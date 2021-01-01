« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD  (Read 80925 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:00:03 pm
FSG: do you want £50m for a new player or do you want the training ground done?
Klopp: I want the training ground done.
Edwards: do you want to buy new players or do you want the major contracts renewed?
Klopp: can we get all the major contracts renewed?

That's oversimplified, but Klopp is getting support. There are instances of things not going to plan, but people need to stop and realise he's the key decision maker based on the inputs from his support teams.

This is the contentious one for me, FSG have the means, capital and ROI to make the business case to invest this themselves without putting the investment back on the club.

They will effectively be getting our revenue to acquire them a greater value asset, at the opportunity cost of investing those funds into other aspects of the football club....

It's a question of where you believe the ownership for these things exist - for me, I believe FSG will reap the ROI on the infrastructure when they come to sell, as it adds value to the balance sheet, ergo value of their asset. Why should the club fund this? It's zero risk on the owners and 100% compromise on the footballing side of the operation. I don't agree with that.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,765
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:51:59 pm
I understand some of the worries and for me that is mainly around CB and the injuries.

I'm less worried about Mane and Firmino. Firstly I still think they'll be at a good level. We also have Jota there to step up if 1 of them has a poorer spell.

Henderson's concern is also about durability. But if we have Fabinho and Thiago present I think adding 1 of Keita, AOC, Jones or Milner for games is more than serviceable. I'd like a more reliable 4th option in there to make the scenario of 3 from 4 most games (i.e. Henderson, fabinho, Thiago + new signing). But I think it's much more likely we buy a younger midfielder who competes with the like of Keita, AOC etc. for games when the other 3 are rotated or injured.
Yeah like I said I fully believe we can challenge and Jota does help on that regard. I am not as confident with some of the midfield back ups though and still think we need Mane and Van Dijk to come strong.

Signings or no signings i think we will win the league but again we will 90 points and I would like a really top signing just to help calm some of the injury and form worries.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,765
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 01:16:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:01:23 pm
yeah, but saying 'things will be better than last season' is the equivalent of saying ' things won't be as bad as that one time I broke my leg'. It really shouldn't be the yardstick. Simple question is, can Liverpool compete with City for the title the season coming, as things are now?

Yes, but there is more uncertainty around some key players and that uncertainty needs to not come to fruition.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:07:34 pm
Dude- I make this comment as a devils advocate, I have no idea about budgets or how the club really operates but just for kicks:

shouldnt FSG have funds to invest in the infrastructure set aside? Why does that impact the operating budget of the club to improve the squad?

They bought us for £300M and the club is with billions now, yet Klopp has to make a choice between a training ground or signings?

Klopp will always put the clubs interest first- not really fair to make it his problem on whether the training ground is upgraded or not, his job is to improve the squad and win football matches

Im just totally naive right?

Well, you clearly weren't part of the campaigning at the time Hicks and Gillett owned the club, and you clearly didn't sit down and talk to Henry face to face and when asked, say we just want to see the club run itself and live within its means. Some of the lads on here did that, Spirit of Shankly did that, and that's been the tone of the ownership ever since. We've been lucky to have been very well run. It's what's gotten us to this point and given some fans a license to be like Spoilt Bastard out of The Viz.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:13:52 pm
They will effectively be getting our revenue to acquire them a greater value asset
They own the club, making it their revenue.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 01:19:17 pm »
Tempted to lock the thread. It has nothing to do with transfers at this point.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:18:19 pm
They own the club, making it their revenue.

You are of course technically absolutely correct - however it's a matter of perspective, I consider any owner of our football club - custodians, which implies their decisions should always be with the greater good of the club in mind, not their own bank balances.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:04:34 pm
I'm becoming a little closer to Al's point of view with regards to this aspect of FSG - I don't agree with them saddling the debt on the club, even by way of an inter company loan interest free.

They will profit from the value of the business increasing in value by investing in the infrastructure. By putting any loan repayments on the club, it reduces cash flow for other aspects of the footballing side.
I have to admit I am but I am happy to be educated why that is not fair.
To me, I don't get why Klopp is asked to choose between the training ground and funds if it doesn't impact FFP.
The owners will receive maybe a £3bn profit when they leave so this nonsense about they don't take any money out of the club seems condescending.
To me, spending on the club is all about maintaining its asset value. In the same way I accept that I need to make modernisations from time to time to keep up my house value.
In the longer term, say 5-10 years, with such a strong commercial department and a huge fan base I would hope that my profits will mean that I won't need to do that as often/at all.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:19:17 pm
Tempted to lock the thread. It has nothing to do with transfers at this point.

Tottenham to target creative player next with Mikkel Damsgaard and Noni Madueke on transfer shopping list

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/tottenham-transfer-latest-mikkel-damsgaard-noni-madueke-b949083.html

Something vaguely related to the thread title so hopefully it can stay unlocked
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:23:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:22:56 pm
Tottenham to target creative player next with Mikkel Damsgaard and Noni Madueke on transfer shopping list

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/tottenham-transfer-latest-mikkel-damsgaard-noni-madueke-b949083.html

Something vaguely related to the thread title so hopefully it can stay unlocked

I mentioned Madueke last night. He looks insanely talented.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:07:34 pm
They bought us for £300M and the club is with billions now, yet Klopp has to make a choice between a training ground or signings?

I'm being a facetious but if I bought a house for 100k and now it's worth a million., it's doesn't mean I have 900k in the bank to pay for other stuff.

I could leverage the new value of the house to do other things financially but ultimately you don't have increased value of the asset as available cash.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 01:21:42 pm

To me, I don't get why Klopp is asked to choose between the training ground and funds if it doesn't impact FFP.


This is a fallacy, Klopp will have no decision making capability on that aspect of the football club - of course he will have an opinion and because he is valued, will be heard - but he doesn't determine how and what vehicles are used to fund these projects.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 