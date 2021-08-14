Looks like aways will deffo be dropping much lower than usual seasons doesn't it



Not a surprise really, but should be chances for people to get to aways that don't normally



Definitely. Said to a mate the other day that it bodes really well for those that are much lower down the league away ladder (or even not at all as I can see at least 1, Leicester, dropping to all seasies) but actually do want to attend the game and not just buy a ticket for the credit.Bearing in mind that this is the 1st away for 18 months, the fact that it has never dropped below 14 before but is currently sat on 12 with still approx. 140 tickets left just shows how many do buy for the credit but have no intention of going although that is common knowledge anyway.The problem now is that unless they drop it down to 11, 10 etc. tomorrow and do collections only, those 140 odd will remain unsold as only approx. 60 tickets have been sold to those on 15, 14, 13 and 12, they'll be barely anyone on 11 either.