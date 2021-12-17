« previous next »
Author Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #560 on: December 17, 2021, 03:53:46 pm
50 on Villa.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #561 on: December 18, 2021, 12:27:44 am
Villa, assuming we actually get there
Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #562 on: December 18, 2021, 01:57:13 am
Lump on Wolves. Ta
Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #563 on: December 18, 2021, 04:59:44 am
Just place your bets as you would normally and we'll take it from there.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,006
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #564 on: December 18, 2021, 08:55:47 am
Arsenal
Offline Hitman007

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #565 on: December 18, 2021, 12:18:34 pm
50vp on villa win
Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #566 on: December 18, 2021, 12:58:24 pm
All on Villa

Ta.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,006
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #567 on: December 18, 2021, 01:08:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 16, 2021, 01:15:18 pm
But if you don't use it you not only lose the £50, but you get a £25 penalty also. So you're down £75 if you don't use it. Shouldn't it be the case that if the game is void you just don't face the £25 penalty, rather than benefitting from it?

Quote from: SKITTLE on December 18, 2021, 04:59:44 am
Just place your bets as you would normally and we'll take it from there.

Is this in response to me crying about the postponed games?  ;D It's serious business this virtual money on the internet  ;)

It just doesn't make any sense to have your total increased by £50 if a game is called off.
Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #568 on: December 18, 2021, 01:30:58 pm
Man City @ 1/4.

£50.
Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #569 on: December 18, 2021, 01:35:27 pm
All on Man City
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #570 on: December 18, 2021, 01:37:15 pm
Man City   Win   1/4   50vp
Offline Son Of Skittle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #571 on: December 18, 2021, 01:52:01 pm
50 on Liverpool please
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #572 on: December 18, 2021, 01:52:44 pm
50 on a Wolves draw. Cheers
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #573 on: December 18, 2021, 11:08:29 pm
50 Man City please
Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #574 on: December 20, 2021, 04:55:51 pm
To be fair, precedent was set in the last set of fixtures with a bet from 'sameold'. No comment was made then so we'll continue on that line.............P.S  Boris told me to say that.  :rash  ;D ;D ;D
Offline Dublin Red

  • Jehova, Jehova, Jehova
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #575 on: December 21, 2021, 09:36:48 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 18, 2021, 01:08:47 pm
Is this in response to me crying about the postponed games?  ;D It's serious business this virtual money on the internet  ;)

It just doesn't make any sense to have your total increased by £50 if a game is called off.

It's just the rules of the game. Same as in the bookies, you get your stake back if the bet is void.

Presumably, the -£25 was there to "incentivise" people to participate actively in the game / thread?

We'd need Catto to clarify I suppose :)
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,006
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #576 on: December 21, 2021, 09:50:39 am
Quote from: SKITTLE on December 20, 2021, 04:55:51 pm
To be fair, precedent was set in the last set of fixtures with a bet from 'sameold'. No comment was made then so we'll continue on that line.............P.S  Boris told me to say that.  :rash  ;D ;D ;D

It was the bet from sameold and Olly that prompted my query. Then in this round, sameold picked Villa after that game had been called off. I'm not suggesting he has done this to bank a 'free' £50, and obviously he wasn't aware the Villa game was called off at the time of his post.

Quote from: Dublin Red on December 21, 2021, 09:36:48 am
It's just the rules of the game. Same as in the bookies, you get your stake back if the bet is void.

I don't think bookies rules are relevant to be fair. Bookies don't hand you £50 every week and you lose your stake if your bet loses, which doesn't happen in this.

If the Skittles want to run with a player gaining £50 by backing a voided game then that's grand. It just doesn't make much sense to me.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,006
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #577 on: December 21, 2021, 10:05:19 am
I found an example from last season when Catto benefitted from this (Burnley v Fulham), so he'd just back the Skittles up anyway  ;D

Given the precedent was set back then, I suppose it's fair enough (even though I still disagree  :lickin)
Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,726
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #578 on: December 21, 2021, 03:24:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 21, 2021, 10:05:19 am
I found an example from last season when Catto benefitted from this (Burnley v Fulham), so he'd just back the Skittles up anyway  ;D

Given the precedent was set back then, I suppose it's fair enough (even though I still disagree  :lickin)

Is this why your weeks behind in your own comp :D :o
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,006
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #579 on: December 21, 2021, 03:26:55 pm
Quote from: bryanod@xmas on December 21, 2021, 03:24:58 pm
Is this why your weeks behind in your own comp :D :o

If that's an excuse you will accept then yes  ;D
Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #580 on: December 21, 2021, 04:05:05 pm
:lmao
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #581 on: December 21, 2021, 08:32:25 pm
Week Eight Tables

Gambler of the Week is shared between 3 players: Ollyfrom.tv, Bryanod who went for Tottenham v Liverpool to draw and Bradders1011 who went for Wolves v Chelsea to draw to claim their 3rd gambler of the week of this season and all collect £200 each.

Due to some of the games being postponed any player who placed a bet on any postponed game will receive their stake back.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £790.00            £200.00 Ollyfrom.tv (2 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £511.50                £0.00 Mivi
  3.( 7 )   £455.00            £200.00 Bradders1011 (3 GoW)
  4.( 4 )   £423.80              £50.00 GMac1984
  5.( 6 )   £388.47            £110.00 Smithy (1 GoW)
  6.( 3 )   £359.32             -£25.00 Catterfeld
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 5 )   £348.06              £50.00 Hitman007
  8.( 8 )   £260.00              £50.00 The G in Gerrard
  9.( 9 )   £186.86              £50.00 Mickitez
10.( 10 )  -£50.00                £0.00 Trendisnotdestiny



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £833.06              £50.00 Sameold (2 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £558.75              £62.50 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
  3.( 6 )   £475.10            £200.00 Bryanod (1 GoW)
  4.( 4 )   £407.47             -£25.00 Jackh
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )   £363.92              £62.50 Redforlife
  6.( 7 )   £304.54              £62.50 Vishwa Atma
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 4 )   £304.29                £0.00 Son Of Skittle
  8.( 8 )   £255.00              £50.00 Dublin Red
  9.( 9 )   £254.00              £74.00 Gary75
10.( 10 ) £135.00               £50.00 Buck Pete (1 GoW)



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £715.56              £50.00 Black Bull Nova (2 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £636.93              £62.50 Skittle (1 GoW)
  3.( 3 )   £610.00            £110.00 Barneylfc
  4.( 4 )   £395.00             -£25.00 Gerry Attrick (1 GoW)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 6 )   £130.00                £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
  6.( 5 )   £128.86             -£25.00 Joezydudek
  7.( 7 )    -£25.00                £0.00 Chromed
  8.( 8 )    -£50.00                £0.00 SGTBabbel
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #582 on: December 21, 2021, 11:24:21 pm
Thank you for my £50, I think predicting which games will be off is harder than forecasting that City will win which is a marginally better bet.

Not sure you should get the £50 if you choose that game after it is postponed but before the scheduled kick off

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
Quote from: Dublin Red on December 21, 2021, 09:36:48 am
It's just the rules of the game. Same as in the bookies, you get your stake back if the bet is void.

Presumably, the -£25 was there to "incentivise" people to participate actively in the game / thread?

We'd need Catto to clarify I suppose :)

I'm not sure what he would say to be honest. Having said that, he handed the running over to 'us' a while ago now. We'll be sticking with the precedent set for now. Strange times and strange circumstances.
Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 pm
Week Nine Fixtures.


                                            1        X          2

Sunday 26 December.

Liverpool v Leeds                  1/7     7/1      16/1          -          Postponed

Wolves v Watford                17/20    5/2     10/3          -          Postponed

Burnley v Everton               29/20   21/10    2/1

Man City v Leicester             2/11     6/1     14/1

Norwich v Arsenal                13/2    17/5     4/9

Tottenham v Crystal Palace     3/4    13/5    15/4

West Ham v Southampton      5/6    11/4     3/1

Aston Villa v Chelsea              9/2    27/10   4/6

Brighton v Brentford             17/20  12/5    17/5


Monday 27 December.

Newcastle v Man Utd              6/1    17/5     4/9

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:39:30 pm
I'll take Villa again please
Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 459
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #586 on: Today at 08:00:07 am
20 Burnley win
30 villa draw.

Seasons greetings.
Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,982
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #587 on: Today at 08:30:51 am
Man City v Leicester  Draw 25VP
Aston Villa 25VP
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #588 on: Today at 05:03:47 pm
25 on Spurs-Palace DRAW
25 on Brighton-Brentford DRAW

Thank you
Offline GMac1984

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #589 on: Today at 05:41:19 pm
50 West Ham win please
Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #590 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm
50 on West Ham
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,159
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Reply #591 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm
50 Everton

cheers
