Another mini season is over and the final Gambler of the Week is shared between 3 players and they were: Bradders1011, Vivabobbygraham and Mivi who all earned 325 who all went for a Wolves away win at Man Utd.Congratulations to Mivi who's prediction of Wolves to beat Man Utd was enough to move above Ollyfrom.tv and take the Premier League title in the final week. Being relegated to the Championship are: The G in Gerrard, Smithy, Mickitez and Trendisnotdestiny.Sameold takes the Championship title and nobody seemed to be able to catch Sameold after 2 big wins earlier in the season and goes up to the Premier League and joining Sameold in the Premier League will be: Bryanod, Youngest Son Of Skittle and Jackh. Dropping down to League One for next season are: Buck Pete, Gary75, Vishwa Atma and Dublin Red.League One title is taken by Black Bull Nova with no players at the top able to take advantage to clinch the title from Black Bull Nova for themselves but climbing up the ladder to the Championship with Black Bull Nova are: Skittle, Barneylfc and Gerry Attrick.Pos Total Last Week325.00 Mivi (1 GoW)0.00 Ollyfrom.tv (2 GoW)325.00 Bradders1011 (4 GoW)34.00 GMac1984-25.00 Hitman00746.00 Catterfeld-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------143.75 The G in Gerrard0.00 Smithy (1 GoW)143.75 Mickitez0.00 TrendisnotdestinyPos Total Last Week0.00 Sameold (2 GoW)85.00 Bryanod (1 GoW)0.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)65.00 Jackh-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------105.00 Son Of Skittle0.00 Redforlife-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------0.00 Buck Pete (2 GoW)0.00 Gary750.00 Vishwa Atma0.00 Dublin RedPos Total Last Week0.00 Black Bull Nova (2 GoW)0.00 Skittle (1 GoW)0.00 Barneylfc105.00 Gerry Attrick (1 GoW)-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------170.00 Joezydudek (1 GoW)325.00 Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)0.00 Chromed0.00 SGTBabbel