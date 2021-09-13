« previous next »
If anyone is interested, there's a Champions League prediction competition at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349152
Round 4 is open, round 3 should be updated in the next day or 2

First spoof of the season there.

At least one round will be updated tomorrow.
First spoof of the season there.

At least one round will be updated tomorrow.

Now we're getting updates on when to expect updates. ;D
WEEK 3 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 10 v 3 bobinhood
BoRed 9 v 6 Emerald Red
bryanod 7 v 6 gary75
KeegansPerm 0 v 6 Cape_Tear
Prof 10 v 0 amir87
RJH 5 v 4 The G in Gerrard
Skittle 9 v 6 Grobbellrevell
Thush 10 v 8 WillG.LFC*
Ycuzz 9 v 0 CornerFlag
Youngest Son of Skittle 14 v 9 redforlife

*Thush posted late. Head to head points awarded to WillG.LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 9 v 6 Carllfc
Gerry Attrick 0 v 4 LovelyCushionedHeader*
GreatEx 6 v 5 matty c
mickitez 12 v 2 jackh
Olly 5 v 12 Black Bull Nova
Rhino 5 v 6 Sami
sameold 6 v 8 mentalgellar
Shelts 7 v 7 Trendisdestiny
vivabobbygraham 3 v 14 JLStretton
zimmie'5555 7 v 8 Port_Vale_Lad

*LovelyCushionedHeader posted late. No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

10   Archie
7   Mark Lawrenson
6   Garrus
4   Keita Success
4   BlackandWhitePaul
4   Vishwa Atma
4   XabiArt
2   tommy LFC
0   BIG DICK NICK*
0   wige

*BIG DICK NICK scored 2 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
do not amend the format of the posts. You can amend the colours and the bold, please don't amend anything else.


PM has been sent to the repeat offender, but no harm in reminding everyone else. The program I use to count the scores doesn't recognise the predictions if you amend the format of the opening post.
Flaming RAWK servers! :D
Flaming RAWK servers! :D

I think it's pretty much a guarantee that if you don't miss any rounds in League One then it's promotion at the end of the season. I fully expect another few to drop out in the next lot of weeks.
I think it's pretty much a guarantee that if you don't miss any rounds in League One then it's promotion at the end of the season. I fully expect another few to drop out in the next lot of weeks.

Think I only got two correct results, let alone scores so Im definitely the Norwich of League One at the moment!
