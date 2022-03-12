« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 06:25:33 am
Vs Brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Diaz
Salah
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 07:20:39 am
vs Brighton

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Mane Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 07:44:15 am
Vs Brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Diaz
Salah
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 07:58:41 am
vs Brighton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Keita
Henderson

Mane
Jota
Salah

Final Score: 0 - 2 LFC
First Goal: Salah
DP 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 08:20:52 am
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott
Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Brighton
DP - 6
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 08:34:57 am
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Jota
Diaz
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton
DP - 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 09:02:34 am
v Brighton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 2 - 0 Brighton
DP - 4
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 09:16:49 am
@Brighton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 09:50:27 am
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Diaz Mane

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 10:06:29 am
vs Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Diaz Mane

Score: 1-0 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 2
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 10:21:30 am
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Fabinho
Henderson
Chamberlain
Diaz
Salah
Mane

First Goal Arnold
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 11:26:11 am
Vs Brighton

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Kieta
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 11:33:39 am
Quote from: BoRed on March 11, 2022, 05:16:49 pm
Where do you get your team news from? ;)

Going to have to find a better source now  :butt
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 02:34:22 pm
v Brighton A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG - Diaz
FS - Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool (Diaz, Salah)
DP - 8 (Fabinho, Bissouma, MacAllister, Maupay)


Next Game - Arsenal A, Premier League, Wednesday 16th March 20:15
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 02:34:57 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Brighton

01   19   808   Barneylfc
02   26   765   CornerTakenQuickly
03   27   750   RJH
05   25   746   joezydudek
04   26   742   mushi007
06   27   740   BoRed
07   17   736   redforlife
08   20   735   KeegansPerm
10   16   734   ollyfrom.tv
09   17   731   LovelyCushionedHeader
13   24   725   bradders1011
11   19   720   Ndeyanka
12   24   720   Mivi
14   18   716   Garrus
15   26   716   mickitez
16   26   713   Cape_Tear
17   17   699   Ycuzz
18   25   692   MacAloolah
19   00   653   Buck Pete
20   19   641   Vishwa Atma
21   19   637   Kopite1971
22   17   579   vivabobbygraham
23   18   561   Sinyoro
24   17   430   jackh


Top Scorers - RJH, BoRed (27)
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 02:35:37 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   26   742   mushi007
02   24   725   bradders1011
03   18   716   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   18   561   Sinyoro
05   17   430   jackh
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 02:55:32 pm
1 in 11 chance I'm drawn against RJH in the PL. ;D
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 12, 2022, 08:15:10 pm
The national lottery draw: 07 - 13 - 21 - 23 - 39 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

71321233944 / 11 = 6483748540 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v MacAloolah 27-25
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 19-19
LovelyCushionedHeader v Buck Pete 18-0
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 19-20
ollyfrom.tv v CornerTakenQuickly 16-26
RJH v Cape Tear 27-26
Trendisdestiny v redforlife 0-17
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 20-24
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 17-25
Ycuzz v mickitez 17-26

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

471   434   +037   51   Ycuzz
489   426   +063   48   BoRed
450   420   +030   47   KeegansPerm (2)
461   415   +046   46   Mivi
466   416   +050   46   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
486   415   +071   44   RJH
463   435   +028   41   Ndeyanka (1)
410   419   -009   41   Vishwa Atma (3)
420   469   -049   40   Kopite1971 (3)
492   465   +027   39   Barneylfc
407   438   -031   38   vivabobbygraham (2)
468   439   +029   40   joezydudek (2)
435   484   -049   36   Buck Pete (4)
453   437   +016   37   mickitez (2)
453   427   +026   36   redforlife
480   468   +012   36   CornerTakenQuickly
450   436   +014   32   ollyfrom.tv (1)
426   466   -040   32   MacAloolah (3)
468   438   +030   30   Cape Tear
134   435   -301   10   Trendisdestiny (20) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 13, 2022, 12:10:10 am
vs Arsenal

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Jota Diaz Mane

Score: 1-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 13, 2022, 09:35:47 pm
LFC vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 10:17:17 am
v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Jota Mane Diaz

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 11:36:31 am
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 12:25:47 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Diaz

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 05:23:49 pm
Bloody hell never missed so many weeks in one season. :no

How many "no-shows" before you boot someone out Bo?
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 06:05:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 14, 2022, 05:23:49 pm
Bloody hell never missed so many weeks in one season. :no

How many "no-shows" before you boot someone out Bo?

10 missed entries is automatic relegation, so you've some left in the bank for now
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 06:12:12 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 14, 2022, 05:23:49 pm
Bloody hell never missed so many weeks in one season. :no

How many "no-shows" before you boot someone out Bo?

As Barney said, ten missed entries will see you relegated, but looking at the table if you miss another six you'd probably be relegated anyway. ;)
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 08:14:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 14, 2022, 06:05:04 pm
10 missed entries is automatic relegation, so you've some left in the bank for now

Just to clarify, is it the bottom 3 players (plus anyone who misses 10 games) who get relegated or the bottom 3 who haven't already been automatically relegated (plus anyone who misses 10 games).
So, if 19th and 20th have both missed 10 entries, only 18th will go down with them (along with anyone else above them who has missed 10 entries). 

mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 08:16:09 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Kieta
Fabinho

Jota
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP:8
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 08:18:42 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on March 14, 2022, 08:14:53 pm
Just to clarify, is it the bottom 3 players (plus anyone who misses 10 games) who get relegated or the bottom 3 who haven't already been automatically relegated (plus anyone who misses 10 games).
So, if 19th and 20th have both missed 10 entries, only 18th will go down with them (along with anyone else above them who has missed 10 entries).

The bottom 3 + anyone that has 10 missed entries but finishes outside of the bottom 3. So at the minute it's just Trend + 2 others
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 14, 2022, 08:37:05 pm
Just realised I haven't even sorted the latest PL table properly. ;D
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:43:20 pm

Vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP:8
Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 06:01:34 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Score: Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm
Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

FS: 0-2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 05:26:07 am
v Arsenal

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
