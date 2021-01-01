This is going to sound harsh, Im pretty blunt at times so please dont take this as a dig at your or anyone personally-



Whenever you lose its down to your weaknesses and its usually fine margins, thats why we end up arguing over fine print, we all know we have a brilliant squad and its not that easy to improve it across a lot of positions and in many cases its probably not worth doing-



Klopp is the greatest manager Ive seen at Liverpool, hes got another few seasons left and then hes gone, I want him supported to the hilt while hes here, we could be looking back at this time in a few years as a golden period and all be sitting around asking ourselves, when Jurgen was here did we really make the most of it?



I think the point you make about fine margins is a good one.I think we will compete but being such a data driven club I am sure there are a few warning signs that they will be keeping an eye on, the steady regression in expected goals scored and expected goals against and the reduction in points per game ( over 2019 and 2020 calendar years), most if not all of which occurred before Van Dijk's injury. Plus the hammering from Villa.Clearly, the levels we were at were incredibly high to start with but as other teams improve, I am sure they will be keen to freshen stuff up with a couple newbies in and makesure that we reassert our position and do not regress further.The fear that the club won't move to mitigate this regression is what is causing most fans anxiety. However we still have a good few weeks left yet.