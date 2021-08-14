« previous next »
Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)

MomoWasBoss

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm
Ive only ever had to collect a dupe once and it was some years ago at Arsenal away. I wasnt the lead booker but I got them to contact our ticket office to tell them that I would be contacting them to arrange a dupe.

Contacted the club and the woman I spoke to was very helpful, got it all arranged for me to collect it in my name. Doesnt seem this is going to be the case anymore. Hope everyone manages to get sorted. Ridiculous that this is even the case and its their own fault for leaving it so late to announce the selling details!

We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

Tommypig

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Ridiculous that this is even the case and its their own fault for leaving it so late to announce the selling details!

Whose to say that this wasn't planned to catch out the people passing on their tickets.
mattyr20LFC

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm
Anyone know of any seats going on a coach for tomorrow? Just been offered a last minute ticket, but everywhere seems sold out and the train is extortionate  ::)
monkeyharris

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm
FFS - Friday post arrived and no ticket
Club have just sent me an email saying - blame Covid - all tickets were sent last week...ignoring the other one i ordered on the 5th that was sent on the 11th and i need to email them about organizing a duplicate...grrrr
Or i can ring them at 1.30 tomorrow. - yeah right that'll work


+6 ticket exchange

PaulKS

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:49:28 pm
What a nightmare they've had this week

Nothing to do with the fact they only released details last week or anything...
MomoWasBoss

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:49:59 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 01:06:06 pm
Whose to say that this wasn't planned to catch out the people passing on their tickets.

Could well be, but doesnt seem fair that theyre making our supporters collect tickets on the first away of the season especially with Norwich being fucking miles away
We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

TeddyTime33

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm
Quote from: mattyr20LFC on Today at 01:41:18 pm
Anyone know of any seats going on a coach for tomorrow? Just been offered a last minute ticket, but everywhere seems sold out and the train is extortionate  ::)
start walking now pal
TeddyTime33

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:49:28 pm
What a nightmare they've had this week

Nothing to do with the fact they only released details last week or anything...
this week? Try the last decade
Craig S

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm
Quote from: mattyr20LFC on Today at 01:41:18 pm
Anyone know of any seats going on a coach for tomorrow? Just been offered a last minute ticket, but everywhere seems sold out and the train is extortionate  ::)

Official coach wasnt sold out. But think you need to buy at the same time as your ticket.
sonofkenny

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:49:28 pm
What a nightmare they've had this week

Nothing to do with the fact they only released details last week or anything...

You do know why don't you?  Big argument over the size of the allocation....
ABJ

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #170 on: Today at 01:58:21 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:56:10 pm
You do know why don't you?  Big argument over the size of the allocation....
Does that also explain why tickets that were purchased last Thursday were only posted out 6 days later?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

mattyr20LFC

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:03:44 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:53:55 pm
Official coach wasnt sold out. But think you need to buy at the same time as your ticket.

Ill try and ask them on the online chat about it.
Defo wont let me go on it if Im not the person who bought the match ticket tho
Barry Banana

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 12:13:45 pm
So the way it looks like it's going to work is:


You have to qualify yourself to purchase, and you can purchase for others who qualify at the same time.

A F&F cannot purchase yours unless they qualify themselves.

If someone in your group has lower credits, then you either buy your own and get them to buy theirs when the criteria reduces, or take the risk that it reduces to buy both together. You won't be able to buy theirs, if you bought your own when you first qualified.

You should only be the lead booker/purchaser if you are going yourself, as tickets are officially non-transferable, so you would need to present yourself at the away ground if the tickets didn't arrive.

Not quite correct. Once youve purchased your own ticket, the selling page remains open to you. And you can purchase tickets for F&F in later sales.
Long live the King

stoz

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:19:39 pm
Not quite correct. Once youve purchased your own ticket, the selling page remains open to you. And you can purchase tickets for F&F in later sales.

Noted. Thanks Barry
redman1974

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:15:46 pm
Quote from: mattyr20LFC on Today at 01:41:18 pm
Anyone know of any seats going on a coach for tomorrow? Just been offered a last minute ticket, but everywhere seems sold out and the train is extortionate  ::)

Try travel limited they may be able to squeeze 1 more on
PaulKS

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #175 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:53:19 pm
this week? Try the last decade

Good point

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:56:10 pm
You do know why don't you?  Big argument over the size of the allocation....

OK, sorry
Rhi

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #176 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 01:45:01 pm
FFS - Friday post arrived and no ticket
Club have just sent me an email saying - blame Covid - all tickets were sent last week...ignoring the other one i ordered on the 5th that was sent on the 11th and i need to email them about organizing a duplicate...grrrr
Or i can ring them at 1.30 tomorrow. - yeah right that'll work


FFS. Hope you get it sorted tomorrow.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Alf

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Reply #177 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm
This has all the hallmarks of someone at the ticket office being off sick & them finding a load of tickets in their draw, then finding another pile in another draw.
