
And then I forgot to post  :butt

Sorry Barney

Don't be sorry. I'm delighted  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 24, 2022, 01:46:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 24, 2022, 11:58:42 am
Don't be sorry. I'm delighted  :D
I'll just say, I had very good reasons for being distracted  :lmao
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 06:25:19 pm
ROUND 33 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 13 v 9 KeegansPerm
Emerald Red 7 v 9 CornerFlag
gary75 9 v 10 Cape_Tear
redforlife 12 v 8 Skittle*
RJH 5 v 6 Grobbellrevell
The G in Gerrard 8 v 13 amir87
Thush 13 v 6 BoRed
WillG.LFC 8 v 4 bobinhood*
Ycuzz 11 v 10 bryanod
Youngest Son of Skittle 14 v 10 Prof

*Skittle and Bobinhood both posted late but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 6 v 11 mickitez
LovelyCushionedHeader 6 v 0 JLStretton*
matty c 0 v 4 jackh
Port_Vale_Lad 13 v 12 sameold
Rhino 12 v 0 mentalgellar
Sami 4 v 9 Black Bull Nova
Shelts 8 v 0 Gerry Attrick
Trendisdestiny 0 v 8 Carllfc
vivabobbygraham 6 v 3 GreatEx
zimmie'5555 0 v 8 Olly

*LovelyCushionedHeader posted late, no head to head points awarded.

LEAGUE ONE

18 Mark Lawrenson
15 XabiArt
7 Vishwa Atma
6 Garrus
6 Keita Success
0 Crosby Nick*

*Crosby Nick scored 3 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 06:25:42 pm
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 06:26:58 pm
I'll update the final round of the European Cup group stage tomorrow and post the last 16 draw ahead of round 35 at the weekend
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 06:52:03 pm
Led the group from the start, fucked it up in the final round. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 07:23:49 pm
Picked a bad week to completely forget to post any predictions. Think my 3 points came in the only game I predicted. Would I have had a -3 if Id got that wrong?!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 26, 2022, 07:51:32 pm
No mate, just 0.
Your 3 points will still count for the European Cup comp though.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 27, 2022, 09:38:43 am
RPLP EUROPEAN CUP GROUP STAGE ROUND 4

Just a couple of positions to sort in Group 3, with Olly, WillG.LFC and BoRed all finishing on 25 points. Given BoRed's concession, I guess it is between Olly and Will for the final automatic spot in the last 16.
 
As stated previously, the 2 highest scoring 3rd place finishers will also qualify, so these 2 spots will be taken by Grobbellrevell on 27 points, and redforlife on 26.

Round Score, Total Score, Name

Group 1

13   34   amir87
11   33   Ycuzz
05   25   RJH
09   25   KeegansPerm
04   22   Sami
09   16   CornerFlag

Group 2

10   32   Cape_Tear
13   32   Thush
12   26   redforlife
08   20   Carllfc
06   16   Garrus
03   13   GreatEx

Group 3

12   30   sameold
08   25   WillG.LFC
08   25   Olly
06   25   Bored
03   21   Crosby Nick
07   20   Vishwa Atma

Group 4

10   31   bryanod
12   28   Rhino
06   27   Grobbellrevell
08   25   The G in Gerrard
09   25   gary75
08   20   Shelts

Group 5

13   33   Port_Vale_Lad
07   31   Emerald Red
06   20   vivabobbygraham
04   19   jackh
08   16   Skittle
00   00   zimmie'5555

Group 6

15   37   XabiArt
11   26   mickitez
06   23   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   23   Prof
00   19   Gerry Attrick
04   16   bobinhood

Group 7

14   36   Youngest Son of Skittle
13   30   Barneylfc
06   24   Keita Success
09   21   Black Bull Nova
06   18   bradders1011
00   15   matty c
00   00   Archie
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 27, 2022, 10:15:32 am
I've made an error somewhere in round 33. Some people have more than they should, some maybe less. So disregard everything  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 27, 2022, 03:41:45 pm
Is it top 4 in League One for promotion, Barney?
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 06:53:56 am
Quote from: Keita Success on April 27, 2022, 03:41:45 pm
Is it top 4 in League One for promotion, Barney?

It will be mate yes.

Zimmie will start in league One if they return next season.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 06:54:40 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 27, 2022, 10:15:32 am
I've made an error somewhere in round 33. Some people have more than they should, some maybe less. So disregard everything  ;D

I have all this corrected and ready to post on my laptop. Was given a day off by the mods  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 09:34:25 am
ROUND 33 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 13 v 7 KeegansPerm
Emerald Red 7 v 9 CornerFlag
gary75 9 v 10 Cape_Tear
redforlife 12 v 6 Skittle*
RJH 3 v 4 Grobbellrevell
The G in Gerrard 10 v 13 amir87
Thush 13 v 4 BoRed
WillG.LFC 6 v 4 bobinhood*
Ycuzz 9 v 10 bryanod
Youngest Son of Skittle 12 v 8 Prof

*Skittle and Bobinhood both posted late but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 6 v 9 mickitez
LovelyCushionedHeader 8 v 0 JLStretton*
matty c 0 v 2 jackh
Port_Vale_Lad 11 v 10 sameold
Rhino 10 v 0 mentalgellar
Sami 4 v 9 Black Bull Nova
Shelts 8 v 0 Gerry Attrick
Trendisdestiny 0 v 6 Carllfc
vivabobbygraham 6 v 3 GreatEx
zimmie'5555 0 v 8 Olly

*LovelyCushionedHeader posted late, no head to head points awarded.

LEAGUE ONE

16 Mark Lawrenson
15 XabiArt
7 Vishwa Atma
6 Garrus
6 Keita Success
0 Crosby Nick*

*Crosby Nick scored 3 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 09:38:49 am
RPLP EUROPEAN CUP GROUP STAGE ROUND 4

No tie breakers to sort, with redforlife and Rhino going through with the top scoring 3rd place finishes.

Round Score, Total Score, Name

Group 1

13   34   amir87
09   31   Ycuzz
03   23   RJH
07   23   KeegansPerm
04   22   Sami
09   16   CornerFlag

Group 2

10   32   Cape_Tear
13   32   Thush
12   26   redforlife
06   18   Carllfc
06   16   Garrus
03   13   GreatEx


Group 3

10   28   sameold
08   25   Olly
06   23   WillG.LFC
04   23   Bored
03   21   Crosby Nick
07   20   Vishwa Atma

Group 4

10   31   bryanod
10   27   The G in Gerrard
10   26   Rhino
04   25   Grobbellrevell
09   25   gary75
08   20   Shelts

Group 5

11   31   Port_Vale_Lad
07   31   Emerald Red
06   20   vivabobbygraham
02   17   jackh
06   14   Skittle
00   00   zimmie'5555

Group 6

15   37   XabiArt
08   25   LovelyCushionedHeader
09   24   mickitez
08   21   Prof
00   19   Gerry Attrick
04   16   bobinhood

Group 7

12   34   Youngest Son of Skittle
13   30   Barneylfc
06   24   Keita Success
09   21   Black Bull Nova
06   18   bradders1011
00   15   matty c
00   00   Archie
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 09:39:28 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 09:48:01 am
RPLP EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

LAST 16RND35

Match 1 : sameold vs bryanod

Match 2 : Youngest Son of Skittle vs Ycuzz

Match 3 : Barneylfc vs LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 4 : Thush vs redforlife

Match 5 : Cape_Tear vs XabiArt

Match 6 : Port_Vale_Lad vs Olly

Match 7 : amir87 vs Rhino

Match 8 : Emerald Red vs The G in Gerrard

QUARTER FINALRND36

Match 9 : Winner of Match 8 vs Winner of Match 7

Match 10 : Winner of Match 6 vs Winner of Match 1

Match 11 : Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 3

Match 12 : Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 5

SEMI FINALRND37

Match 13 : Winner of Match 10 vs Winner of Match 9

Match 14 : Winner of Match 11 vs Winner of Match 12

FINALRND38

Match 15 : Winner of Match 14 vs Winner of Match 13


Tie breakers to be used in the event of a draw

1. Total correct scores in the round.
2. Closest to total goals predicted in the round.
3. First to post (If you edit your post, the time of the edit will be taken as the time of your post).
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 01:35:01 pm
ROUND 34 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 11 v 7 redforlife
bobinhood 7 v 0 Thush
BoRed 12 v 8 The G in Gerrard
bryanod 5 v 8 Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_Tear 7 v 8 Ycuzz
CornerFlag 7 v 11 gary75
Grobbellrevell 7 v 10 Barneylfc
KeegansPerm 8 v 4 Emerald Red
Prof 9 v 8 WillG.LFC*
Skittle 10 v 5 RJH

*Prof posted late, head to head points awarded to WillG.LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 10 v 11 Port_Vale_Lad
Carllfc 7 v 6 Shelts
Gerry Attrick 8 v 8 Sami
GreatEx 0 v 0 zimmie'5555*
jackh 15 v 7 vivabobbygraham
JLStretton 0 v 0 matty c**
mentalgellar 0 v 7 bradders1011
mickitez 6 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
Olly 0 v 0 Trendisdestiny**
sameold 10 v 10 Rhino

*GreatEx posted late, no head to head points awarded.
**No head to head points awarded for no shows

LEAGUE ONE

5 Mark Lawrenson
7 XabiArt
9 Vishwa Atma
8 Garrus
5 Keita Success
8 Crosby Nick
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 01:44:50 pm
Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 34  :wave

Premier League

With 4 rounds remaining, Barneylfc holds a 21 point lead at the top of the table. Thush was putting the pressure on but failed to post in round 34. Youngest Son of Skittle sits 2nd, only a point ahead of Prof who posted late and cost himself yet another 3 head to head points.
At the bottom of the table, bobinhood looks a certainty to go down to the Championship. 49 points from safety with only 4 rounds left.
CornerFlag holds 17th spot, only 7 points ahead of gary 75 with The G in Gerrard needing a couple of big scores and head to head wins to make up a 13 point deficit.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit#gid=1638831760

Championship

Port_Vale_Lad has one hand on the Championship trophy with a 16 point lead over bradders1011 in 2nd. GreatEX in 3rd not helping himself with a very late post in round 34, only predicting for 1 match and scoring 0 points.
That leaves the door ajar for the chasing pack to gain promotion, although with the difference from 3rd to 4th being 14 points, they need to get a move on.
Nothing to settle on the relegation front, as the current bottom 4 will be playing in League One should they return next season.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit#gid=1638831760

League One

We have only 5 active players in League One, and should they all return next season, 4 of them will be guaranteed to be in the Championship. Currently leading the pack is XabiArt with Crosby Nick 9 points behind in 2nd. Garrus, Keita Success and Vishwa Atma complete the table.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit#gid=672500623
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 29, 2022, 11:29:06 pm
Thanks Barney, really appreciate your efforts on this

If it wasn't for you running away with the Premier league, it'd be a bloody good title battle  ;D

I dread to think just how many points I've lost through late posts this season.  I don't deserve to be anywhere near it.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 30, 2022, 03:51:08 pm
Fuck me, forgot to submit scores again. Like Im trying to self sabotage my promotion chances!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
April 30, 2022, 03:52:32 pm
Thanks for the update, Barney. I can't believe I forgot to post last week. I even looked at the other posts and thought I'd done it already.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 11:44:27 am
ROUND 35 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 10 v 10 Skittle
Emerald Red 6 v 10 Cape_Tear
gary75 5 v 5 Prof
redforlife 11 v 6 bobinhood
RJH 11 v 8 KeegansPerm
The G in Gerrard 11 v 7 CornerFlag
Thush 9 v 13 Grobbellrevell
WillG.LFC 6 v 10 bryanod
Ycuzz 11 v 16 amir87
Youngest Son of Skittle 11 v 11 BoRed

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 1 v 3 sameold*
LovelyCushionedHeader 7 v 0 jackh
matty c 0 v 8 Olly
Port_Vale_Lad 8 v 13 Carllfc
Rhino 11 v 9 mickitez
Sami 7 v 0 JLStretton
Shelts 9 v 0 mentalgellar
Trendisdestiny 0 v 2 GreatEx**
vivabobbygraham 6 v 10 Black Bull Nova
zimmie'5555 0 v 0 Gerry Attrick***

*bradders1011 posted late, but lost the head to head anyway.
**GreatEx posted late, no head to head points awarded.
***No head to head points awarded for no shows.

LEAGUE ONE

13 XabiArt
13 Keita Success
11 Garrus
10 Mark Lawrenson
10 Vishwa Atma
1 Crosby Nick*

*Crosby Nick scored 4 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 11:46:41 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 11:49:58 am
RPLP EUROPEAN CUP

LAST 16RND35

Match 1 : sameold 3 vs 10 bryanod

Match 2 : Youngest Son of Skittle 11 vs 11 Ycuzz*

Match 3 : Barneylfc 10 vs 7 LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 4 : Thush 9 vs 11 redforlife

Match 5 : Cape_Tear 10 vs 13 XabiArt

Match 6 : Port_Vale_Lad 8 vs 8 Olly**

Match 7 : amir87 16 vs 11 Rhino

Match 8 : Emerald Red 6 vs 11 The G in Gerrard


*Youngest Son of Skittle goes through on 2nd tie breaker. Both players had 2 correct results. Total goals scored was 27. He predicted 27, Ycuzz predicted 31
**Olly goes through on first tie breaker having predicted 2 correct results to Port_Vale_Lad's 1.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:04 am by Barneylfc∗ »
