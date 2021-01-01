Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.
Considering that this club has had a habit of losing it's world class players in recent history, being able to retain several world class players who have plenty left in their tank, is important given that there is also a massive competition from other clubs to get said players.
Being competitive on the pitch and being able to retain players financially is essential for any success in football. I don't know why you place all of us in the same category and generalize that everyone treats it as a new signing. Perhaps it suits your argument.
As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.
I think we should strengthen this summer if possible, but the idea that we haven't strengthen since our league winning season is false given the fact that we signed Thiago, a world class midfielder from then European Champions and Jota, who was supposed to help with the goal-scoring aspect [which he did when he was fit]. We strengthened after winning the league, however for all the already discussed reasons, what happened last season wasn't because of us standing still.
that aside, apart from City, everyone else had to catch up to us, on the pitch, so they're active in the market, as expected. We however don't operate on the same financial levels as mentioned clubs so we were never going to spend as much as they are without recouping a certain amount from outgoing transfers. We've however paid out the ass wage wise in recent years, which only has been matched by a few clubs in the world.
Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.
We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.
Klopp has been reluctant to use the mentioned players because there has been a significant period of time when they have been injured, and he is the type that likes playing players who are in rhythm, and most of those players tend to need time to get on the same page as others when coming back from injury.
If Jota is missing for months again due to injury, if our defenders all have the same injuries like last year, and our midfield has to help out again at the back like this past season, and Mane struggles again, then yes we will struggle to compete for the title.
But that's a lot of if's, and a lot of things had to happen last year for us to have a bad year [compared to previous years], and to top it all off, we also played without a full Anfield. Which is huge for our side. Some sides thrive with a full stadium, and some sides struggle when the pressure is on. But our home record over the last couple of years prior to what happened this passed season, isn't a coincidence.