The Post Office Scandal

Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 01:42:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 12, 2024, 10:18:10 am
This BBC article is astonishing - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67884743

It's about their 2015 Panorama expose on the Post Office/Horizon, and how senior figures at the PO tried to bully and threaten both experts appearing on the programme and the programme makers themselves.

Both Ernst Young & Second Sight had assessed Horizon on behalf of the PO and, along with IT people connected to the system, warned them that Horizon was unsafe - yet the PO ignored all and simply doubled-down on the lie that Horizon was totally fine and it was postmasters thieving that was the problem, pressing ahead with prosecutions.

Even now, at the inquiry, the PO are focused mainly on protecting their own arses.

There MUST be prosecutions of senior PO figures in this.

And the government needs to claw back every penny paid to Fujitsu in connection with Horizon

I read that article on the way to work, it's absolutely incredible. They needed to speak out about it and hopefully more people will be looked at while those wrongly accused are exonerated.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 01:54:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 12, 2024, 01:38:38 pm
So. Will the truly guilty be compensated too?

Almost certainly (save for those who have already had their cases heard). Like I say: it's a trade off. For me it is an acceptable one compared with the significant delay that letting the courts handle it would entail (these are not young folks - many have died since the scandal came to light - without compensation or exoneration)
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 02:27:33 pm
Very rough figures

Theres 6000+ subpostmasters
Before horizon there were 6 prosecution a year
After, 60
Horizon evidence is basically worthless

So, yeah they are pretty much all innocent
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 02:51:41 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 12, 2024, 01:54:27 pm
Almost certainly (save for those who have already had their cases heard). Like I say: it's a trade off. For me it is an acceptable one compared with the significant delay that letting the courts handle it would entail (these are not young folks - many have died since the scandal came to light - without compensation or exoneration)
Hmm. I'm not at all sure I agree with you. Although they may be relatively few, those who did commit fraud and theft will be not only exonerated, but will receive very large amounts of compensation for being wrong convicted and/or financial losses, when they were actually guilty and their position truly of their own making.

Further, I assume the lack of an appeals process means that evidence of criminal wrongdoing by others (at the PO, lawyers, and Fujitsu) might not go undiscovered and it all this might be just quietly dropped.

I asked earlier, but unless I missed it, no one responded: has there been any reporting on how the victims would like the miscarriage of justice to be addressed?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 03:24:00 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 12, 2024, 02:51:41 pm
A) Hmm. I'm not at all sure I agree with you. Although they may be relatively few, those who did commit fraud and theft will be not only exonerated, but will receive very large amounts of compensation for being wrong convicted and/or financial losses, when they were actually guilty and their position truly of their own making.

B) Further, I assume the lack of an appeals process means that evidence of criminal wrongdoing by others (at the PO, lawyers, and Fujitsu) might not go undiscovered and it all this might be just quietly dropped.

C) I asked earlier, but unless I missed it, no one responded: has there been any reporting on how the victims would like the miscarriage of justice to be addressed?

A) very much a subjective point, but I think that given the fact that the guilty are likely to be so few in number, we should prioritize the needs of the innocent
B) that is not correct about the appeal process. The inquiry into others is still happening regardless (as will the likely prosecutions which follow). The cases which have been heard already did not investigate beyond considering whether the conviction was made on the basis of the horizon evidence
C) not sure. I think the group already exonerated are against it and those waiting generally for it
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 03:37:46 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 12, 2024, 03:24:00 pm
A) very much a subjective point, but I think that given the fact that the guilty are likely to be so few in number, we should prioritize the needs of the innocent
B) that is not correct about the appeal process. The inquiry into others is still happening regardless (as will the likely prosecutions which follow). The cases which have been heard already did not investigation beyond considering whether the conviction was made on the basis of the horizon evidence
C) not sure. I think the group already exonerated are against it and those waiting generally for it
I am still not sure if it is the right approach, but I cannot argue against your reasoning. It is judgment call. I think, for me, the deciding factor will be point C., and I'd like to read something solid about that.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 03:41:33 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 12, 2024, 12:46:39 pm


The real calculus here is whether it is worth the few guilty people being exonerated as a trade off for the innocent having their innocence recognized in a timely manner

Who are these few guilty folk?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 03:44:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 12, 2024, 03:41:33 pm
Who are these few guilty folk?

There are a very, very small number of postmasters who have had their convictions upheld, as they were convicted on the basis of non-horizon evidence
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 06:04:09 pm
Whatever role Angela Van den bogerd was doing until today, I'd expect she got the boot sharpish.

She'd damage anyone's 'brand'.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 07:02:30 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 12, 2024, 03:44:44 pm
There are a very, very small number of postmasters who have had their convictions upheld, as they were convicted on the basis of non-horizon evidence

If exoneration relates only to those impacted by Horizon related evidence, then none of those who had their convictions upheld would be included in said process.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 07:29:04 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 12, 2024, 08:39:44 am
I just dont understand how this was never picked up.

If there were so many errors, wouldnt someone have said something to Senior Mamagement so it got picked up?
Baffling.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 08:30:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 12, 2024, 08:39:44 am
I just dont understand how this was never picked up.

If there were so many errors, wouldnt someone have said something to Senior Mamagement so it got picked up?

I struggle with this too - if there is a bug in our in house software, we get a ticket from IT helpdesk and we have to find and fix it, if we get an issue with a third parties software, its gets reported and fixed. When we deploy new/changed software, we have to jump on any reported bugs - I have no comprehension of how the help desk supervisiors weren't seeing this and kicking off. I once introduced a bug that messed up the daily cashing up of cheques under a specific scenario in the Branches and the Branch Operations Director went fucking mental once he found out, it was fixed the next day.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 08:56:28 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 12, 2024, 07:02:30 pm
If exoneration relates only to those impacted by Horizon related evidence, then none of those who had their convictions upheld would be included in said process.
The question is what happens with those who are properly guilty of fraud/theft/whatever and have not had their case reviewed by the court of appeal. If it is an act of Parliament, they will have their cases quashed too through said Act. There is probably not many of them, but the number is highly unlikely to be zero.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 10:04:36 pm
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 10:21:03 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on January 11, 2024, 11:06:43 am
Scouse twat Bradshaw. Grrrrrrrr Typical!
Alan Bates was born in Liverpool though .....Typical ;)
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 10:25:48 pm
It's small potatoes but how many people are going to avoid PO insurance products which may otherwise have been a favourable option in the past?
I can differentiate between online PO insurance purchases underwritten by a different organisation but the Post Office name has been trashed.

The reputation of an absolute golden service, an entirely necessary and community appreciated locality has been kicked in the bollocks by greed and corruption, as usual, by the hierarchy of a closed group of executives.

Having said all that, and of course, most people will not look at their local PO any different. I visit mine many times a year, we know each others faces. The staff know the kippers of all the customers and we'll continue to support and shop there.

Sometimes its the only place I can buy RJ's chocolate & liquorice logs.
Magnificent.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
January 12, 2024, 11:26:41 pm
I think this is a travesty but this doesn't surprise me. I've seen systems not fit for purpose in the financial services industry over the years.

One that counted money where my supervisor was convinced was inaccurate and didn't pick up shortfalls/forgeries etc. Another one a trading system where the trade confirmations didn't add up. It can be the case that system implementations hit a go/no stage and project working groups are given ultimatums to go live or pull the plug, due to budgets being used. This is where you need strong management and oversight functions to pull the plug.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Yesterday at 09:54:26 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 12, 2024, 08:56:28 pm
The question is what happens with those who are properly guilty of fraud/theft/whatever and have not had their case reviewed by the court of appeal. If it is an act of Parliament, they will have their cases quashed too through said Act. There is probably not many of them, but the number is highly unlikely to be zero.

Precisely. The Court of Appeal has been looking at the question of whether the original conviction was made on the basis of the Horizon evidence. This is not known information for the cases that haven't been reviewed. Therefore, the legislation necessarily entails the possibility that some of those exonerated (if exonerated by the legislation) are guilty, even though it is likely to be a very small number.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Today at 09:57:23 am
Just finished watching the TV series.  There needs to be some accountability for all of this!
