« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 30650 times)

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1600 on: April 10, 2022, 04:44:37 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Jota
Salah
Mane

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1601 on: April 10, 2022, 08:22:26 am »
v Man City

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1602 on: April 10, 2022, 09:19:43 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firming
Mane

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1603 on: April 10, 2022, 09:48:33 am »
vs Man City


Alisson

TAA   Matip   VVD   Robertson

Henderson   Fabinho   Thiago

Salah   Jota   Mane


Score: 1- 4 LFC

First goal: Mane

DP: 5
« Last Edit: April 10, 2022, 11:18:35 am by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,709
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1604 on: April 10, 2022, 10:31:57 am »
Vs City

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Mane
Firmino
Salah

Salah
3-1 Liverpool win
8
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,473
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1605 on: April 10, 2022, 11:41:02 am »
vs Man City

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1606 on: April 10, 2022, 11:47:09 am »
Vs City

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Mahrez
Final Score 2-1 City
DP 10
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1607 on: April 10, 2022, 12:52:30 pm »
@ City:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mo Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,632
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1608 on: April 10, 2022, 01:50:18 pm »
vs Man City

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Diaz
Mane

FS: 3-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,632
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1609 on: April 10, 2022, 08:03:26 pm »
More dropped points.

Absolute bottle job if CornerTakenQuickly doesn't win the title from here now.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm »
When's the next round of the RAWK cup?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm
When's the next round of the RAWK cup?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 11, 2022, 04:26:51 pm
RAWK Cup Final will take place over the Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg. TOFG will be required.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 08:13:10 pm »
The home advantage rules sees Ycuzz go five points clear with seven games to go. Meanwhile, olly picks up a massive win and Cape Tear is given a lifeline by LovelyCushionedHeader's absence.

The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 25 - 42 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

311254247 / 8 = 38906780 remainder 7

remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 37 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v KeegansPerm 16-11
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 14-11
LovelyCushionedHeader v Cape Tear 0-14
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 11-17
ollyfrom.tv v Barneylfc 18-13
RJH v mickitez 13-15
Trendisdestiny v CornerTakenQuickly 0-15
Vishwa Atma v MacAloolah 19-17
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 13-11
Ycuzz v redforlife 16-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

524   462   +062   60   Ycuzz
536   453   +083   55   BoRed
505   452   +053   53   KeegansPerm (2)
543   445   +098   50   RJH
503   455   +048   50   Mivi
504   468   +036   49   LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
460   466   -006   47   Vishwa Atma (3)
515   493   +022   46   mickitez (2)
500   481   +019   43   joezydudek (3)
462   512   -050   43   Kopite1971 (3)
532   505   +027   42   CornerTakenQuickly
535   517   +018   42   Barneylfc
503   490   +013   42   Ndeyanka (1)
435   484   -049   42   vivabobbygraham (3)
501   475   +026   39   redforlife
476   521   -045   39   Buck Pete (4)
498   479   +019   37   ollyfrom.tv (1)
471   513   -042   34   MacAloolah (3)
497   470   +027   33   Cape Tear (1)
134   493   -359   10   Trendisdestiny (23) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 08:28:45 pm »
LFC vs Benfica

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Keita
Elliott
Jones
Diaz
Firmino
Mane

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Diaz
DP: 9
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
v Benfica

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Keita Henderson Jones
Mane Firmino Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm »
Vs Benfica

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Jones

Mane
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
TOFG: 22
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 05:55:39 am »
v Benfica

Alisson
TAA Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Keita Henderson Jones
Mane Firmino Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 