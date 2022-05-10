Looks like I somehow won the Premier League tonight
. While picking just six of the starting lineup correctly.
The continuation of Ycuzz's terrible run sees me go six points clear with two games to go, and our head-to-head record means I now can't be caught.
Meanwhile, wins for four of the bottom six means we still have a massive survival battle to look forward to, though Cape Tear's prospects look bleak.
The national lottery draw: 03 - 25 - 27 - 28 - 29 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history
)
325272829 / 3 = 108424276 remainder 1
remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 31 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Cape Tear v redforlife 13-19
CornerTakenQuickly v Mivi 12-13
joezydudek v Buck Pete 13-11
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc 12-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v RJH 13-11
mickitez v Vishwa Atma 12-14
Ndeyanka v MacAloolah 10-15
Trendisdestiny v ollyfrom.tv 0-11
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 13-11
Ycuzz v BoRed 11-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
612 505 +107 67 BoRed C
586 536 +050 61 Ycuzz
583 528 +055 60 LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
610 515 +095 57 RJH
569 524 +045 55 KeegansPerm (2)
538 562 -024 55 Kopite1971 (3)
562 530 +032 54 Mivi (1)
594 564 +030 54 Barneylfc (1)
527 539 -012 54 Vishwa Atma (3)
559 548 +011 51 joezydudek (4)
551 550 +001 51 Buck Pete (4)
566 567 -001 49 mickitez (3)
605 580 +025 48 CornerTakenQuickly
495 557 -062 48 vivabobbygraham (3)
584 556 +028 46 redforlife
564 537 +027 46 ollyfrom.tv (1)
560 567 -007 45 Ndeyanka (2)
543 564 -021 45 MacAloolah (3)
573 544 +029 40 Cape Tear (1)
134 542 -408 10 Trendisdestiny (28) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701