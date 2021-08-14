Ive only ever had to collect a dupe once and it was some years ago at Arsenal away. I wasnt the lead booker but I got them to contact our ticket office to tell them that I would be contacting them to arrange a dupe.
Contacted the club and the woman I spoke to was very helpful, got it all arranged for me to collect it in my name. Doesnt seem this is going to be the case anymore. Hope everyone manages to get sorted. Ridiculous that this is even the case and its their own fault for leaving it so late to announce the selling details!