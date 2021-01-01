Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21****** (Read 26552 times)
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,127
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1440 on:
Today
at 06:25:33 am »
Vs Brighton
Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Diaz
Salah
Mane
FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Ycuzz
of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,458
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1441 on:
Today
at 07:20:39 am »
vs Brighton
Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Mane Diaz
FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,748
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1442 on:
Today
at 07:44:15 am »
Vs Brighton
Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Diaz
Salah
Mane
FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 89
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1443 on:
Today
at 07:58:41 am »
vs Brighton
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Mane
Jota
Salah
Final Score: 0 - 2 LFC
First Goal: Salah
DP 6
