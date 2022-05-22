« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2000 on: May 22, 2022, 09:08:04 pm
Needed something to take my mind off things. It didn't work.

It wasn't quite as dramatic as in the actual Premier League, but the final day sees olly relegated, while mickitez, Ndeyanka and Macaloolah all survive.

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v joezydudek 17-17
BoRed v ollyfrom.tv 21-14
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 15-13
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 15-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v Kopite1971 0-20
mickitez v CornerTakenQuickly 15-13
Mivi v redforlife 21-21
RJH v Ndeyanka 17-17
vivabobbygraham v MacAloolah 21-19
Ycuzz v Trendisdestiny 16-0

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

649   535   +114   71   BoRed C
619   557   +062   64   Ycuzz
600   565   +035   61   LovelyCushionedHeader (3)
573   575   -002   61   Kopite1971 (3)
650   546   +104   61   RJH
602   551   +051   58   Mivi (1)
590   565   +025   57   Buck Pete (4)
601   558   +043   56   KeegansPerm (2)
628   602   +026   55   Barneylfc (1)
540   573   -033   54   Vishwa Atma (4)
537   593   -056   54   vivabobbygraham (3)
594   595   -001   52   mickitez (3)
593   586   +007   52   joezydudek (4)
639   612   +027   51   CornerTakenQuickly
625   594   +031   50   redforlife
598   601   -003   49   Ndeyanka (2)
578   601   -023   46   MacAloolah (3)
595   578   +017   46   ollyfrom.tv (1) R
602   580   +022   43   Cape Tear (1) R
134   580   -446   10   Trendisdestiny (30) R

Relevant head-to-head scores:

RJH v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-14 11-13
RJH v Kopite1971 23-17 14-14
Kopite1971 v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-17 20-0
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 19-15 14-15
joezydudek v mickitez 0-14 13-0
MacAloolah v ollyfrom.tv 13-13 17-15

Unlike the newly promoted players, I'm not asking the regulars to confirm they'll be around next season, but if anyone isn't planning to play, please let me know.

Hope to see you all back next year. Now let's win number 7 next week!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2001 on: May 22, 2022, 09:09:02 pm
v Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Henderson
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm by BoRed
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2002 on: May 22, 2022, 09:19:28 pm
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Thiago
Fabinho
Hendo

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:18:46 pm by CornerTakenQuickly
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2003 on: May 22, 2022, 09:20:05 pm
Cheers Bored, much appreciated
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2004 on: May 22, 2022, 10:38:26 pm
I'll be up to date on Wednesday. Currently on a boat back to Belfast absolutely gutted.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2005 on: May 23, 2022, 08:22:08 am
v Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Keita Fabinho Henderson
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2006 on: May 23, 2022, 08:24:10 pm
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Salah
Diaz

First Goal Mane
Final Score 1-1
DP 10
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2007 on: May 24, 2022, 10:12:31 am
LFC vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Robbo
Thiago
Fabinho
Keita
Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm by bradders1011
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2008 on: May 25, 2022, 09:18:51 am
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Liverpool
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Last Edit: May 26, 2022, 07:13:37 pm by Barneylfc∗
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2009 on: May 25, 2022, 09:37:42 am
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Keita
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 3-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Last Edit: May 25, 2022, 12:53:17 pm by mushi007
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2010 on: May 25, 2022, 11:23:14 am
v Chelsea - FA Cup Final N

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Keita
Henderson
Thiago
Diaz
Mane
Salah

FG - No goalscorer
FS - Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea
DP - 2 (James)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2011 on: May 25, 2022, 11:24:24 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Chelsea N

01   11   1013   Barneylfc
02   11   1007   CornerTakenQuickly
03   11   967   RJH
05   10   966   KeegansPerm
04   10   963   BoRed
06   13   957   redforlife
07   12   948   ollyfrom.tv
08   11   945   mushi007
10   10   942   Garrus
09   14   939   bradders1011
13   11   933   joezydudek
11   11   932   mickitez
12   11   912   Mivi
14   12   912   Ndeyanka
15   11   907   MacAloolah
16   00   906   LovelyCushionedHeader
17   11   905   Ycuzz
18   11   896   Cape_Tear
19   12   862   Buck Pete
20   14   858   Kopite1971
21   10   838   Vishwa Atma
22   11   775   Sinyoro
23   14   738   vivabobbygraham
24   00   553   jackh


Top Scorers - bradders1011, Kopite1971, vivabobbygraham (14)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2012 on: May 25, 2022, 11:25:21 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   945   mushi007 (P)
02   10   942   Garrus (P)
03   14   939   bradders1011 (P)
--------------------------------------
04   11   775   Sinyoro
05   00   553   jackh
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2013 on: May 25, 2022, 11:40:19 am
v Southampton A

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas
Milner
Jones
Elliott
Jota
Minamino
Firmino

FG - Redmond
FS - Southampton 1 - 2 Liverpool (Redmond; Minamino, Matip)
DP - 4 (Stephens, Tella)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2014 on: May 25, 2022, 11:41:12 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Southampton A

01   16   1029   Barneylfc
02   21   1028   CornerTakenQuickly
03   23   990   RJH
04   16   982   KeegansPerm
05   16   979   BoRed
06   20   977   redforlife
07   17   965   ollyfrom.tv
08   21   960   bradders1011
09   13   958   mushi007
10   15   957   Garrus
11   16   949   joezydudek
12   13   945   mickitez
13   21   933   Ndeyanka
14   18   930   Mivi
15   17   923   LovelyCushionedHeader
16   15   922   MacAloolah
17   17   922   Ycuzz
18   13   909   Cape_Tear
19   22   884   Buck Pete
20   15   873   Kopite1971
21   00   838   Vishwa Atma
22   23   798   Sinyoro
23   21   759   vivabobbygraham
24   00   553   jackh


Top Scorers - RJH, Sinyoro (23)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2015 on: May 25, 2022, 11:42:08 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   21   960   bradders1011 (P)
02   13   958   mushi007 (P)
03   15   957   Garrus (P)
--------------------------------------
04   23   798   Sinyoro
05   00   553   jackh

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2016 on: May 25, 2022, 11:57:48 am
v Wolves H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Keita
Mane
Diaz
Jota

FG - Neto
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 (Mane, Salah, Robertson; Neto)
DP - 2 (Matip)


Next Game - Real Madrid, Champions League Final, Paris, 28th may 20:00
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2017 on: May 25, 2022, 12:01:02 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves

And so it all comes down to the final game with only 4 points separating the top 2. Incredible run from CornerTakenQuickly to nibble away at a 60 point deficit.
Whatever happens, it's been an enjoyable season, despite the accusations of skullduggery  :D

01   16   1045   Barneylfc
02   13   1041   CornerTakenQuickly
03   17   1007   RJH
04   20   999   BoRed
05   16   998   KeegansPerm
06   21   998   redforlife
07   14   979   ollyfrom.tv
08   16   976   bradders1011
09   13   971   mushi007
10   13   970   Garrus
11   17   966   joezydudek
12   14   959   mickitez
13   21   951   Mivi
14   17   950   Ndeyanka
15   19   941   MacAloolah
16   15   937   Ycuzz
17   15   924   Cape_Tear
18   00   923   LovelyCushionedHeader
19   17   901   Buck Pete
20   20   893   Kopite1971
21   13   851   Vishwa Atma
22   17   815   Sinyoro
23   21   780   vivabobbygraham
24   13   566   jackh


Top Scorers - redforlife, Mivi, vivabobbygraham (21)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2018 on: May 25, 2022, 12:03:13 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

Also going down to the final game is the destination of the Championship title with only 6 points separating the top 3. You've been able to throw a blanket over these 3 all season, with the lead barely ever being more than a few points. A great tussle, and they'll all be worthy additions to the Premier League.

01   16   976   bradders1011 (P)
02   13   971   mushi007 (P)
03   13   970   Garrus (P)
--------------------------------------
04   17   815   Sinyoro
05   13   566   jackh
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2019 on: May 25, 2022, 12:06:43 pm
No silverware for this, but redforlife will finish the season with the highest amount of top scores, 2 clear of Sinyoro, Barneylfc and KeegansPerm

redforlife   24   23   22   21   20   19   19   18   14
Sinyoro   34   29   24   23   23   23   12      
Barneylfc   29   29   28   28   20   11   11      
KeegansPerm   29   23   23   22   19   14   11      
RJH   30   29   27   25   23   14         
bradders1011   28   23   22   15   14   14         
Cape_Tear   29   23   20   19   14            
BoRed   28   27   24   18   14            
CornerTakenQuickly   28   23   23   16   14            
mushi007   28   23   22   19   14            
Vishwa Atma   28   20   19   18   14            
Ndeyanka   28   26   22   16               
Kopite1971   28   26   22   14               
Garrus   28   25   19   14               
LovelyCushionedHeader   27   22   20   14               
vivabobbygraham   21   17   14   14               
mickitez   30   27   23                  
Ollyfrom.tv   28   22   14                  
MacAloolah   23   19   17                  
Mivi   21   19   14                  
Buck Pete   21   19   11                  
tommyLFC   30   22                     
Ycuzz   30   19                     
joezydudek   30   14                     
jackh   23   20                     
Trendisdestiny   32                        
Stigen Keegan   28                        
Trendisdestiny   23                        
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2020 on: May 25, 2022, 01:05:54 pm
Tactics i think is needed in the last game
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2021 on: May 25, 2022, 02:09:02 pm
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Keita
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 4-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2022 on: May 25, 2022, 02:25:52 pm
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 3-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Last Edit: Today at 08:36:30 am by Mivi
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2023 on: May 25, 2022, 02:35:34 pm
vs Real Madrid

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Kieta
Fabinho

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2024 on: May 25, 2022, 04:39:05 pm
And here are BoRed's Cup standings heading into the final game of the season.

17.13   Barneylfc
16.92   KeegansPerm
16.79   CornerTakenQuickly
16.66   joezydudek
16.48   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.25   mickitez
16.24   RJH
16.21   Cape_Tear
16.11   BoRed
16.10   redforlife
16.09   Buck Pete
16.06   Vishwa Atma
16.05   ollyfrom.tv
16.00   bradders1011
15.98   Sinyoro
15.95   MacAloolah
15.85   Mivi
15.83   Ndeyanka
15.66   mushi007
15.65   Garrus
15.62   Ycuzz
15.40   Kopite1971
15.00   vivabobbygraham
14.89   jackh

This title is Barney's to lose, though the top four are theoretically still in with a chance. Concretely, if Barney gets 24 points on the final day, no one will be able to catch him even with maximum points. If Barney's score is around 10, KeegansPerm will need to outscore him by 13 points and CornerTakenQuickly by 22 points to overtake him. Meanwhile, joezydudek needs to score a maximum and hope Barney scores at most 7 points.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2025 on: May 25, 2022, 05:33:23 pm
It basically is the main trophy that one anyway. Most consistent player of the season  :wave :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2026 on: May 25, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
Real Madrid v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: Real Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
FG: Benzema
DP: 8


Liverpool to win after ET  (no points for this but just my feeling)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 03:20:36 pm
Madrid v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm
Vs Madrid


Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 06:36:30 pm
Thiago edits  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm
v Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2031 on: Today at 12:07:56 am
Madrid v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

Thanks everyone involved for a well-run season!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2032 on: Today at 08:55:26 am
Madrid v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Diaz
Final Score 3 - 1 to us
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2033 on: Today at 09:04:54 am
CornerTakenQuickly aiming for a treble

2021/22

League:
Prem: BoRed
Championship: 
RAWK Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
League Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed Cup:
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #2034 on: Today at 09:12:53 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:04:54 am
CornerTakenQuickly aiming for a treble

Quadruple even.

Quote from: BoRed on May 25, 2022, 04:39:05 pm
This title is Barney's to lose, though the top four are theoretically still in with a chance. Concretely, if Barney gets 24 points on the final day, no one will be able to catch him even with maximum points. If Barney's score is around 10, KeegansPerm will need to outscore him by 13 points and CornerTakenQuickly by 22 points to overtake him. Meanwhile, joezydudek needs to score a maximum and hope Barney scores at most 7 points.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 09:17:11 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:12:53 am
Quadruple even.

He'd need to edit for that. Even if he got a maximum with his current prediction, it wouldn't be 22 points more than me
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:17:11 am
He'd need to edit for that. Even if he got a maximum with his current prediction, it wouldn't be 22 points more than me

Haha, didn't go as far as checking your entries, but it doesn't surprise me that you have. ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 09:31:02 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:29:04 am
Haha, didn't go as far as checking your entries, but it doesn't surprise me that you have. ;D

Honestly, I haven't checked it 5 times a day for the last few days  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
