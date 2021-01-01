« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE  (Read 90098 times)

Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm
You know you didn't answer his question right? You answered a question, sure, but I think it's one you made up in your head.

Hes missed a tonne of games before COVID existed, just because he had it last year and hes recover from that doesnt mean hes not going to suffer from the same type of muscle injuries-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
And if our midfield options aren't reduced by having to move two midfielders to centre back I would expect Klopp will be in a position to rotate more, thus putting less pressure on all of the midfield.

Yes thats true, we will just have to see- weve got Elliott/Clarkson as option hopefully this season



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
my god you are miserable about everything to do with this team :lmao
Or as i like to call him ''Snow Whites 6 other Dwarfs'' or ''Everyone but Happy''
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:31:43 pm
This is going to sound harsh, Im pretty blunt at times so please dont take this as a dig at your or anyone personally-

Whenever you lose its down to your weaknesses and its usually fine margins, thats why we end up arguing over fine print, we all know we have a brilliant squad and its not that easy to improve it across a lot of positions and in many cases its probably not worth doing-

Klopp is the greatest manager Ive seen at Liverpool, hes got another few seasons left and then hes gone, I want him supported to the hilt while hes here, we could be looking back at this time in a few years as a golden period and all be sitting around asking ourselves, when Jurgen was here did we really make the most of it?
I think the point you make about fine margins is a good one.
I think we will compete but being such a data driven club I am sure there are a few warning signs that they will be keeping an eye on, the steady regression in expected goals scored and expected goals against and the reduction in points per game ( over 2019 and 2020 calendar years), most if not all of which occurred before Van Dijk's injury. Plus the hammering from Villa.
Clearly, the levels we were at were incredibly high to start with but as other teams improve, I am sure they will be keen to freshen stuff up with a couple newbies in and makesure that we reassert our position and do not regress further.
The fear that the club won't  move to mitigate this regression is what is causing most fans anxiety. However we still have a good few weeks left yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Hes missed a tonne of games before COVID existed, just because he had it last year and hes recover from that doesnt mean hes not going to suffer from the same type of muscle injuries-

 :butt I'm done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
This reduces the amortisation of Alisson fee by at-least £10m a year..

Its more like £5.5m. He signed 3 years ago on a 6 year contract for 66m, so 33 million remains on his book value after 11m per year amortisation. Signing a 6 year deal now, means amortisation will be 5.5m a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
:lmao yes I know I can be like that

Honestly mate it's not funny, it's fucking draining for the rest of us. I just want to come on here and talk about how amazing the Club I support is and how Everton and Man United are shit.

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:31:43 pm
When Jurgen was here did we really make the most of it?

Just as an example. The answer for any sane, positive person will be of course we fucking made the most of it - we won our first league title in 30 years, with a record points total, and won a European Cup. God only knows what you were like back in 2010.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 12:47:22 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:22:47 pm
Amen, brother  :wave

Thanks my friend!  In Kloppo I trust
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 02:07:54 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm
We still need to replace Gini. Milner is yet another year older, ox is made of glass, keita is made of glass. Jones is still inconsistent/learning his trade.

He played almost 3000 minutes last season, that is a massive hole to replace. Then there is the situation with Bobby, who has been poor for a few years now.

I fear last seasons finish wasnt just because of injuries, but because a lack of new blood in the team, we have stood still whilst our rivals around us are improving year upon year. You need new blood to give competition to the old, this is one of the most obvious   and well known situations in football. I fear we are just going to waste the last years of klopp because of penny pinching owners.

People will use covid as an excuse, but this shit has been happening for years, and covid hasnt stopped the rest of the league spending and moving forward.


We need  a forward not a Gini replacement.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 02:37:23 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Or as i like to call him ''Snow Whites 6 other Dwarfs'' or ''Everyone but Happy''


