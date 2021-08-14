« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)  (Read 3855 times)

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #40 on: August 6, 2021, 11:07:27 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on August  6, 2021, 09:26:18 pm
Can anyone recommend a decent coach from liverpool? Tried to get on the Football Travel Limited one but just missed out on the last seats on the bus with the tables. Any other recommendations?

They have 2 coaches going another normal one without tables. I'm going on that one
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We go again
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #41 on: August 7, 2021, 04:26:50 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2021, 11:13:20 am
Jeez. Hotels in Norwich are like rocking horse shit and ones that are available they have seriously hiked the prices up (surprise surprise).  Travelodge nearby and not even in the town centre is £150!  150 quid for a fucking Travelodge with no brekky!!

In the end, booked Premier Inn in Bury St Edmunds for £100 on the Saturday night.  Will have a mooch around Cambridge on the Sunday as I've never been there.

The Maids Head has rooms for £115 and is city centre
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #42 on: August 7, 2021, 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on August  6, 2021, 11:07:27 pm
They have 2 coaches going another normal one without tables. I'm going on that one

Cheers he said that was booked up also but looking to get another one sorted
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We go again
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #43 on: August 8, 2021, 03:56:16 pm »
Someone reckons they are doing ID checks cause of COVID, how many of our 2600 tickets do you think are in the hands of people who match the name on the ticket!?! Cant possibly check ID of everyone?!
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #44 on: August 8, 2021, 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on August  8, 2021, 03:56:16 pm
Someone reckons they are doing ID checks cause of COVID, how many of our 2600 tickets do you think are in the hands of people who match the name on the ticket!?! Cant possibly check ID of everyone?!
be an empty away end if they do
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #45 on: August 9, 2021, 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on August  8, 2021, 03:56:16 pm
Someone reckons they are doing ID checks cause of COVID, how many of our 2600 tickets do you think are in the hands of people who match the name on the ticket!?! Cant possibly check ID of everyone?!

It'd be more chaotic than today if they did!
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #46 on: August 9, 2021, 11:55:33 am »
for years theyve said they will do checks at aways and ive still never had one or seen one apart from in europe. The home teams stewards just want to get people in and out they do not want to be checking everywhere. If this happens anywhere it will be spurs as the security to get in there was beyond a joke cant see it anywhere else
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We go again
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #47 on: August 9, 2021, 03:20:44 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on August  9, 2021, 11:55:33 am
for years theyve said they will do checks at aways and ive still never had one or seen one apart from in europe. The home teams stewards just want to get people in and out they do not want to be checking everywhere. If this happens anywhere it will be spurs as the security to get in there was beyond a joke cant see it anywhere else

You're probably right
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Offline elmothered1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #48 on: August 9, 2021, 07:42:52 pm »
There arent any names on the tickets either
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #49 on: August 9, 2021, 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on August  9, 2021, 11:55:33 am
for years theyve said they will do checks at aways and ive still never had one or seen one apart from in europe. The home teams stewards just want to get people in and out they do not want to be checking everywhere. If this happens anywhere it will be spurs as the security to get in there was beyond a joke cant see it anywhere else
And Spurs is NFC
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline stuartheal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #50 on: August 9, 2021, 08:34:03 pm »
Im sorted in the home end. That will do me fine. Where are people drinking beforehand? The Waterfront last time out but Im not sure thats still an away pub? Covid to bear in mind too.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #51 on: August 9, 2021, 09:10:13 pm »
So 13 2moro morning then 12 from 2pm.

Hope they send out the first ones soon though and not wait til they have all been sold
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:10:27 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  9, 2021, 08:29:54 pm
And Spurs is NFC
They are doing paper tickets for Watford in a few weeks time.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 589
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 am »
Anybody received their tickets for this yet? Still about 200 tickets left.
Logged

Offline jdirckze

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:41:15 pm »
 :)
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 08:19:37 am
Anybody received their tickets for this yet? Still about 200 tickets left.
arrived this morning
Logged

Online monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:49:27 pm »
Quote from: stuartheal on August  9, 2021, 08:34:03 pm
Im sorted in the home end. That will do me fine. Where are people drinking beforehand? The Waterfront last time out but Im not sure thats still an away pub? Covid to bear in mind too.
Waterfront is having building work done but they hope to have it fished by Friday for obvious reasons
The lad who runs it told me he'd let me know the score in the next day or so
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 08:19:37 am
Anybody received their tickets for this yet? Still about 200 tickets left.
No unfortunately
Quote from: jdirckze on Yesterday at 12:41:15 pm
:) arrived this morning
Hopefully 2moro then
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm »
When the games arent selling out on the initial sales, the club really need to be dropping the credits by bigger increments than one.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm »
Esp with 4 days left!
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Luke 17

  • And they had no child, because that Elisabeth was barren, and they both were now well stricken in years.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm »
They can chalk more off this way.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm
When the games arent selling out on the initial sales, the club really need to be dropping the credits by bigger increments than one.
Agreed. Unlike other clubs though, they make a rod for their own back by announcing the selling details so close to the match so now, because they have left it so late, any further sales for this match will be collection only as if tickets that I got in the 1st sale last Thursday still haven't arrived 5 days later then no way would tickets purchased tomorrow arrive within 2 days  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:17:09 am »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 08:19:37 am
Anybody received their tickets for this yet? Still about 200 tickets left.

Ours arrived today.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:08:56 am »
Looks like aways will deffo be dropping much lower than usual seasons doesn't it

Not a surprise really, but should be chances for people to get to aways that don't normally
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 09:08:56 am
Looks like aways will deffo be dropping much lower than usual seasons doesn't it

Not a surprise really, but should be chances for people to get to aways that don't normally
Definitely. Said to a mate the other day that it bodes really well for those that are much lower down the league away ladder (or even not at all as I can see at least 1, Leicester, dropping to all seasies) but actually do want to attend the game and not just buy a ticket for the credit.

Bearing in mind that this is the 1st away for 18 months, the fact that it has never dropped below 14 before but is currently sat on 12 with still approx. 140 tickets left just shows how many do buy for the credit but have no intention of going although that is common knowledge anyway.

The problem now is that unless they drop it down to 11, 10 etc. tomorrow and do collections only, those 140 odd will remain unsold as only approx. 60 tickets have been sold to those on 15, 14, 13 and 12, they'll be barely anyone on 11 either.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:28:58 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 09:08:56 am
Looks like aways will deffo be dropping much lower than usual seasons doesn't it

Not a surprise really, but should be chances for people to get to aways that don't normally
bodes well for me and my MK Dons in the league cup
Logged

Online MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 354
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:44:44 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm
When the games arent selling out on the initial sales, the club really need to be dropping the credits by bigger increments than one.

They must be reading this thread
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 09:44:44 am
They must be reading this thread
Yeah as they've just dropped it to 5!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 354
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:46:26 am
Yeah as they've just dropped it to 5!

Bit mad they've dropped it by that many, but as you said further up there can't be many on 11.

Surely they look at how many STH/members qualify before dropping it to set criteria
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 09:44:44 am
They must be reading this thread

Phil does read it!
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:10 am
Phil does read it!

167 seats left
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:54:41 am »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 09:48:19 am
Bit mad they've dropped it by that many, but as you said further up there can't be many on 11.

Surely they look at how many STH/members qualify before dropping it to set criteria
yeah they have the numbers so but also they're probably trying to get them sold now
Logged

Online AR48

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Reckon any of the big allocations might drop to all STs/members this season?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:59:42 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:58:29 am
Reckon any of the big allocations might drop to all STs/members this season?
I just had a scan and the only "midweek" aways are Leicester (28th Dec) and Everton (not really away) atm, of course this can easily change but it would probably need to be a midweek with a good allocation, members would still be a push to get past STHS imo
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Euro aways are different but I'm kinda intrguied, member with no credits so a lot has to go right of course. Issue might be limited capacity in some countries and UEFA haven't even allowed away fans back yet but on the basis of this if you add travel it could be accessible
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,417
  • JFT96
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:03:36 am
Euro aways are different but I'm kinda intrguied, member with no credits so a lot has to go right of course. Issue might be limited capacity in some countries and UEFA haven't even allowed away fans back yet but on the basis of this if you add travel it could be accessible

UEFA are talking about no away fans until next year at the earliest at the moment so I'd be surprised if that happens

I wonder if the club will look at what is happening with away sales this year and will change how they sell them going forward? Norwich dropping to 5 is mad!
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:24:45 am
UEFA are talking about no away fans until next year at the earliest at the moment so I'd be surprised if that happens

I wonder if the club will look at what is happening with away sales this year and will change how they sell them going forward? Norwich dropping to 5 is mad!
uefa need fuck off then, no reason away fans can't attend if the countries permit inward travel, bunch of jokers
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:38:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:24:45 am
UEFA are talking about no away fans until next year at the earliest at the moment so I'd be surprised if that happens

I wonder if the club will look at what is happening with away sales this year and will change how they sell them going forward? Norwich dropping to 5 is mad!

It is the clubs fault. Its a difficult place to get at late notice, trains are dead expensive. They sold them late, did not drop quick enough, and a block of corporates got added back.
I am still waiting for a ticket from the first fucking sale. Postie already been too. Knew I should have collected from the ground.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:58:29 am
Reckon any of the big allocations might drop to all STs/members this season?

100%

Leicester and Southampton would be my best guess, maybe Newcastle as well
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,417
  • JFT96
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:41:46 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:38:19 am
It is the clubs fault. Its a difficult place to get at late notice, trains are dead expensive. They sold them late, did not drop quick enough, and a block of corporates got added back.
I am still waiting for a ticket from the first fucking sale. Postie already been too. Knew I should have collected from the ground.

Oh I get that mate, but if a trend does develop of all games dropping further than they usually would it'll get a few people asking questions
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 