RPLP EUROPEAN CUP GROUP STAGE ROUND 4
Just a couple of positions to sort in Group 3, with Olly, WillG.LFC and BoRed all finishing on 25 points. Given BoRed's concession, I guess it is between Olly and Will for the final automatic spot in the last 16.
As stated previously, the 2 highest scoring 3rd place finishers will also qualify, so these 2 spots will be taken by Grobbellrevell on 27 points, and redforlife on 26.
Round Score, Total Score, Name
Group 1
13 34 amir87
11 33 Ycuzz
05 25 RJH
09 25 KeegansPerm
04 22 Sami
09 16 CornerFlag
Group 2
10 32 Cape_Tear
13 32 Thush
12 26 redforlife
08 20 Carllfc
06 16 Garrus
03 13 GreatEx
Group 3
12 30 sameold
08 25 WillG.LFC
08 25 Olly
06 25 Bored
03 21 Crosby Nick
07 20 Vishwa Atma
Group 4
10 31 bryanod
12 28 Rhino
06 27 Grobbellrevell
08 25 The G in Gerrard
09 25 gary75
08 20 Shelts
Group 5
13 33 Port_Vale_Lad
07 31 Emerald Red
06 20 vivabobbygraham
04 19 jackh
08 16 Skittle
00 00 zimmie'5555
Group 6
15 37 XabiArt
11 26 mickitez
06 23 LovelyCushionedHeader
10 23 Prof
00 19 Gerry Attrick
04 16 bobinhood
Group 7
14 36 Youngest Son of Skittle
13 30 Barneylfc
06 24 Keita Success
09 21 Black Bull Nova
06 18 bradders1011
00 15 matty c
00 00 Archie