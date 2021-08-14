« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 10:49:00 am
@ Norwich:

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 10:55:20 am
v Norwich

Becker

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Konate
Tskimikas

Fabinho
Milner
Ox

Salah
Jota
Mane

Score: 4-1 Liverpool
First Scorer: Mane
DP: 8
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 11:02:57 am
vs Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas


Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Chig

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 11:05:47 am
V Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fab
Keita
Elliot

Salah
Jota
Mane

First scorer= Keita
Final score= NOR 0 - 4 LIV
DP= 2

Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 11:10:15 am
Welcome to all the new entrants.

Hopefully you all stick around for the season. The competition runs for every game Liverpool play in all competitions.
Each entry must be in no later than 90 minutes before the scheduled kick off  :wave
jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 12:19:14 pm
vs Norwich City

Alisson
Tsimikas
Konate
Matip
Trent
Fab
Milner
Ox
Mane
Bobby
Salah

Salah
0-3 Liverpool
4
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 01:19:06 pm
vs Norwich

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Thiago Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
mrantarctica

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 02:17:16 pm
v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Milner
Keita
Jota
Salah
Mane

FS 1-3 Liverpool
FG Jota
DP 4
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 02:56:44 pm
v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Milner
Firmino
Jota
Salah
Mane

FS 2-0 to us
FG Salah
DP 4
RogerTheRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 03:14:56 pm
Right here goes!
Ali, Trent, Kostas, Virgil, Joel, Naby, Jimmy, Fab, Mo, Sadio, Diogo
Final score 3-1 to the Reds
First scorer Mo
DP - 4
rushyman

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 04:23:17 pm
Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas


Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

4-1
Salah
DP: 4
Carrard

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 04:25:03 pm
Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Jota
Mane

2-0
Jota
6
carraggeriise

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 04:26:34 pm
Norwich

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Milner
Firmino

Jota
Salah
Mane

3-0
Mané
DP- 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 14, 2021, 09:58:40 pm
Good to see a full turnout in the Premier League. Welcome back, everyone!

Good to see a full turnout in the Premier League. Welcome back, everyone!

The national lottery draw: 01 - 02 - 15 - 19 - 39 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

10215193943 / 38 = 268820893 remainder 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v vivabobbygraham 25-16
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 19-22
MacAloolah v Barneylfc 20-17
mickitez v Cape Tear 24-20
Mivi v KeegansPerm 22-19
ollyfrom.tv v joezydudek 16-20
redforlife v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-17
Trendisdestiny v Ndeyanka 15-23
Vishwa Atma v RJH 19-19
Ycuzz v Kopite1971 23-17

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

25   16   +9   3   BoRed
23   15   +8   3   Ndeyanka
23   17   +6   3   Ycuzz
24   20   +4   3   mickitez
20   16   +4   3   joezydudek
22   19   +3   3   Buck Pete
22   19   +3   3   Mivi
20   17   +3   3   MacAloolah
17   16   +1   3   LovelyCushionedHeader
19   19   +0   1   Vishwa Atma
19   19   +0   1   RJH
16   17   -1   0   redforlife
19   22   -3   0   KeegansPerm
19   22   -3   0   CornerTakenQuickly
17   20   -3   0   Barneylfc
20   24   -4   0   Cape Tear
16   20   -4   0   ollyfrom.tv
17   23   -6   0   Kopite1971
15   23   -8   0   Trendisdestiny
16   25   -9   0   vivabobbygraham

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 16, 2021, 09:31:29 am
Cheers Bo and welcome back folks.  :wave
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 16, 2021, 09:53:25 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 16, 2021, 09:31:29 am
Cheers Bo and welcome back folks.  :wave
  It is nice to be back
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 12:54:21 am
How many DP last satdee?
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 01:04:20 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 17, 2021, 12:54:21 am
How many DP last satdee?

4 mate 

My update will be tomorrow
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 09:48:17 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 17, 2021, 12:54:21 am
How many DP last satdee?


I can see why you're asking, I think I messed up your score. I'll fix it tonight.
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 09:57:21 am
Just can't get the staff these days  :P
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 10:27:51 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 17, 2021, 09:57:21 am
Just can't get the staff these days  :P

;D

As I keep saying, I encourage everyone to at least check their own scores. Making a few errors from time to time should encourage them a bit more. ;)
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 11:55:21 am
vs Burnley

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Thiago Fabinho Henderson
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 05:15:19 pm
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0
FG: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 05:35:08 pm
Quote from: BoRed on August 17, 2021, 10:27:51 am
;D

As I keep saying, I encourage everyone to at least check their own scores. Making a few errors from time to time should encourage them a bit more. ;)

I literally got everyone's score wrong! ;D

Shame on all of you who didn't even notice. :P

The scores have now been fixed.
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 05:36:25 pm
v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Keita Fabinho Henderson
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Literally about to hit post and my work PC has shut down for an update  :butt

Although to be fair that's my fault as I did schedule it for 6pm  ;D

Hopefully it saves as I didn't hit save on my spreadsheet either. If it does I'll log in later and post it. If it doesn't it'll have to wait until next Monday as I'm off work the rest of the week.
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 06:06:27 pm
Just can't get the staff these days :P
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 06:08:36 pm
Quote from: BoRed on August 17, 2021, 06:06:27 pm
Just can't get the staff these days :P

 :lmao

I deserve that  :D
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 08:20:46 pm
Thankfully I was able to recover the spreadsheet  :champ
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 08:23:57 pm
v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Milner
Keita
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Jota
FS - Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool (Jota, Firmino, Salah)
DP - 4 (Cantwell; Milner)

Next Game - Burnley, Premier League, Saturday 21st August 12:30
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 08:26:10 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Norwich A

A great start for new entrants Garrus and Stigen Keegan.
The same can't be said for long time players rushyman, carraggeriise and Carrard, who all posted late.

01   28   28   Garrus
02   28   28   Stigen Keegan
03   27   27   mrantarctica
04   25   25   BoRed
05   24   24   mickitez
06   24   24   jackh
07   24   24   bradders1011
08   23   23   Ndeyanka
09   23   23   Ycuzz
10   22   22   Buck Pete
11   21   21   Mivi
12   21   21   RogerTheRed
13   20   20   Cape_Tear
14   20   20   joezydudek
15   19   19   KeegansPerm
16   19   19   RJH
17   19   19   tommy LFC
18   19   19   wige
19   18   18   CornerTakenQuickly
20   18   18   MacAloolah
21   18   18   Vishwa Atma
22   18   18   mushi007
23   17   17   Barneylfc
24   17   17   Kopite1971
25   17   17   LovelyCushionedHeader
26   16   16   vivabobbygraham
27   16   16   Sinyoro
28   15   15   ollyfrom.tv
29   15   15   redforlife
30   15   15   Chig
31   15   15   Klopp Your Hands
32   14   14   Trendisdestiny
33   12   12   Wullie160975
34   00   00   rushyman
35   00   00   carraggeriise
36   00   00   Carrard


Top scorers - Garrus, Stigen Keegan (28)
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 17, 2021, 08:30:27 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   28   28   Garrus
02   28   28   Stigen Keegan
03   27   27   mrantarctica
--------------------------------------
04   24   24   jackh
05   24   24   bradders1011
06   21   21   RogerTheRed
07   19   19   tommy LFC
08   19   19   wige
09   18   18   mushi007
10   16   16   Sinyoro
11   15   15   Chig
12   15   15   Klopp Your Hands
13   12   12   Wullie160975
14   00   00   rushyman
15   00   00   carraggeriise
16   00   00   Carrard
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 18, 2021, 02:53:32 pm
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 18, 2021, 09:11:29 pm
LFC v Burntley

Alisson
Tsimikas
VVD
Matip
Trent
Keita
Fabinho
Ox
Salah
Mane
Firmino

2-0 to Liverpool

FGS: Salah

DP: 8
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 07:11:29 am
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 08:23:44 am
Quote from: BoRed on August 17, 2021, 05:35:08 pm
I literally got everyone's score wrong! ;D

Shame on all of you who didn't even notice. :P

The scores have now been fixed.

So, did I get 21 or 22?? :D
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 09:04:03 am
Quote from: Mivi on Yesterday at 08:23:44 am
So, did I get 21 or 22?? :D

Both. :)

And shame on all of you who still don't know the rules! ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 10:47:31 am
The Premier League

Points for a game will be awarded based on the normal entries, but there will be a home advantage  home players will gain an extra point if their score prediction differs from the actual outcome by one goal.
Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 12:29:36 pm
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 02:01:05 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:04:03 am
Both. :)

And shame on all of you who still don't know the rules! ;D


Like I read them..... :)
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 21, 2021, 07:36:02 am
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Firmino

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 4 - 0
DP: 6
