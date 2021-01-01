FSG: do you want £50m for a new player or do you want the training ground done?

Klopp: I want the training ground done.

Edwards: do you want to buy new players or do you want the major contracts renewed?

Klopp: can we get all the major contracts renewed?



That's oversimplified, but Klopp is getting support. There are instances of things not going to plan, but people need to stop and realise he's the key decision maker based on the inputs from his support teams.



This is the contentious one for me, FSG have the means, capital and ROI to make the business case to invest this themselves without putting the investment back on the club.They will effectively be getting our revenue to acquire them a greater value asset, at the opportunity cost of investing those funds into other aspects of the football club....It's a question of where you believe the ownership for these things exist - for me, I believe FSG will reap the ROI on the infrastructure when they come to sell, as it adds value to the balance sheet, ergo value of their asset. Why should the club fund this? It's zero risk on the owners and 100% compromise on the footballing side of the operation. I don't agree with that.