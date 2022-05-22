And here are BoRed's Cup standings heading into the final game of the season.



17.13 Barneylfc

16.92 KeegansPerm

16.79 CornerTakenQuickly

16.66 joezydudek

16.48 LovelyCushionedHeader

16.25 mickitez

16.24 RJH

16.21 Cape_Tear

16.11 BoRed

16.10 redforlife

16.09 Buck Pete

16.06 Vishwa Atma

16.05 ollyfrom.tv

16.00 bradders1011

15.98 Sinyoro

15.95 MacAloolah

15.85 Mivi

15.83 Ndeyanka

15.66 mushi007

15.65 Garrus

15.62 Ycuzz

15.40 Kopite1971

15.00 vivabobbygraham

14.89 jackh



This title is Barney's to lose, though the top four are theoretically still in with a chance. Concretely, if Barney gets 24 points on the final day, no one will be able to catch him even with maximum points. If Barney's score is around 10, KeegansPerm will need to outscore him by 13 points and CornerTakenQuickly by 22 points to overtake him. Meanwhile, joezydudek needs to score a maximum and hope Barney scores at most 7 points.