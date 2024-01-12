It's small potatoes but how many people are going to avoid PO insurance products which may otherwise have been a favourable option in the past?

I can differentiate between online PO insurance purchases underwritten by a different organisation but the Post Office name has been trashed.



The reputation of an absolute golden service, an entirely necessary and community appreciated locality has been kicked in the bollocks by greed and corruption, as usual, by the hierarchy of a closed group of executives.



Having said all that, and of course, most people will not look at their local PO any different. I visit mine many times a year, we know each others faces. The staff know the kippers of all the customers and we'll continue to support and shop there.



Sometimes its the only place I can buy RJ's chocolate & liquorice logs.

Magnificent.