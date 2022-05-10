Looks like I somehow won the Premier League tonight . While picking just six of the starting lineup correctly.



The continuation of Ycuzz's terrible run sees me go six points clear with two games to go, and our head-to-head record means I now can't be caught.



Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):



612 505 +107 67 BoRed C

586 536 +050 61 Ycuzz

583 528 +055 60 LovelyCushionedHeader (2)

610 515 +095 57 RJH

569 524 +045 55 KeegansPerm (2)

538 562 -024 55 Kopite1971 (3)

562 530 +032 54 Mivi (1)

594 564 +030 54 Barneylfc (1)

527 539 -012 54 Vishwa Atma (3)

559 548 +011 51 joezydudek (4)

551 550 +001 51 Buck Pete (4)

566 567 -001 49 mickitez (3)

605 580 +025 48 CornerTakenQuickly

495 557 -062 48 vivabobbygraham (3)

584 556 +028 46 redforlife

564 537 +027 46 ollyfrom.tv (1)

560 567 -007 45 Ndeyanka (2)

543 564 -021 45 MacAloolah (3)

573 544 +029 40 Cape Tear (1)

134 542 -408 10 Trendisdestiny (28) R



The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701



Yep, Congratulations Bored and well done too on running this competition and keeping things up to date. My form has been indifferent this year to say the least.I'm guessing you'll get your trophy presented to you just before the Wolves game on Sunday week. I'll give you a little cheer from the Kop....