I'm becoming a little closer to Al's point of view with regards to this aspect of FSG - I don't agree with them saddling the debt on the club, even by way of an inter company loan interest free.
They will profit from the value of the business increasing in value by investing in the infrastructure. By putting any loan repayments on the club, it reduces cash flow for other aspects of the footballing side.
I have to admit I am but I am happy to be educated why that is not fair.
To me, I don't get why Klopp is asked to choose between the training ground and funds if it doesn't impact FFP.
The owners will receive maybe a £3bn profit when they leave so this nonsense about they don't take any money out of the club seems condescending.
To me, spending on the club is all about maintaining its asset value. In the same way I accept that I need to make modernisations from time to time to keep up my house value.
In the longer term, say 5-10 years, with such a strong commercial department and a huge fan base I would hope that my profits will mean that I won't need to do that as often/at all.