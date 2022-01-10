RAWK CUP ROUND 1 REPLAY



Match 1 : Cape_Tear 00 vs Bye 5



Match 6 : tommy LFC 00 vs 00 rushyman





Ties to take place v Arsenal on Thursday. TOFG required from all players (although Cape_Tear will go through simply by making a prediction)



If none of the players post, I will select the highest scoring player in the Arsenal game that lost their tie in round 1 to take their place.

So if you lost your first round tie, please post TOFG with your Arsenal prediction. If TOFG does not provide a highest scoring player, whoever posts first for Arsenal will go through. If you edit your post, the time of your edit will be deemed as the time of your post.

