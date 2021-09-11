The national lottery draw: 15 - 16 - 19 - 34 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1516193444 / 35 = 43319812 remainder 24
remainder + 1 = 25, so we use Round 25 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Buck Pete 24-22
BoRed v Vishwa Atma 24-13
Cape Tear v CornerTakenQuickly 13-23
KeegansPerm v joezydudek 24-23
LovelyCushionedHeader v Ndeyanka 24-20
mickitez v redforlife 16-24
Mivi v Trendisdestiny 24-12
RJH v Kopite1971 23-17
vivabobbygraham v ollyfrom.tv 13-13
Ycuzz v MacAloolah 16-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
67 46 +21 9 Ycuzz
83 70 +13 9 Buck Pete
80 67 +13 9 joezydudek
70 60 +10 9 Mivi
72 71 +01 9 LovelyCushionedHeader
78 62 +16 8 RJH
76 57 +19 7 BoRed
75 70 +05 6 Barneylfc
68 63 +05 6 Ndeyanka
64 62 +02 6 Trendisdestiny
71 77 -06 6 mickitez
74 69 +05 4 CornerTakenQuickly
59 63 -04 4 ollyfrom.tv
59 69 -10 4 vivabobbygraham
60 73 -13 4 Vishwa Atma
62 80 -18 4 KeegansPerm (1)
59 71 -12 3 MacAloolah
63 76 -13 3 redforlife
59 74 -15 3 Cape Tear
53 72 -19 3 Kopite1971 (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701