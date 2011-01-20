« previous next »
These ITKs bring up about 3 names a week, so that by the end of the window they've named dozens of players. Then if one of them signs, they RT their random guess, delete a load of other tweets, and claim they knew all along. Graeme Kelly is still living off one of his guesses.
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
Think we would be name dropped by Sassuolo as Juve are after a 2 year loan before buying. Maybe suggesting that the player is amiable as he wants CL football which Juve and us can both offer is also an attempt to get them to cough up.

Yeah, but it's likely come via his agent as I doubt the club would brief on transfer rumours. The agent could just say he's heard it from the club, so no actual source is attached to the rumour.
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 06:36:31 pm
I've said the whole time - that contract extensions are the final indicator of bringing in a marquee signing.

No way Mbappe or Haaland comes to Liverpool or any big money striker signing without first bumping up everyone's wages so when they do come in - the existing players are less slightly peeved over the massive wages they'll watching the target get.

Its the only way to bring in the big fish, without creating a giant internal mess.   Liverpool have been signaling this for while, by creating a big fish fund, redbyrd deal, using their academies as revenue growers, and limiting their transfer business in the middle of a pandemic to only those transfers which make absolute sense (i.e. Werner, Fekir, etc.)

Those who want to play the game of Summer transfer market bonanza --- are thinking in the same way the media thinks, and that is not a way Liverpool can be successful long term.  We have to maximize the inefficiency in the current market and exploit the long term inefficiency of the big teams overpaying for experienced players.   

Liverpool pretending that we are PSG, Bayern, or Manchester teams would lead to another collapse down the line imo.   Let Edwards and Klopp be themselves -- it will work out fine.

What are the chances of us getting one of them is the big question.

As I mentioned the other day, surely the flip side to the wages thing people have been throwing about in the wage discussion regarding Mbappe, the bonus thing is very different to someone coming in with a huge weekly wage as opposed to incentive based.

The talk about Haalands potential wage and things like Agent fees are things I personally just cant see us paying. Its no secret how ridicilous the fees Raiola expects are. As for Mbappe, he's on a fortune and signing him then begs the question wtf do you do about the rest of the squad as you cant do just that for the window, the squad would need a lot more a year from now.

Its an interesting way to look at the new contracts, but it seems far far less likely than simply that we want to maintain the spine of the side and tie down some of our biggest talents. More importantly... you would imagine it isn't Trent, Fab or Alisson (who is expected to be next to sign a new deal) who would be the main ones kicking up a fuss if a new player came in on huge wages, could be wrong but i'd expect very different names to be those to sign up to new deals before bringing in a marquee signing on massive wages. Being paid a huge weekly wage and being paid a good wage with big bonuses to be earned are hugely different and that's part of what seperates us from some of these other sides we are competing with. Its one of the differences between the likes of Mbappe, Haaland and the players we're more likely to sign
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm
He said we were in for Locatelli and Niguez so I suppose he is reliable if we are in for both of them.

Ah ok, so not very reliable then.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:31:05 pm
That isn't even a question for myself, when looking at his role within our squad. My question is around whether he stylistically fits how we play, when Mane is out or Firmino is out - can he come in a replicate their roles, and the reality is he can't - he's a completely different type of player, as a consequence our patterns of play begin the suffer and we look worse for it.

He's just not a a direct option for any of our front 3 with how we like to play and that's always been the biggest problem, kudos to the coaching team in trying with him to be an option from the left, but again he's never really demonstrated he is capable within that role.

When Klopp first said of Origi that we would have some fun, IIRC Benteke was still with us. Origi was a better fit for us than Benteke. Then he got injured, and we focused around Firmino. With Firmino and then Mane and later Salah, Origi was no longer a better fit for us than the alternatives.

Origi wasn't necessarily a misfit for us in his early days. But we've moved towards a model where he doesn't fit as well.
I hope Lautaro Martinez is the marquee signing, he's the nearest thing to Luis Suarez and would be amazing in our team.

I just do not see us getting Haaland or Mbappe, the financial packages are just ridiculous.

Just seeing on Twitter earlier, the fee for him is £65 milllion and Arsenal are the only club linked heavily with him.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
I hope Lautaro Martinez is the marquee signing, he's the nearest thing to Luis Suarez and would be amazing in our team.

I just do not see us getting Haaland or Mbappe, the financial packages are just ridiculous.

Just seeing on Twitter earlier, the fee for him is £65 milllion and Arsenal are the only club linked heavily with him.
We havent been linked to him have we?
Just sign Divock and get it over and done with.
origi is worth more than 10 mill.thats a insult.guys a ledge ,
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
We havent been linked to him have we?
Nothing definite so far, which is a shame, he would be brilliant under Klopp.

The fee seems low at £65 million, but it seems Inter need funds this summer with the Chinese ownership scaling back finances there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JFBk-u1uAkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JFBk-u1uAkI</a>
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm


Origi wasn't necessarily a misfit for us in his early days. But we've moved towards a model where he doesn't fit as well.

I agree with you mate, i feel in his early days - when he was younger, there was the feeling he was 'mouldable' (new word i've just made up)

It's one of the qualities I like most about our manager and coaching team, they are fantastic at adapting players games - they have an open mind and a vision which allows all players a chance to grow with us.

But as you say, I think now several years down the road - we've established he can't adapt to the roles we have in our first team.

I have no ill will to the lad, he's been a fantastic member of the group - and made some fantastic contributions....but the reality is at the age he is now, and what we know of him - he will never be a natural replacement for any of our forwards and the roles we expect from them.

And this is why for me our forward line is where attention is required, our back ups in Origi and Shaqiri, are very different players from our first team options - as a consequence in my opinion this is the area of the squad that gives me most concern. Other than Jota, no other player has the natural characteristics to replace one of our ordinary front 3. Both Divock and Xherdan are quality footballers in their own right, however their skillset doesn't replicate those players infront of them - so when we rotate, our play suffers as the patterns and connections between those around are different. Our greatest strength is the fact we have a rock solid philosophy and approach - when players come into that approach and are not equipped to perform the roles asked of them, the whole unit suffers significantly....


I'd rather two raw as fuck 18 year olds, who have the stylistic traits to perform the role than two experienced players who clearly don't.

I see this as the opportunity to provide a platform for squad progression in that department. We don't need finished articles, we have them already, we need young hungry players with the right attributes to flourish and grow by training amongst those players and have the opportunity to get minutes to test themselves, as our front 3 get older - the minutes available to get on the pitch will become larger.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
That's not how negotiations work. I've asked for double in fees negotiations in the past and come to an agreement. It's more likely we'll meet somewhere in the middle ground with add-ons or sell-on clauses, for example.

A 20 counter offer probably gets a deal done at 15 or Wolves move on like we did with Jamal Lewis. The only difference is that we have a pretty decent relationship  with Wolves and the 20 will probably include a few add-ons to bring them to the table.
Convinced we wont sign anyone.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:53:49 am
Convinced we wont sign anyone.

Who convinced you?
I think it's great noone has a fucking clue what's going on, how it should be.

Then i look at the squad and it's probably the strongest in my living memory. Maybe '89 was the last time i saw a squad close to this strong, but i was 9.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:08:29 am
feeling he was 'mouldable' (new word i've just made up)

Is malleable the word you are after?
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:57:41 am
Then i look at the squad and it's probably the strongest in my living memory. Maybe '89 was the last time i saw a squad close to this strong, but i was 9.

I think that's right.

It's interesting observing how we're reacting to the inactivity in this window.

My sense of it is that it's not as much to do with what we're not doing, as much as it is to do with what others are doing.

All the talk of the Kanes and Sanchos moving to City and United makes us feel like our chance to win more trophies under Klopp is under threat.

And I think that's the second, fairly important psychological factor at work. We all know Klopp's got 3 years on his contract, and more likely than not, he'll move on after that.

Over the past 6 years Klopp (and Edwards) have well and truly returned the club to glory after many years in the wilderness. The fear that we might lose our moment of supremacy so soon after having regained it is real.

But more so than that, and I think existentially the bigger issue, is the question of how the club is managed towards longer term success.

A big part of what that means is transitioning the current squad, which is starting to get older, to a younger squad capable of winning things 2-3 seasons from now.

That's why we let Gini go. That's why there's all this angst around other contracts.

Fundamentally I think its' pretty difficult for the club to balance continuing to win in the present, while bringing in a new generation of players to win the future. I think in the last 30 years maybe two teams have managed it - United and City. Both did so with overwhelming financial superiority, as well as being well managed from a footballing perspective.

We have to do that without the overwhelming financial superiority - and in fact we're probably facing even fiercer competition from new sugar daddies, from COVID, pointless distractions like the super league, and the failure of the FFP.

So the stakes feel incredibly high.

But if we look at who we have on deck this season, then barring a horrific injury crisis, we once again have one of the best squads in Europe and are a good chance of winning each tournament.

The key thing to watch out for isn't so much whether we replace Gini now or Bobby tomorrow, but who we replace them with, when we do.



Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Yeah, but it's likely come via his agent as I doubt the club would brief on transfer rumours. The agent could just say he's heard it from the club, so no actual source is attached to the rumour.
Are you saying his agent is putting it out there so interested clubs know he is not set on Juventus? Otherwise I don't see why his agent would do it?
If Locatelli is hell bent on going to Juve then it doesn't matter that we are in for him. They just sit tight and wait for Sassuolo to fold to Juve's offer. I don't see what his agent gets by leaking it.
I don't really get what anyone gets by leaking it to the media though. Surely Sassuolo just tell Juve there is a better offer on the table from Liverpool.
The only thing is if Sassuolo want their fans to know that there was a better offer for him but he was so keen to go to Juve that they had to reject it or if they feel Juve's fans can somehow pressure them into making a better offer.
As I say, don't see what impact any of this being in the public domain really has, surely all the clubs and agents have each others' numbers!
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:01:45 am
Nothing definite so far, which is a shame, he would be brilliant under Klopp.

The fee seems low at £65 million, but it seems Inter need funds this summer with the Chinese ownership scaling back finances there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JFBk-u1uAkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JFBk-u1uAkI</a>

Yes but he doesn't want to do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke. He wants Spain.
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 04:30:40 am
I think that's right.

It's interesting observing how we're reacting to the inactivity in this window.

My sense of it is that it's not as much to do with what we're not doing, as much as it is to do with what others are doing.

All the talk of the Kanes and Sanchos moving to City and United makes us feel like our chance to win more trophies under Klopp is under threat.

And I think that's the second, fairly important psychological factor at work. We all know Klopp's got 3 years on his contract, and more likely than not, he'll move on after that.

Over the past 6 years Klopp (and Edwards) have well and truly returned the club to glory after many years in the wilderness. The fear that we might lose our moment of supremacy so soon after having regained it is real.

But more so than that, and I think existentially the bigger issue, is the question of how the club is managed towards longer term success.

A big part of what that means is transitioning the current squad, which is starting to get older, to a younger squad capable of winning things 2-3 seasons from now.

That's why we let Gini go. That's why there's all this angst around other contracts.

Fundamentally I think its' pretty difficult for the club to balance continuing to win in the present, while bringing in a new generation of players to win the future. I think in the last 30 years maybe two teams have managed it - United and City. Both did so with overwhelming financial superiority, as well as being well managed from a footballing perspective.

We have to do that without the overwhelming financial superiority - and in fact we're probably facing even fiercer competition from new sugar daddies, from COVID, pointless distractions like the super league, and the failure of the FFP.

So the stakes feel incredibly high.

But if we look at who we have on deck this season, then barring a horrific injury crisis, we once again have one of the best squads in Europe and are a good chance of winning each tournament.

The key thing to watch out for isn't so much whether we replace Gini now or Bobby tomorrow, but who we replace them with, when we do.


This was arguably the greatest trick Ferguson pulled off - He did it, what, 3 or more times from 92/93 - to 2012? Even with the financial superiority and gravitas that had been built up by that stage that's some going. I'm not too sure how many other people have ever managed to do that across European/World football, let alone England, especially in the last 30 years. It's why I don't think we can or should expect it to happen. Certainly we should try! I think we've got a fighting chance due to the quality of the squad that's been built - that in turn will hopefully lead to more trophies over the next 3 years (specifically the league/CL) and therefore prospective replacements for Klopp and playing staff viewing us more favourably. If we then nail the next managerial appointment and manage to sustain any success within a year or two it starts to look (from the outside) that the club is where the success comes from and we become a more permanent fixture at the top table. I think another part of the challenge alongside those you've listed is that the rest of Europe gets these years when our squad is at this level to sign the prospective/potential best players in the positions we just don't really have available to give many minutes in. Tricky (and interesting) times ahead.

For now though the squad looks really, really strong to me. Yeah Origi and Shaq should probably move on and look awkward for our main system. Minamino is unlikely (though I still hold a modicum of hope) to reach the required level. There's arguably a bit of a question around Bobby, and to a lesser extent Sadio, but in my opinion both of these, and especially Sadio were by products of everything that was shite about last season - Pandemic and the social impact, lack of supporters in grounds, ravaged squad through injuries and an unsettled spine & midfield. If it was me building the squad I'd probably be looking to move all of Origi, Shaq and Minamino and look to bring in a goal scoring/versatile centre forward. Jota/Mane/Salah all provide each other with competition now, Bobby still doesn't really have any - and I think that's a small factor in his dip in form as well. If I could only afford one big signing, I'd probably focus it all on that signing. We've really got a lot of players for midfield, especially if two of them aren't taken out of that pool to play centre half.

Whilst United have signed well imo - Sancho being the lauded one, but Varane being the player they really needed - we still don't really know what their level is. It may be 90 points now, but I'm not sure. City we know can go at that pace or better. Chelsea another bit of an unknown - their PPG worked out around 2 I believe, but you have to factor in Lampards part of the season, I'm sure it must have been better purely in Tuchels time. I still think as it stands if every club plays to their par that we finish, at worst, 2nd and that the difference between 1st/2nd probably comes down to the two head to heads versus City. You'd fancy us to make the CL semis as well, depending on draws and key player availability in the knock out stages. I don't think any of that is unreasonable or over-reaching. Worst case scenario, barring another squad wide injury crisis, is probably a 4th spot finish and 2nd round CL exit (This would be a bigger surprise to me than a 4th spot finish). If that worst case materialises (off the back of a quiet summer) then I'm sure there'll be plenty lining up to criticise everyone - they may well be right - but the brightside is I think we'll have seen very clearly what the issues are in the squad and they won't take much (in terms of signings) to address - plus we'll have this summers cash to do it with.

I'm absolutely buzzing for the season now. Got that feeling that come Norwich that the whole club will be frothing at the mouth to get going. Salivating at the prospect of ripping them apart, putting a marker down and retaining what I reckon they feel is their title. They'll have (rightly, imo) written last season off as a freak occurence and want to celebrating #20 infront of a full Anfield come May.

Lets go
