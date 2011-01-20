I think that's right.



It's interesting observing how we're reacting to the inactivity in this window.



My sense of it is that it's not as much to do with what we're not doing, as much as it is to do with what others are doing.



All the talk of the Kanes and Sanchos moving to City and United makes us feel like our chance to win more trophies under Klopp is under threat.



And I think that's the second, fairly important psychological factor at work. We all know Klopp's got 3 years on his contract, and more likely than not, he'll move on after that.



Over the past 6 years Klopp (and Edwards) have well and truly returned the club to glory after many years in the wilderness. The fear that we might lose our moment of supremacy so soon after having regained it is real.



But more so than that, and I think existentially the bigger issue, is the question of how the club is managed towards longer term success.



A big part of what that means is transitioning the current squad, which is starting to get older, to a younger squad capable of winning things 2-3 seasons from now.



That's why we let Gini go. That's why there's all this angst around other contracts.



Fundamentally I think its' pretty difficult for the club to balance continuing to win in the present, while bringing in a new generation of players to win the future. I think in the last 30 years maybe two teams have managed it - United and City. Both did so with overwhelming financial superiority, as well as being well managed from a footballing perspective.



We have to do that without the overwhelming financial superiority - and in fact we're probably facing even fiercer competition from new sugar daddies, from COVID, pointless distractions like the super league, and the failure of the FFP.



So the stakes feel incredibly high.



But if we look at who we have on deck this season, then barring a horrific injury crisis, we once again have one of the best squads in Europe and are a good chance of winning each tournament.



The key thing to watch out for isn't so much whether we replace Gini now or Bobby tomorrow, but who we replace them with, when we do.





This was arguably the greatest trick Ferguson pulled off - He did it, what, 3 or more times from 92/93 - to 2012? Even with the financial superiority and gravitas that had been built up by that stage that's some going. I'm not too sure how many other people have ever managed to do that across European/World football, let alone England, especially in the last 30 years. It's why I don't think we can or shouldit to happen. Certainly we should try! I think we've got a fighting chance due to the quality of the squad that's been built - that in turn will hopefully lead to more trophies over the next 3 years (specifically the league/CL) and therefore prospective replacements for Klopp and playing staff viewing us more favourably. If we then nail the next managerial appointment and manage to sustain any success within a year or two it starts to look (from the outside) that the club is where the success comes from and we become a more permanent fixture at the top table. I think another part of the challenge alongside those you've listed is that the rest of Europe gets these years when our squad is at this level to sign the prospective/potential best players in the positions we just don't really have available to give many minutes in. Tricky (and interesting) times ahead.For now though the squad looks really, really strong to me. Yeah Origi and Shaq should probably move on and look awkward for our main system. Minamino is unlikely (though I still hold a modicum of hope) to reach the required level. There's arguably a bit of a question around Bobby, and to a lesser extent Sadio, but in my opinion both of these, and especially Sadio were by products of everything that was shite about last season - Pandemic and the social impact, lack of supporters in grounds, ravaged squad through injuries and an unsettled spine & midfield. If it was me building the squad I'd probably be looking to move all of Origi, Shaq and Minamino and look to bring in a goal scoring/versatile centre forward. Jota/Mane/Salah all provide each other with competition now, Bobby still doesn't really have any - and I think that's a small factor in his dip in form as well. If I could only afford one big signing, I'd probably focus it all on that signing. We've really got a lot of players for midfield, especially if two of them aren't taken out of that pool to play centre half.Whilst United have signed well imo - Sancho being the lauded one, but Varane being the player they really needed - we still don't really know what their level is. It may be 90 points now, but I'm not sure. City we know can go at that pace or better. Chelsea another bit of an unknown - their PPG worked out around 2 I believe, but you have to factor in Lampards part of the season, I'm sure it must have been better purely in Tuchels time. I still think as it stands if every club plays to their par that we finish, at worst, 2nd and that the difference between 1st/2nd probably comes down to the two head to heads versus City. You'd fancy us to make the CL semis as well, depending on draws and key player availability in the knock out stages. I don't think any of that is unreasonable or over-reaching. Worst case scenario, barring another squad wide injury crisis, is probably a 4th spot finish and 2nd round CL exit (This would be a bigger surprise to me than a 4th spot finish). If that worst case materialises (off the back of a quiet summer) then I'm sure there'll be plenty lining up to criticise everyone - they may well be right - but the brightside is I think we'll have seen very clearly what the issues are in the squad and they won't take much (in terms of signings) to address - plus we'll have this summers cash to do it with.I'm absolutely buzzing for the season now. Got that feeling that come Norwich that the whole club will be frothing at the mouth to get going. Salivating at the prospect of ripping them apart, putting a marker down and retaining what I reckon they feel is their title. They'll have (rightly, imo) written last season off as a freak occurence and want to celebrating #20 infront of a full Anfield come May.Lets go