Needed something to take my mind off things. It didn't work.
It wasn't quite as dramatic as in the actual Premier League, but the final day sees olly relegated, while mickitez, Ndeyanka and Macaloolah all survive.
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v joezydudek 17-17
BoRed v ollyfrom.tv 21-14
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 15-13
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 15-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v Kopite1971 0-20
mickitez v CornerTakenQuickly 15-13
Mivi v redforlife 21-21
RJH v Ndeyanka 17-17
vivabobbygraham v MacAloolah 21-19
Ycuzz v Trendisdestiny 16-0
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
649 535 +114 71 BoRed C
619 557 +062 64 Ycuzz
600 565 +035 61 LovelyCushionedHeader (3)
573 575 -002 61 Kopite1971 (3)
650 546 +104 61 RJH
602 551 +051 58 Mivi (1)
590 565 +025 57 Buck Pete (4)
601 558 +043 56 KeegansPerm (2)
628 602 +026 55 Barneylfc (1)
540 573 -033 54 Vishwa Atma (4)
537 593 -056 54 vivabobbygraham (3)
594 595 -001 52 mickitez (3)
593 586 +007 52 joezydudek (4)
639 612 +027 51 CornerTakenQuickly
625 594 +031 50 redforlife
598 601 -003 49 Ndeyanka (2)
578 601 -023 46 MacAloolah (3)
595 578 +017 46 ollyfrom.tv (1) R
602 580 +022 43 Cape Tear (1) R
134 580 -446 10 Trendisdestiny (30) R
Relevant head-to-head scores:
RJH v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-14 11-13
RJH v Kopite1971 23-17 14-14
Kopite1971 v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-17 20-0
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 19-15 14-15
joezydudek v mickitez 0-14 13-0
MacAloolah v ollyfrom.tv 13-13 17-15
Unlike the newly promoted players, I'm not asking the regulars to confirm they'll be around next season, but if anyone isn't planning to play, please let me know.
Hope to see you all back next year. Now let's win number 7 next week!