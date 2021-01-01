We've won the league the last 2 seasons so the answer is yes



I'd argue that Klopp has found success in spite of the lack of investment from FSG. He is an owners dream, can only imagine Rafa would have thrown his toys out of the pram, but current manager would never air such frustrations, just goes about his work improving what he has at his disposal to a really high standard. Nobody else would have been able to win the way Klopp has had to.The problem is the owners expect him to work his magic again and again. Another perfect season where everything clicks, zero injuries and everyone fires at 100% so the need for true depth won't be properly tested. And if there are issues and we end up in 4th again, well then champions league money will be a comfort won't it.Thats the attitude of FSG, sure its better than H+G days, but nobody is asking for £100 million signings. Simply looking for our world class manager to be given the resources to compete.