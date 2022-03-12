10 missed entries is automatic relegation, so you've some left in the bank for now



Just to clarify, is it the bottom 3 players (plus anyone who misses 10 games) who get relegated or the bottom 3 who haven't already been automatically relegated (plus anyone who misses 10 games).So, if 19th and 20th have both missed 10 entries, only 18th will go down with them (along with anyone else above them who has missed 10 entries).