« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 1401 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,964
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #40 on: September 13, 2021, 08:55:54 pm »
If anyone is interested, there's a Champions League prediction competition at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349152
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #41 on: September 15, 2021, 03:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  6, 2021, 02:56:19 pm
Round 4 is open, round 3 should be updated in the next day or 2

First spoof of the season there.

At least one round will be updated tomorrow.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,964
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #42 on: September 15, 2021, 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 15, 2021, 03:45:40 pm
First spoof of the season there.

At least one round will be updated tomorrow.

Now we're getting updates on when to expect updates. ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #43 on: September 16, 2021, 05:42:30 pm »
WEEK 3 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 10 v 3 bobinhood
BoRed 9 v 6 Emerald Red
bryanod 7 v 6 gary75
KeegansPerm 0 v 6 Cape_Tear
Prof 10 v 0 amir87
RJH 5 v 4 The G in Gerrard
Skittle 9 v 6 Grobbellrevell
Thush 10 v 8 WillG.LFC*
Ycuzz 9 v 0 CornerFlag
Youngest Son of Skittle 14 v 9 redforlife

*Thush posted late. Head to head points awarded to WillG.LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 9 v 6 Carllfc
Gerry Attrick 0 v 4 LovelyCushionedHeader*
GreatEx 6 v 5 matty c
mickitez 12 v 2 jackh
Olly 5 v 12 Black Bull Nova
Rhino 5 v 6 Sami
sameold 6 v 8 mentalgellar
Shelts 7 v 7 Trendisdestiny
vivabobbygraham 3 v 14 JLStretton
zimmie'5555 7 v 8 Port_Vale_Lad

*LovelyCushionedHeader posted late. No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

10   Archie
7   Mark Lawrenson
6   Garrus
4   Keita Success
4   BlackandWhitePaul
4   Vishwa Atma
4   XabiArt
2   tommy LFC
0   BIG DICK NICK*
0   wige

*BIG DICK NICK scored 2 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #44 on: September 16, 2021, 05:43:02 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #45 on: September 16, 2021, 05:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  6, 2021, 11:31:33 am
do not amend the format of the posts. You can amend the colours and the bold, please don't amend anything else.


PM has been sent to the repeat offender, but no harm in reminding everyone else. The program I use to count the scores doesn't recognise the predictions if you amend the format of the opening post.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,832
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #46 on: September 19, 2021, 11:52:16 pm »
Flaming RAWK servers! :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #47 on: September 20, 2021, 10:16:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 19, 2021, 11:52:16 pm
Flaming RAWK servers! :D

I think it's pretty much a guarantee that if you don't miss any rounds in League One then it's promotion at the end of the season. I fully expect another few to drop out in the next lot of weeks.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,832
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #48 on: September 20, 2021, 10:24:54 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2021, 10:16:12 am
I think it's pretty much a guarantee that if you don't miss any rounds in League One then it's promotion at the end of the season. I fully expect another few to drop out in the next lot of weeks.

Think I only got two correct results, let alone scores so Im definitely the Norwich of League One at the moment!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #49 on: September 24, 2021, 05:31:13 pm »
WEEK 4 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

Good to see a full turnout with no late posts in round 4

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 6 v 6 Skittle
bobinhood 6 v 7 BoRed
Cape_Tear 10 v 9 Barneylfc
CornerFlag 8 v 4 Thush
Emerald Red 10 v 8 bryanod
gary75 10 v 6 KeegansPerm
Grobbellrevell 7 v 7 Prof
redforlife 5 v 7 RJH
The G in Gerrard 5 v 6 Ycuzz
WillG.LFC 7 v 8 Youngest Son of Skittle

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 6 v 4 sameold
Carllfc 5 v 10 Gerry Attrick
jackh 6 v 6 bradders1011
JLStretton 9 v 7 Shelts
LovelyCushionedHeader 7 v 7 GreatEx
matty c 8 v 10 mickitez
mentalgellar 4 v 8 Olly
Port_Vale_Lad 8 v 6 Rhino
Sami 9 v 6 vivabobbygraham
Trendisdestiny 5 v 6 zimmie'5555

LEAGUE ONE

10   Garrus
10   tommy LFC
9   Keita Success
8   XabiArt
7   Archie
7   Mark Lawrenson
6   BlackandWhitePaul
6   BIG DICK NICK
5   Vishwa Atma

wige has been removed from League One as they have not posted since round 1
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #50 on: September 24, 2021, 05:32:53 pm »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm »
1 Point so far, out of 27, has anyone ever had zero?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm
1 Point so far, out of 27, has anyone ever had zero?

There have been plenty of 0 scores in league 1 over the last few seasons, but normally these are from late posts and a 3 point deduction.

For people making an on time prediction for a full game week, I'm not 100% but I think no. I don't save old season's tables and scores, so the only way to check for sure would be to go through the threads.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,081
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm »
A quick look at last season as I remember a round was pretty abysmal. Sami score 0 in round 33, but this was only an 8 game round.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,964
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
Fuck off Brighton (and Palace), that's six points down the drain.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:12:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm
1 Point so far, out of 27, has anyone ever had zero?

Anyway, what was I complaining about, 3 points tonight and I don't think my opponent posted.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 