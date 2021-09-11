As expected, we didn't have 32 entries for Leeds to have a full compliment for the League Cup.



Both tommyLFC and Wige have posted for 3 and 2 rounds respectively, so both will be included for the draw.



For the remaining 4 spots, they will be byes, however if anyone from Stigen Keegan down to carraggeriise in the table above makes a prediction for AC Milan, they will replace the bye.



These will be taken in order of who posts first. So if Stigen Keegan posts first from this group, they will take the position of 'Bye 1', if mrantarctica then posts next, they will take the position of 'Bye 2' and so on.