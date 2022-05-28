« previous next »
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2040 on: May 28, 2022, 12:43:01 pm »
vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2041 on: May 28, 2022, 03:36:32 pm »
vs Real Madrid:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mo Salah
DP: 8
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2042 on: May 28, 2022, 04:08:50 pm »

vs Real Madrid:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mo Salah
DP: 8
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2043 on: May 28, 2022, 05:19:43 pm »
v Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Henderson
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 3-2 LFC
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2044 on: May 28, 2022, 05:31:00 pm »
Real Madrid

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2045 on: May 28, 2022, 06:31:31 pm »
Pure shithouse behaviour. Not sorry either  ;D

Come on Redmen
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2046 on: May 28, 2022, 07:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
Pure shithouse behaviour. Not sorry either  ;D

Come on Redmen

Fair play. Thought you might do something like that  ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2047 on: May 28, 2022, 07:50:09 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on May 28, 2022, 07:07:54 pm
Fair play. Thought you might do something like that  ;D

I lost a title by not doing it years ago. Won't make that mistake again  :D
Some effort from you though mate, well played  :wave
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2048 on: May 29, 2022, 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
Pure shithouse behaviour. Not sorry either  ;D

Shameful that. ;)

Well done on the record breaking season, though, and a well-deserved double. Surprised no one even made an effort, though, the same on the other thread. I'd have been all over 1-0 to Madrid if I was still in with a chance.

Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on May 28, 2022, 07:07:54 pm
Fair play. Thought you might do something like that  ;D

The trick is to post a fake entry and then edit it yourself just before the deadline so the leader has no time to copy it. Back in 2015 I posted a ridiculous prediction that Stoke would beat us and Diouf would score first, hoping the leader would copy it. I had another entry ready, but I was too busy refreshing the leader's entry to notice the deadline had passed. And the rest is history. You can guess who the leader was. ;D

But that was a dead rubber at Stoke, would be a bit sad doing that an hour and a half before the CL final. In 2007, I was top going into the final day, it was only the next day that I saw the player behind me predicted 2-1 to Milan and overtook me. And it wasn't even a late edit either.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2049 on: June 1, 2022, 03:22:39 pm »
v Real Madrid - European Cup Final N

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Diaz
Mane
Salah

FG - Vinicius
FS - Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid
DP - 2 (Fabinho)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2050 on: June 1, 2022, 03:24:01 pm »
And so, the season draws to a close with disappointment all round. Here is the final update that no one has been waiting for.

01   11   1056   Barneylfc (C)  :champ
02   11   1052   CornerTakenQuickly
03   10   1017   RJH
04   10   1009   BoRed
05   10   1008   KeegansPerm
06   10   1008   redforlife
07   10   989   ollyfrom.tv
08   09   985   bradders1011
09   11   982   mushi007
10   10   980   Garrus
11   10   976   joezydudek
12   09   968   mickitez
13   11   962   Mivi
14   10   960   Ndeyanka
15   10   951   MacAloolah
16   10   947   Ycuzz
17   11   935   Cape_Tear
18   00   923   LovelyCushionedHeader
19   10   911   Buck Pete
20   11   904   Kopite1971
21   10   861   Vishwa Atma
22   11   826   Sinyoro
23   09   789   vivabobbygraham
24   00   566   jackh


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, CornerTakenQuickly, mushi007, Mivi, Cape_Tear, Kopite1971, Sinyoro (11)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2051 on: June 1, 2022, 03:25:32 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

Congratulations to bradders who goes up as champion. A great tussle throughout the season

01   09   985   bradders1011 (C)  :champ
02   11   982   mushi007 (P)
03   10   980   Garrus (P)
-----------------------------------
04   11   826   Sinyoro
05   00   566   jackh
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2052 on: June 1, 2022, 03:26:15 pm »
Top scorers

redforlife   24   23   22   21   20   19   19   18   14
Sinyoro   34   29   24   23   23   23   12   11   
Barneylfc   29   29   28   28   20   11   11   11   
KeegansPerm   29   23   23   22   19   14   11      
RJH   30   29   27   25   23   14         
Cape_Tear   29   23   20   19   14   11         
CornerTakenQuickly   28   23   23   16   14   11         
mushi007   28   23   22   19   14   11         
bradders1011   28   23   22   15   14   14         
BoRed   28   27   24   18   14            
Kopite1971   28   26   22   14   11            
Vishwa Atma   28   20   19   18   14            
Ndeyanka   28   26   22   16               
Garrus   28   25   19   14               
LovelyCushionedHeader   27   22   20   14               
Mivi   21   19   14   11               
vivabobbygraham   21   17   14   14               
mickitez   30   27   23                  
Ollyfrom.tv   28   22   14                  
MacAloolah   23   19   17                  
Buck Pete   21   19   11                  
tommyLFC   30   22                     
Ycuzz   30   19                     
joezydudek   30   14                     
jackh   23   20                     
Trendisdestiny   32                        
Stigen Keegan   28                        
Trendisdestiny   23                        
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2053 on: June 1, 2022, 03:29:01 pm »
Well done to all winners over the course of the season  :wellin

2021/22

League: Barneylfc
Prem: BoRed
Championship: bradders1011
RAWK Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
League Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed Cup: Barneylfc


Thanks to everyone that stuck it out to the end. Hopefully see you all return for the Charity Shield on 30th July. Next season's thread will be open around 2 weeks before kick off  :wave

Delighted to finally get that monkey off my back  :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2054 on: June 1, 2022, 03:30:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2022, 12:35:46 pm

Well done on the record breaking season, though, and a well-deserved double.

I'm claiming a treble and including the RPLP title along with it  ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2055 on: June 1, 2022, 04:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2022, 03:24:01 pm
And so, the season draws to a close with disappointment all round. Here is the final update that no one has been waiting for.

01   11   1056   Barneylfc (C)  :champ
02   11   1052   CornerTakenQuickly
03   10   1017   RJH
04   10   1009   BoRed
05   10   1008   KeegansPerm
06   10   1008   redforlife
07   10   989   ollyfrom.tv
08   09   985   bradders1011
09   11   982   mushi007
10   10   980   Garrus
11   10   976   joezydudek
12   09   968   mickitez
13   11   962   Mivi
14   10   960   Ndeyanka
15   10   951   MacAloolah
16   10   947   Ycuzz
17   11   935   Cape_Tear
18   00   923   LovelyCushionedHeader
19   10   911   Buck Pete
20   11   904   Kopite1971
21   10   861   Vishwa Atma
22   11   826   Sinyoro
23   09   789   vivabobbygraham
24   13   566   jackh


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, CornerTakenQuickly, mushi007, Mivi, Cape_Tear, Kopite1971, Sinyoro (11)


Barney.  What is the middle column of figures?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2056 on: June 1, 2022, 04:20:22 pm »
Scores for the game mate. Real Madrid in that example

Just noticed an error though. jackh scored 0. The 13 was from his previous entry.
« Last Edit: June 1, 2022, 04:22:34 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2057 on: June 1, 2022, 04:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2022, 04:20:22 pm
Scores for the game mate. Real Madrid in that example

Just noticed an error though. jackh scored 0. The 13 was from his previous entry.

Ahh right. Gotcha

Congrats on the double.

Just over 6 years since "Jonny Evans day" :)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2058 on: June 1, 2022, 04:28:37 pm »
Fuck sake Pete, I'd forgotten all about that.  :D

What a wanker he is  :wanker
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2059 on: June 1, 2022, 05:22:29 pm »
And here are the final BoRed's Cup standings, confirming that Barney has indeed won a double. :P

17.03   Barneylfc
16.80   KeegansPerm
16.70   CornerTakenQuickly
16.54   joezydudek
16.48   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.14   RJH
16.13   mickitez
16.12   Cape_Tear
16.02   BoRed
16.00   redforlife
15.98   Buck Pete
15.95   ollyfrom.tv
15.94   Vishwa Atma
15.89   bradders1011
15.88   Sinyoro
15.85   MacAloolah
15.77   Mivi
15.74   Ndeyanka
15.59   mushi007
15.56   Garrus
15.52   Ycuzz
15.32   Kopite1971
14.89   jackh
14.89   vivabobbygraham
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2060 on: June 1, 2022, 05:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2022, 03:25:32 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

Congratulations to bradders who goes up as champion. A great tussle throughout the season

01   09   985   bradders1011 (C)  :champ
02   11   982   mushi007 (P)
03   10   980   Garrus (P)
-----------------------------------
04   11   826   Sinyoro
05   00   566   jackh

congrats to bradders... not
Online rushyman

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2061 on: June 3, 2022, 11:27:53 pm »
Thought Id just pop my head in to see if anyone else has retained the title still

Nope 😁😎

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 25, 2022, 12:01:02 pm
Whatever happens, it's been an enjoyable season, despite the accusations of skullduggery  :D


Some things never change 😂

I might decide to join back up next season but after Bo explains why I dont participate you all might not want me to 
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2062 on: June 3, 2022, 11:34:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on June  3, 2022, 11:27:53 pm
I might decide to join back up next season but after Bo explains why I dont participate you all might not want me to 

We'll take anyone ;D
Online rushyman

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2063 on: June 3, 2022, 11:35:51 pm »
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2064 on: June 3, 2022, 11:42:43 pm »
Come to think of it, I have no idea why you're not taking part, I thought you'd just had enough. Or had enough of missed entries. ;)

You haven't fallen out with Barney, have you? :P
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 08:22:19 am »
Quote from: BoRed on June  3, 2022, 11:42:43 pm
Come to think of it, I have no idea why you're not taking part, I thought you'd just had enough. Or had enough of missed entries. ;)

You haven't fallen out with Barney, have you? :P

Why would anyone fall out with Barney?
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:22:19 am
Why would anyone fall out with Barney?

How would be a better question. I've been trying for years, without success. ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:15:56 am
How would be a better question. I've been trying for years, without success. ;D

 ;)
Online rushyman

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 04:24:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June  3, 2022, 11:42:43 pm
Come to think of it, I have no idea why you're not taking part, I thought you'd just had enough. Or had enough of missed entries. ;)

You haven't fallen out with Barney, have you? :P

Ive mentioned in our correspondence but here goes

Ive played since .tv days of 2002. I took over running it after Istanbul in my tenure of running it we won 1 league cup amd 1 fa cup in 11 years. Since I stopped running it weve won literally everything in 6 years

So maybe its just the running of it I need to keep out of

So basically its supernatural/superstitious lunacy. But the last 2 weeks of this season has made me think I may aswell play 😢😂
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:24:45 pm
Ive mentioned in our correspondence but here goes

Ive played since .tv days of 2002. I took over running it after Istanbul in my tenure of running it we won 1 league cup amd 1 fa cup in 11 years. Since I stopped running it weve won literally everything in 6 years

So maybe its just the running of it I need to keep out of

So basically its supernatural/superstitious lunacy. But the last 2 weeks of this season has made me think I may aswell play 😢😂

Haha, I remember that exchange now, but I guess I found that too mad to be the actual reason. ;D
Online rushyman

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 02:40:28 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm
Haha, I remember that exchange now, but I guess I found that too mad to be the actual reason. ;D

Oh Tip of the iceberg

My house will probably be covered in tin foil in the near future
