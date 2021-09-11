« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 11, 2021, 05:35:56 am
v Leeds

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mané

FS Leeds 1-3 Liverpool
FS Jota
DP 6
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 11, 2021, 08:00:20 am
v Leeds

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 6
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 11, 2021, 02:06:36 pm
@Leeds

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 1-2 LFC
FG; Van Dijk
DP: 6
Logged
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 11, 2021, 09:59:09 pm
v Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Jota
FS - 3-1 LFC
DP - 6
Logged
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 11, 2021, 11:58:46 pm
 Vs Leeds

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Mane
FS - 2-1 Liverpool
DP - 3
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 12, 2021, 10:13:08 am
Leeds v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 4
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 12, 2021, 10:20:43 am
vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Mane

FG: Jota
FS: 2 - 1 LFC Win
DP: 6
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 12, 2021, 11:39:05 am
Vs Leeds

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 12, 2021, 12:20:35 pm
Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Jota
Salah

2-0 Liverpool win
Jota
6

Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 12, 2021, 01:56:12 pm
@ Leeds

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diogo Jota
DP: 8
Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 12:33:40 pm
Is this for all matches or league only?
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 01:19:31 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on September 13, 2021, 12:33:40 pm
Is this for all matches or league only?

All matches mate.
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 08:11:28 pm
The national lottery draw: 15 - 16 - 19 - 34 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1516193444 / 35 = 43319812 remainder 24

remainder + 1 = 25, so we use Round 25 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Buck Pete 24-22
BoRed v Vishwa Atma 24-13
Cape Tear v CornerTakenQuickly 13-23
KeegansPerm v joezydudek 24-23
LovelyCushionedHeader v Ndeyanka 24-20
mickitez v redforlife 16-24
Mivi v Trendisdestiny 24-12
RJH v Kopite1971 23-17
vivabobbygraham v ollyfrom.tv 13-13
Ycuzz v MacAloolah 16-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

67   46   +21   9   Ycuzz
83   70   +13   9   Buck Pete
80   67   +13   9   joezydudek
70   60   +10   9   Mivi
72   71   +01   9   LovelyCushionedHeader
78   62   +16   8   RJH
76   57   +19   7   BoRed
75   70   +05   6   Barneylfc
68   63   +05   6   Ndeyanka
64   62   +02   6   Trendisdestiny
71   77   -06   6   mickitez
74   69   +05   4   CornerTakenQuickly
59   63   -04   4   ollyfrom.tv
59   69   -10   4   vivabobbygraham
60   73   -13   4   Vishwa Atma
62   80   -18   4   KeegansPerm (1)
59   71   -12   3   MacAloolah
63   76   -13   3   redforlife
59   74   -15   3   Cape Tear
53   72   -19   3   Kopite1971 (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 08:14:10 pm
v Milan

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:06 am by BoRed »
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 08:55:34 pm
If anyone is interested, there's a Champions League prediction competition at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349152
KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 10:09:17 pm
Milan

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS 2-0 LFC
FS Salah
DP 4
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 10:40:17 pm
LFC vs A.C. Milan

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo
Mane
Salah
Jota

Score: 2-1 to the Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 13, 2021, 11:03:22 pm
vs Milan

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: 2-0 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 08:52:19 am
v Milan

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Konate Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 09:47:06 am
Leeds update will follow this afternoon, along with the draw for the first round of the league cup which will take place v Milan. There will be replays, so no TOFG will be required.

For the newcomers, TOFG is 'Time of first goal' which will be used as a tie breaker in the replays. If you are involved in a replay, simply add your predicted time of the first goal scored in the game to your normal prediction, and in the event of a tie at the end of the replay, the closest prediction wins :wave
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 11:58:53 am
vs Milan

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Kieta

Jota
Salah
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm
vs Milan

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Thiago
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: 4-0 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm
Vs Milan

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 4
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm
v Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Leeds 0 - 3 Liverpool (Salah, Fabinho, Mane)
DP - 11 (Llorente, Struijk(R), Cooper; Fabinho)

Next Game - AC Milan H, Champions League, Wednesday 15th September 20:00
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:33:36 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Leeds A

01   22   83   Buck Pete
02   23   80   joezydudek
03   23   78   RJH
04   24   75   BoRed
05   23   74   Barneylfc
06   23   72   CornerTakenQuickly
07   15   71   bradders1011
08   15   70   mickitez
09   23   70   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   20   68   Ndeyanka
11   22   68   mushi007
12   15   67   Garrus
13   23   67   Mivi
14   16   66   Ycuzz
15   21   64   Wullie160975
16   12   62   Trendisdestiny
17   24   62   redforlife
18   23   61   KeegansPerm
19   13   59   Vishwa Atma
20   13   58   Cape_Tear
21   13   58   ollyfrom.tv
22   12   57   vivabobbygraham
23   13   57   MacAloolah
24   16   56   Sinyoro
25   17   54   Kopite1971
26   12   50   jackh
27   00   42   tommy LFC
28   00   33   wige
29   00   28   Stigen Keegan
30   00   27   mrantarctica
31   00   21   RogerTheRed
32   00   15   Chig
33   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
34   00   15   Carrard
35   00   13   rushyman
36   00   00   carraggeriise


Top Scorers - BoRed, redforlife (24)
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:34:50 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   71   bradders1011
02   22   68   mushi007
03   15   67   Garrus
--------------------------------------
04   21   64   Wullie160975
05   16   56   Sinyoro
06   12   50   jackh
07   00   42   tommy LFC
08   00   33   wige
09   00   28   Stigen Keegan
10   00   27   mrantarctica
11   00   21   RogerTheRed
12   00   15   Chig
13   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
14   00   15   Carrard
15   00   13   rushyman
16   00   00   carraggeriise
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:39:08 pm
As expected, we didn't have 32 entries for Leeds to have a full compliment for the League Cup.

Both tommyLFC and Wige have posted for 3 and 2 rounds respectively, so both will be included for the draw.

For the remaining 4 spots, they will be byes, however if anyone from Stigen Keegan down to carraggeriise in the table above makes a prediction for AC Milan, they will replace the bye.

These will be taken in order of who posts first. So if Stigen Keegan posts first from this group, they will take the position of 'Bye 1', if mrantarctica then posts next, they will take the position of 'Bye 2' and so on.
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1

Yes, it is a random generator  :D

Match 1 : Bye 3 vs Ycuzz

Match 2 : Barneylfc vs Bye 4

Match 3 : BoRed vs Ndeyanka

Match 4 : Wullie160975 vs Bye 2

Match 5 : Buck Pete vs MacAloolah

Match 6 : jackh vs bradders1011

Match 7 : Vishwa Atma vs Kopite1971

Match 8 : Cape_Tear vs Trendisnotdestiny

Match 9 : joezydudek vs redforlife

Match 10 : CornerTakenQuickly vs RJH

Match 11 : tommyLFC vs Bye 1

Match 12 : Garrus vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 13 : Mivi vs mickitez

Match 14 : KeegansPerm vs LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 15 : Sinyoro vs wige

Match 16 : mushi007 vs vivabobbygraham


In the event of any ties, replays will take place v Norwich in the league cup.
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm
v AC Milan

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Jota
FS - 2-1 Liverpool
DP - 8
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:44:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
Yes, it is a random generator  :D

I get accused of fixing attendance figures and lottery draws, and you somehow manage to get away with anything! ;D
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
V Milan

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 01:59:49 am
AC Milan

TAA  Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 08:53:10 am
vs ac Milan

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 09:50:07 am
Liverpool v AC Milan

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 10:45:58 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:44:55 pm
I get accused of fixing attendance figures and lottery draws, and you somehow manage to get away with anything! ;D

I'm sure it's not the first time I've drawn a bye in the last 2 or 3 seasons either
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 10:47:21 am
Liverpool v AC Milan

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Mane

3-0 Liverpool
1st Goal - Salah
DP - 8
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 10:57:35 am
vs Milan

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 2 -0 to Liverpool
DP: 6
