The national lottery draw: 14 - 18 - 28 - 29 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1418282938 / 17 = 83428408 remainder 2
remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 5 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Kopite1971 15-0
Cape Tear v MacAloolah 14-15
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 16-15
mickitez v KeegansPerm 19-20
Mivi v RJH 14-14
ollyfrom.tv v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
redforlife v Vishwa Atma 13-21
Trendisdestiny v joezydudek 0-12 (joezydudek loses to the minimum home score)
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka 14-13
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 16-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
384 319 +065 44 Ycuzz
361 300 +061 38 Mivi
367 295 +072 37 RJH
357 333 +024 36 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
363 299 +064 35 BoRed
351 329 +022 35 Ndeyanka (1)
312 357 -045 33 Kopite1971 (3)
333 324 +009 32 KeegansPerm (2)
372 351 +021 31 Barneylfc
355 333 +022 30 redforlife
347 335 +012 30 joezydudek (2)
363 373 -010 29 CornerTakenQuickly
352 371 -019 29 Buck Pete (2)
318 350 -032 28 vivabobbygraham (1)
336 326 +010 27 mickitez (2)
328 316 +012 26 ollyfrom.tv (1)
285 319 -034 26 Vishwa Atma (3)
310 351 -041 25 MacAloolah (3)
342 344 -002 23 Cape Tear
134 345 -211 10 Trendisdestiny (14) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701