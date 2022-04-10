The home advantage rules sees Ycuzz go five points clear with seven games to go. Meanwhile, olly picks up a massive win and Cape Tear is given a lifeline by LovelyCushionedHeader's absence.
The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 25 - 42 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
311254247 / 8 = 38906780 remainder 7
remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 37 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v KeegansPerm 16-11
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 14-11
LovelyCushionedHeader v Cape Tear 0-14
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 11-17
ollyfrom.tv v Barneylfc 18-13
RJH v mickitez 13-15
Trendisdestiny v CornerTakenQuickly 0-15
Vishwa Atma v MacAloolah 19-17
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 13-11
Ycuzz v redforlife 16-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
524 462 +062 60 Ycuzz
536 453 +083 55 BoRed
505 452 +053 53 KeegansPerm (2)
543 445 +098 50 RJH
503 455 +048 50 Mivi
504 468 +036 49 LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
460 466 -006 47 Vishwa Atma (3)
515 493 +022 46 mickitez (2)
500 481 +019 43 joezydudek (3)
462 512 -050 43 Kopite1971 (3)
532 505 +027 42 CornerTakenQuickly
535 517 +018 42 Barneylfc
503 490 +013 42 Ndeyanka (1)
435 484 -049 42 vivabobbygraham (3)
501 475 +026 39 redforlife
476 521 -045 39 Buck Pete (4)
498 479 +019 37 ollyfrom.tv (1)
471 513 -042 34 MacAloolah (3)
497 470 +027 33 Cape Tear (1)
134 493 -359 10 Trendisdestiny (23) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701