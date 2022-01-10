« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 19139 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1000 on: January 10, 2022, 04:20:37 pm »
RAWK CUP ROUND 1 RESULTS

Match 1 : Cape_Tear 00 vs Bye 5

Match 2 : mushi007 14 vs 18 CornerTakenQuickly

Match 3 : Vishwa Atma 00 vs 17 Mivi

Match 4 : Wullie160975 12 vs 15 Sinyoro

Match 5 : Barneylfc 19 vs Bye 2

Match 6 : tommy LFC 00 vs 00 rushyman

Match 7 : Ndeyanka 12 vs Bye 3

Match 8 : ollyfrom.tv 13 vs Bye 1

Match 9 : Buck Pete 11 vs 17 LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 10 : redforlife 20 vs Bye 4

Match 11 : Garrus 14 vs 11 Kopite1971

Match 12 : bradders1011 11 vs 17 MacAloolah

Match 13 : RJH 16 vs 00 jackh

Match 14 : joezydudek 13 vs 12 Ycuzz

Match 15 : KeegansPerm 18 vs 10 vivabobbygraham

Match 16 : BoRed 17 vs 13 mickitez


Of course the only 2 ties are between someone that had a bye, and 2 players that don't post  ;D
« Last Edit: January 10, 2022, 04:36:41 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1001 on: January 10, 2022, 04:28:42 pm »
RAWK CUP ROUND 1 REPLAY

Match 1 : Cape_Tear 00 vs Bye 5

Match 6 : tommy LFC 00 vs 00 rushyman


Ties to take place v Arsenal on Thursday. TOFG required from all players (although Cape_Tear will go through simply by making a prediction)

If none of the players post, I will select the highest scoring player in the Arsenal game that lost their tie in round 1 to take their place.
So if you lost your first round tie, please post TOFG with your Arsenal prediction. If TOFG does not provide a highest scoring player, whoever posts first for Arsenal will go through. If you edit your post, the time of your edit will be deemed as the time of your post.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1002 on: January 10, 2022, 04:30:37 pm »
I will use the above rule to sort out any future ties in the event of neither player posting for the initial round or the replays. I'll add it to the rules at some point.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1003 on: January 10, 2022, 04:38:51 pm »
So to confirm, the following players that lost their round 1 tie should post TOFG with their Arsenal prediction


mushi007
Vishwa Atma
Wullie160975
Buck Pete
Kopite1971
bradders1011
jackh
Ycuzz
vivabobbygraham
mickitez
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1004 on: January 10, 2022, 04:45:15 pm »
And here are the top scorers after 30 games


Garrus   28   25   19   14
mushi007   28   23   19   14
redforlife   24   20   19   14
Sinyoro   34   23   12   
Barneylfc   28   28   20   
Ndeyanka   28   26   16   
CornerTakenQuickly   28   23   14   
bradders1011   28   15   14   
LovelyCushionedHeader   27   20   14   
KeegansPerm   23   23   19   
Cape_Tear   23   20   14   
mickitez   30   27      
tommyLFC   30   22      
Ycuzz   30   19      
RJH   25   14      
BoRed   24   14      
jackh   23   20      
MacAloolah   23   19      
Mivi   19   14      
Vishwa Atma   19   14      
vivabobbygraham   17   14      
Trendisdestiny   32         
Stigen Keegan   28         
Kopite1971   28         
Trendisdestiny   23         
Buck Pete   21         
joezydudek   14         
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1005 on: January 10, 2022, 04:50:17 pm »
BoRed's standings after Shrewsbury:

18.17   Barneylfc
18.06   tommy LFC
17.26   KeegansPerm
17.25   joezydudek
17.15   Buck Pete
17.14   Ycuzz
16.96   Cape_Tear
16.90   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.86   mickitez
16.80   CornerTakenQuickly
16.53   mushi007
16.53   Mivi
16.50   Ndeyanka
16.37   Garrus
16.33   redforlife
16.30   RJH
16.27   BoRed
16.10   ollyfrom.tv
16.04   MacAloolah
15.90   bradders1011
15.70   Sinyoro
15.60   Vishwa Atma
15.57   jackh
15.54   Kopite1971
15.50   Wullie160975
15.15   vivabobbygraham
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1006 on: January 11, 2022, 08:32:59 am »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Oxelade
Fabinho
Jones

Firmino
Minimino
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 8
TOFG: 23
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1007 on: January 11, 2022, 08:53:23 am »
v Arsenal

Alisson
Williams Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Chamberlain
Firmino Jota Minamino

Score: 3-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,420
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1008 on: January 11, 2022, 09:45:37 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Ox
Jota Firmino Minamino

FS: 3 - 2 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
ToFG: 24
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 11:25:47 am »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Bradley
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Ox
Fabinho
Morton

Firmino
Minamino
Jones

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Jota
Firmino
Minamino

First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 2 - 1 to LFC
DP: 10
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 12:43:21 pm »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Trent AA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas


Fabinho
Ox
Henderson

Firmino
Minamino
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:01:27 pm by Mivi »
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Ox

Firmino
Jota
Minamino

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm »
v Arsenal

Alisson
Bradley
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas
Hendo
Fabinho
Ox
Firmino
Jota
Minamino

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
TOFG 17
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,468
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
v Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Ox Firmino Jota

Score: 3-0
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 08:25:23 am »
v Arsenal

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Firmino Jota Minamino

Score: 3-0 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
TOFG 17 mins
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
v Arsenal

Alisson

Williams
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Milner

Jota
Firmino
Jones

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
TOFG: 31 mins
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 